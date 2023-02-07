2023 Baseball Season Preview: First Basemen

Florida has at least three players that could see significant time at first base this season, and it could end up being one of the stronger spots on the team in 2023.

The Gators lost Kendrick Calilao to graduation and Kris Armstrong to the transfer portal (Jacksonville), leaving catcher BT Riopelle as the only returning player with significant time at the position. Riopelle played a decent amount of first base in the second half of the season, partially to get some rest but also because of a surging Mac Guscette, who isn’t with the team this year.

Riopelle won’t be the main cornerman this year at Florida, though. At least he shouldn’t be if the rising talent lives up to some lofty expectations set over the offseason. Jac Caglianone, who primarily served as a designated hitter in 2022 after a relatively swift return from Tommy John surgery, will play the field this year, and he’ll also pitch.

The other major player in this rotation will be Sante Fe transfer Tyler Shelnut. He could wind up elsewhere by the end of the season, but Kevin O’Sullivan is eyeing first base for him to start the season out. Deric Fabian is also an option, but he’s another guy who could see time at multiple positions.

Potential Opening Day Starter: No. 6 Tyler Shelnut

Height: 6-2

Class: Junior

B/T: R/R

Hometown: Lake City, Florida

High School (Previous Univ.): Fort White (Sante Fe CC)

YEAR AVG GP AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG BB SO OBP

2021 .271 739 140 33 38 8 0 7 28 .479 21 50 .479

2022 .333 45 174 51 58 11 2 19 57 .747 22 42 .747

Total .306 84 314 84 96 19 2 26 85 .627 43 92 .627

After spending his first two seasons at Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Tyler Shelnut transferred to Florida over the offseason and could find himself as the team’s opening day starter on Feb. 17.

Shelnut played second base for most of his sophomore year but also saw time at third base and shortstop. While he didn’t play first base for his junior college, Kevin O’Sullivan has started him there during most of the preseason scrimmages.

Then there’s the offense to consider. Shelnut’s bat exploded last year — he set the school single-season record for home runs with 19 and slashed .333/.420/.747 — but he hasn’t exactly faced an SEC-caliber schedule yet. Fortunately, the beginning of the season will give him time to adjust before conference play kicks in.

Expect Shelnut to see plenty of action at first this season, especially if Caglianone is pitching or recovering from an outing.

Potential Starter: No. 14 Jac Caglianone

Height: 6-5

B/T: L/L

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

High School (Previous Univ.): Plant

YEAR AVG GP GS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG% BB SO OB%

2022 .288 28 27 104 19 30 6 0 7 27 .548 5 21 .339

Jac Caglianone was a bit of a surprise contributor to the team last season after quickly healing from Tommy John surgery. He started 27 games as a designated hitter to end the season, finishing with respectable numbers for a true freshman returning from an injury.

A two-way player, Caglianone will return to the mound this year and attempt to play the field. He’s getting the lion’s share of starts opposite of Shelnut during scrimmages and should at least start the year giving first base a shot. He may very well revert back to his designated hitter role by the season’s end, especially if Shelnut emerges as an everyday player.

The designated hitter spot feels like Caglianone’s natural spot. The two-way designation helps with that, assuming his arm will need some sort of rest after pitching days, but he has the kind of bat that needs to be fitted into the lineup at all costs.

Another Strong Option: No. 23 Deric Fabian

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Height: 6-3

B/T: R/R

Hometown: Ocala, Florida

High School (Previous Univ.): North Marion

YEAR AVG GP GS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG% BB SO OB%

2022 .218 46 43 142 25 31 4 0 4 22 .331 19 43 .323

We’re three players deep on this list and still looking at viable everyday players at the position. Deric Fabian started 43 games in Florida’s infield as a true freshman, but a prolonged slump led to other players getting opportunities at the end of the season.

The word coming into the season is that the staff expects Fabian to improve on offense, so the question becomes, where does he fit in on defense? Fabian played at third base for most of the 2022 season. He subbed in at shortstop at times and finished the season with an appearance at second base, so it looks like he’s being pushed further to the right side of the infield as time goes on.

Fabian has gotten most of his work at shortstop opposite of presumed starter Josh Rivera during scrimmages, but he could end up in the mix at first, especially if Caglianone takes over that designated hitter spot.

It’s hard to imagine Fabian not getting playing time this season, but it might take him a while to find his role on the field.

Reserve: No. 15 C BT Riopelle

Joshua L Jones/ USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-0

Class: Senior

B/T: L/R

Hometown: Marietta, Georgia

High School (Previous Univ.): Lassiter (Coastal Carolina)

YEAR AVG GP GS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG% BB SO OB%

2022 .304 64 62 227 38 69 9 1 15 55 .551 21 78 .371

With Guscette at Alabama now, Riopelle shouldn’t have to leave his primary spot too often. If Sully wants to give Rene Lastres or one of the freshmen a chance behind the plate, he could play at first, but he’s probably more likely to take a rest day instead. If Luke Heyman or Salvador Alvarez become must-play bats, then things could be interesting.

If Florida runs into injuries at the position, Riopelle is always an option, but expect him to be a reserve at first for most of the year while holding things down behind the plate as the team’s primary backstop.

Freshmen: No. 28 Luke Heyman and No. 17 Yoel Tejeda Jr.

David Rosenberg/Gators Wire

Yoel Tejeda Jr. is a two-way player in his first year with the program. He’s seen some time at first base and has serious power from both sides of the plate. He’s more likely to see time on the mound than he is at first base this season, but there are some early-season opportunities for freshmen like him to get an at-bat or two.

Catcher Luke Heyman is another option to play first after spending time at the position in a scrimmage earlier this week. He’s the catcher of the future, though, so Sully might try to get him in at his primary position when possible, but first base is an option.

Check out Gators Wire’s other position previews for the 2023 season:

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.