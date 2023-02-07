Read full article on original website
NBA
Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons in 4-team deal
The Warriors dealt James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as a part of a four-team trade that also involves the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers. In the deal, the Hawks picked up Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox II will go from Detroit to Portland. Pistons receive:. James Wiseman. Warriors...
NBA
Suns land Darius Bazley in trade with Thunder
The Phoenix Suns have made another trade a day after reportedly landing Kevin Durant. In the trade, Phoenix is picking up Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran big man Dario Saric. Suns receive:. Thunder receive:. 2029 second-round pick. Cash considerations. Bazley’s role decreased with the Thunder this...
NBA
Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks
It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
NBA
NUGGETS PUT TRADE DISTRACTIONS ASIDE, VISIT MAGIC
DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back...
NBA
New York Knicks Acquire Josh Hart
NEW YORK, February 9, 2023 – New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Josh Hart and the draft rights to Bojan Dubljevic and Daniel Diez from Portland in a four-team trade with Charlotte and Philadelphia. New York sends forward Svi Mykhailiuk to Charlotte and guard Ryan Arcidiacono, forward Cam Reddish, a protected first round draft pick and the draft rights to Ante Tomic to Portland.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
NBA
6 Legendary Milestones from Bill Russell’s Career
The Boston Celtics on Sunday are celebrating the legacy of Bill Russell on what would have been his 89th birthday. As part of the commemoration, we’re taking a look back at some of the greatest moments and achievements from his career. In honor of our legendary No. 6, we’ve...
NBA
LA Clippers Acquire Gordon from Houston Rockets
The LA Clippers have completed a three-team trade with the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies. As part of the deal, the Clippers acquired Eric Gordon and three second-round draft picks. Memphis received Luke Kennard and Houston received John Wall. “Eric is a proven and dependable two-way guard who can initiate...
NBA
76ers Visit Nets for Latter End of Back-to-Back | Gameday Report 55/82
The 76ers (35-19) will look to cap a perfect back-to-back Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets (33-22), facing the second New York City squad in as many days. It’ll be another matchup between two of the East’s top teams, as the Sixers occupy the No. 3 seed while the Nets hold No. 5.
NBA
Trail Blazers Medical Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 11, 2023) – The Portland Trail Blazers announced today that forward Jerami Grant has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol. During the first quarter of Friday night’s game vs. Oklahoma City, Grant was evaluated and cleared to return to play after sustaining a contusion to the right eye. Saturday morning, Grant began to exhibit concussive symptoms and was evaluated further.
NBA
Clippers add Bones Hyland in deal with Nuggets
The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for two second-round draft picks. Hyland, 22, appeared in 42 games for the Nuggets this season, averaging 12.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds. Originally selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Hyland appeared in 111 games with the Nuggets, averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 19.2 minutes. The 6-foot-2 guard has also appeared in five career playoff games and was named to the 2021-22 All-Rookie Second Team.
NBA
Magic Acquire Patrick Beverley, Future Second Round Draft Pick and Cash Considerations as Part of a Four-Team Trade
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have acquired guard Patrick Beverley and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as a future second round draft pick (2024 selection) from the Denver Nuggets, as part of a four-team trade also involving the L.A. Clippers, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Orlando sends center Mo Bamba to the L.A. Lakers as part of the deal.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. 'Game Recaps' on Twitter entertain Pelicans fans, teammates
It all started Dec. 2 in San Antonio’s AT&T Center, as New Orleans kept things exceptionally simple against the Spurs. On play after play, the Pelicans gave the ball to Zion Williamson, who drove through the paint for layups, scoring 30 points in a one-sided victory. During an in-game breather on the sideline, Larry Nance Jr. marveled at the brutal efficiency his 2023 All-Star teammate was producing.
NBA
LeBron and the NBA Scoring Title
No one knows how LeBron James’ NBA odyssey will end. On Tuesday night, Akron’s favorite son claimed ownership to the most coveted record in the sport – drilling a short fadeaway to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark of 38,387 points, one that had stood for nearly four decades.
NBA
DENVER NUGGETS ACQUIRE CENTER THOMAS BRYANT
The Denver Nuggets have acquired center Thomas Bryant in a four-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today. Denver sends guard Davon Reed and a second round pick to the Lakers and guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers as part of the deal.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - All Quiet on the Cleveland Front
Carter is joined by Jeff Nomina to recap a wild deadline day in the NBA. The guys discuss the Cavs decision to stand pat and the implications that could result, Kevin Durant's move to the Suns and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
NBA
2023 NBA trade deadline buzz: Feb. 9 edition
The NBA trade deadline has officially passed! Check out the latest deals that have been agreed to from a hectic 2023 trade deadline. NBA TV also has live coverage of the trade deadline. • NBA.com Trade Buzz: Feb. 6 | Feb. 7 | Feb. 8 | Feb. 9 | Official...
NBA
SPURS COMPLETE TRADE WITH RAPTORS
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has completed a trade with the Toronto Raptors, acquiring center Khem Birch, along with a 2024 first round draft pick and second round picks in 2023 and 2025, in exchange for center Jakob Poeltl.
NBA
Five things to know about Pelicans guard/forward Josh Richardson
In a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, the Pelicans acquired guard-forward Josh Richardson. Here are five things to know about the newest Pelicans addition:. 1. A native of Edmond, Okla., which is a suburb of Oklahoma City, the 29-year-old played college hoops in the SEC at the University of Tennessee. Richardson played four years at Tennessee, adding to the list of Pelicans roster members who spent three or four seasons in the NCAA, such as CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado. Richardson is one of four current Pelicans representing the SEC, a group that also includes Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. (both Alabama) along with veteran wing Garrett Temple (LSU).
NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves Acquire Guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Utah Jazz
Timberwolves send D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers in three-team deal. Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has acquired guards Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz. The Wolves additionally acquired Utah’s 2025 and 2026 second round picks as well as a 2024 second round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in the deal. In connection with the trade, the Timberwolves have waived guard Bryn Forbes.
