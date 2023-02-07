Read full article on original website
Holly Towler
4d ago
If that was anyone else they would have charged us and bragged so hard about it so don’t treat him any differently just cause he a state boy treat him just like the thief he is
Reply(1)
4
Todd Mcmillen
3d ago
the problem is proving what they know and they cant so he resigns maintains his ability to be employed as a police officer elsewhere
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBurlington, VT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in VermontEast Coast TravelerBurlington, VT
Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor GraveyardEast Coast TravelerWaterbury, VT
Historic ruling for immigrant communities in Vermont: Non-citizens granted right to participate in Montpelier electionsEdy ZooMontpelier, VT
Related
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 34-year-old woman from Barre was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a business on North Main Street. Police say they met with staff who reported a woman entered the store...
Vermont State trooper resigns in missing Rolex case
Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, was placed on paid leave December 19.
newportdispatch.com
Colchester man convicted on firerm charge
COLCHESTER — Dennis Martin, 42, of Colchester, was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in United States District Court in Burlington yesterday. According to court records, on February 17, 2019, Martin’s wife reported ongoing domestic abuse. perpetrated by Martin. On February 18, 2019, Martin’s...
WCAX
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — State police officials are investigating reports that off-duty troopers made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, said the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety. In the statement released Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said that state police received a report...
NECN
Vermont State Police Launch Investigation Into Allegations of Racism and Misogyny
Vermont State Police have launched an investigation after several allegations of racism, homophobia and misogyny from off-duty troopers while playing an online party game. According to reports from NBC 5, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison ordered a review of a group of troopers based in Windham County. Former state trooper...
mynbc5.com
New York State Police investigate triple-fatal fire in Saranac
SARANAC, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating the cause of a triple-fatal fire in Saranac. Clinton County Dispatch received 9-1-1 calls around 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of a house fire at 1349 Strackville Rd. in the town of Saranac. The Saranac Fire Dept. along with Cadyville...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A 43-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Colchester yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 4:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Donald Rivait, of Dummer, NH. Police say he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for burglary at Montpelier City Hall
MONTPELIER — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Montpelier on Friday. Authorities say they arrested Randolph M. Tatro, of Montpelier, for the offenses of burglary, larceny, trespass, and vandalism. The burglary took place at the Montpelier Community Justice Center on Main Street back in January. Tatro was issued a...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in West Rutland this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Marble Street at around 6:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Ryan Holden, of West Rutland, caused pain and injury to a family...
WRGB
Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located and arrested Brittany Fields, of Rutland. She was picked up on Main Street at around 9:35 p.m. Fields was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of possession...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Hinesberg
HINESBERG — A 20-year-old man from Ferrisburgh was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Hinesberg yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home on Vermont Route 116 at around 2:20 a.m. Police allege that the man attempted to cause injury to a...
WCAX
Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many unanswered questions remain about Wednesday’s swatting hoax that targeted 21 Vermont schools with threats of active shooters. Authorities say they are investigating the origin of the calls and trying to figure out who did it and why. According to the Vermont State Police, the...
WRGB
Halfmoon man accused of stealing vehicles, motorcycle, weapons from multiple locations
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — A Halfmoon man has been arrested, accused multiple thefts of motor vehicles and other items in multiple towns following a lengthy investigation. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, the thefts occurred in the towns of Greenfield, Milton, and Providence, dating back to September of 2022.
Springfield man arrested with stolen gun from Vermont
A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
WPFO
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
Prosecutors won’t charge Wisconsin ex-senator in fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that there isn’t enough...
WCAX
Ice rescue on Keeler Bay: One transported, one missing
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police is investigating after two ice fishermen fell through the ice Saturday morning on Keeler Bay. Emergency crews received a report just after 7:00 a.m. that an enclosed UTV broke through the ice on Keeler Bay in South Hero. First responders learned that two people were inside the UTV at the time.
Barton Chronicle
Cases resolved in Orleans Superior Court
NEWPORT — A woman said George Azur II, 49, of Derby tackled her and punched her in the face repeatedly when she tried to end their relationship. He was charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault by one with a prior conviction, and second-degree unlawful restraint.
Maine Man Allegedly Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Former Work Place
A Maine man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his former place of employment. Benjamin Scott Therrien, 28, has been charged with felony terrorizing for the incident that happened this week in Pittsfield. After his arrest, Therrien was being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.
Comments / 8