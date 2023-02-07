Lesaka Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Rosebank, South Africa-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $136.1 million in the period.

