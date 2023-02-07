Read full article on original website
UNCW hosts Southeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Several middle and high school students across the Cape Fear had the opportunity to release their inner geek over the weekend. The Southeast Regional Science and Engineering Fair took place on Saturday afternoon on UNCW’s campus. Over 100 students in grades 3-12, joined by their...
Efforts continue to restore 2nd oldest Black Masonic Lodge in NC located in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work to preserve a building serving the second oldest Black Masonic temple in the state of North Carolina continues. The Giblem Lodge has a partner helping them try to save the building. Built in 1871, the Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic temple in...
Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
Black History Month: Wilmington recognizes Abraham Galloway, NC’s first black elector
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Black History Month, and Wilmington is recognizing an important figure in its history. Wilmington native Abraham Galloway was born in Southport in 1837. Galloway grew up enslaved and moved to Wilmington when he was 10 years old, working as a brick mason. When...
Leland VFW Post 12196 announces 2022-2023 VFW Awards Programs winners
LELAND, NC (WWAY)–The Leland VFW Post 12196 announces winners of the 2022-2023 VFW Awards Programs, including the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy awards. The Patriot’s Pen asks middle school students to write a 300-400 word essay on a patriotic theme. The 2022-23 theme is: “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
UNCW celebrates Asian Heritage Cultural Center ribbon cutting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Asian Heritage Cultural Center is now officially open on UNCW’s campus. The center celebrated its ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon. It is the fourth cultural center on the university’s campus. The other centers are Centro Hispano, the Mohin-Scholz LGBTQIA Resource Center, and the Upperman African American Cultural Center.
Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
Rosenwald Schools alums share stories to preserve Black history in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Between 1912 and 1932, thousands of Rosenwald Schools were built across the southeastern United States for African-American children in an effort to make public education more equal. While these schools are no longer in use and few remain, the foundation of some of these...
Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County
OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
Surf City Police offering free gun locks to keep children safer
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department is partnering with Project Child Safe to keep children safer. The Department is offering free gun locks to residents to make it easy for local gun owners to keep their children safer from the dangers of firearms in the home.
WPD looking for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
Wilmington marks 50 years since record February snowstorm
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been five decades since Wilmington picked up over a foot of snow in a 1973 storm. The event began on February 9, 1973 and lasted through the following day. Wilmington recorded 12.5″ of snow over the two-day storm. 1973 marks one of...
1,000+ take part in ‘Night to Shine’ prom event in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than a thousand people took part in a special prom in Wilmington on Friday, February 10th. Port City Community Church hosted the 2023 “Night to Shine” prom. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the “Night to Shine” is a community event geared...
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tyler Doyle was last seen Jan. 26 off the coast of North Myrtle Beach when his boat started taking on water. In the weeks following Doyle’s disappearance, thousands have taken to social media to find out what happened. Several groups have formed on Facebook...
New Hanover County Schools to no longer allow transgender middle school students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –The New Hanover County Board of Education has voted to amend Policy 3620. During Tuesday night’s meeting, the board of education voted four to three to amend the language in Policy 3620 to no longer allow transgender middle school students to play on sports teams that match their gender identity. The policy now reads that students may participate only on the team consistent with the gender on the student’s birth certificate unless in violation of North Carolina State Law.
Parents’ Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Town of Bladenboro issued...
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher otter parents introduce new pups to siblings for first time
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Less than a year after three otter pups were born at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, three more arrived on January 31st. The Aquarium announced their gender — two boys and one girl — this past weekend. Now, the entire family...
Leland VFW holding Canned Food Drive Saturday
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland VFW Post 12196 is holding a Can Food Drive this Saturday. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Leland’s Founders Park. If rain washes out the event, it will be rescheduled for February 18th. The community is asked...
New facility for Southport Police Department in the works
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
