ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 8

Jack
4d ago

Good money chasing a bad dime. Spend the money eliminating the drug flow. I know simple concept; but we do have MORONS leading this circus.

Reply
5
Scott Stefanec
4d ago

All this coming from the people that want to legalize drugs what a bunch of hypocrites! They want to have it both ways sorry but drugs are dangerous people commit crimes to get more money to fuel their addiction. We need to have strong laws and prison terms for people that commit drug crimes at least, if they are in jail, the likelihood of getting more drugs is minimized and many people become clean, and it saves their lives.

Reply
4
Sharon Cordell
4d ago

this is stupid they might as well just legalize drugs let them do whatever they want because Amsterdam don't seem to have any problem and they have drugs legalized over there so maybe they know something we don't so if they want to do drugs don't insure them

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southarkansassun.com

New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law

The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in February

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households will receive at least another $95 in supplemental monthly benefits in February. The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA), which administers SNAP in New York announced that the extra benefits will be issued by Friday, Feb. 24, for households outside of New York City and by Tuesday, Feb. 28 for the households within the five boroughs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Free at-home COVID tests to end in May for most insurance plans

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staring May 11, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will no longer be considered a national health emergency. And the change -- announced by the Biden administration on Jan. 30 -- is not just a symbolic gesture. Many of the free programs U.S. residents have come to rely on throughout the pandemic will cease, and Americans now have less than 90 days to access at-home testing kits for free.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYS ends COVID mask requirement in health care settings

NEW YORK -- New York state is ending the COVID mask requirement in health care settings as of Sunday.The health department says it's advising health care facilities to develop and implement their own masking plans for staff and visitors based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and COVID transmission levels.The department also says facilities not under its authority, including private medical and dental practices, should also follow these measures.
Gothamist

As grocery prices climb, millions of New Yorkers brace for the end of pandemic-era food stamps

Charisma White, in her building's courtyard in Sunset Park. White said the $195 in food stamp benefits she used to receive wouldn’t last an entire month. The $95-a-month boost, a nearly 50% increase to her food budget, has allowed White to buy items she typically can’t afford. Additional SNAP money is slated to end next month as inflationary grocery prices continue to climb. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Third NYC legal weed shop to open its doors next week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City’s third legal recreational marijuana dispensary will open its doors next week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The shop, called Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store, will open Monday at 60 East 13th Street between Broadway and University Place in Manhattan, according to the governor’s office.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Who will step up in fight to save our nation’s oldest free Black settlement?

This is the first story in an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation's oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy