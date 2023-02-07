Good money chasing a bad dime. Spend the money eliminating the drug flow. I know simple concept; but we do have MORONS leading this circus.
All this coming from the people that want to legalize drugs what a bunch of hypocrites! They want to have it both ways sorry but drugs are dangerous people commit crimes to get more money to fuel their addiction. We need to have strong laws and prison terms for people that commit drug crimes at least, if they are in jail, the likelihood of getting more drugs is minimized and many people become clean, and it saves their lives.
this is stupid they might as well just legalize drugs let them do whatever they want because Amsterdam don't seem to have any problem and they have drugs legalized over there so maybe they know something we don't so if they want to do drugs don't insure them
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Comments / 8