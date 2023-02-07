Friday night in Bulldog Gym was Senior Night and it was the last time that the seniors on this years Jasper Bulldog basketball team would take to their home floor for a game. The seniors were introduced and walked into the gym with family and were given a round of applause by a grateful home crowd. That was plenty of emotion for any game on any night, but when you added the pressure of needing to win to take the inside track to a playoff berth it was a truly emotional night. The Bridge City Cardinals came to Jasper with an identical district record of 5 and 5. The Cardinals defeated the Dawgs in the first round of district play and a second loss would have made gaining a playoff spot just short of impossible.

JASPER, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO