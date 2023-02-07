STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staring May 11, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will no longer be considered a national health emergency. And the change -- announced by the Biden administration on Jan. 30 -- is not just a symbolic gesture. Many of the free programs U.S. residents have come to rely on throughout the pandemic will cease, and Americans now have less than 90 days to access at-home testing kits for free.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO