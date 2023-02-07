ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

LB Ventrell Miller played through season injured, misses Senior Bowl after surgery

By David Rosenberg
 4 days ago
Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller missed the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Sunday after undergoing surgery during the offseason on his foot, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Miller played through the injury during the season, but waiting to get things repaired until after the season shouldn’t hurt him too badly. He’s scheduled to be fully back by April and is already progressing nicely. Florida hasn’t announced a date for the team’s Pro Day, but it’s usually held in March, meaning Miller would not be ready to go.

It’s never wise to count out Miller, though. If there’s someone on this Gators team that’s going to get back on the field ahead of schedule, it’s him, and it would likely help boost his draft stock.

The Jones Fracture Miller suffered likely happened in Week 2 against Kentucky when he left the game with an injury. The team suffered without him against South Florida and Miller returned the very next week. It’s scary to think what Florida’s defense would have been like without him for a second-straight year, and his numbers are even more impressive now knowing he was doing it hurt for most of the year.

Miller’s draft stock was already up for debate, but the injury news adds another layer to things. He shouldn’t lose too much favor because of it, but participating in the combine and pro day would have helped him.

