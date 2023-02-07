Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Jason Andrew Dickerson
Jason Andrew Dickerson, 44, of Kirbyville died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, Feb. 11, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Sycamore Cemetery in Burkeville. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Saturday prior to service. Born...
Lake Charles American Press
GoFundMe account set up for Joubert funerals
Tiphanie Senegar has organized a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral and memorial services for her mother, Stephanie Joubert, and Gary Joubert, who died from injuries from a fatal house fire that occurred on Saturday. Senegar said her mother lived her life with generosity at its core. “My mother...
kjas.com
Introduction to Welding info session at DETCCA on Mon, Mar 6th
A.J. Walker, the Senior Public Affairs & Development Manager for Venture Global LNG in Arlington, Virginia has announced that they, in association with the Jasper Independent School District, the Deep East Texas College & Career Academy in Jasper, and Lamar State College in Orange, will be holding an Introduction to Welding informational session which is part of their “Will to Skill” program, here in Jasper on Monday, March 6th, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Deep East Texas College & Career Academy, located at 450 Bulldog Avenue in Jasper, and it is open to all residents of Jasper and Newton Counties.
kjas.com
Dawgs get emotional win
Friday night in Bulldog Gym was Senior Night and it was the last time that the seniors on this years Jasper Bulldog basketball team would take to their home floor for a game. The seniors were introduced and walked into the gym with family and were given a round of applause by a grateful home crowd. That was plenty of emotion for any game on any night, but when you added the pressure of needing to win to take the inside track to a playoff berth it was a truly emotional night. The Bridge City Cardinals came to Jasper with an identical district record of 5 and 5. The Cardinals defeated the Dawgs in the first round of district play and a second loss would have made gaining a playoff spot just short of impossible.
kjas.com
Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election and will retire when his term is complete in June 2024. Mancuso has served nearly 20 years as sheriff and has a 40-year career in law enforcement. He began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 1984. During his early career at the Sheriff’s Office, he was assigned to several divisions including corrections, patrol, and youth.
kjas.com
Uninsured home in Newton County destroyed by fire
A home in Newton County was destroyed by fire late Wednesday night. Captain Melanie Smith of the Newton Fire Department says it happened at about 11:00 on County Road 2001 in the Bon Wier Community. Smith says firefighters from Bon Wier, Newton, and Trout Creek responded and worked together to...
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
Growing discount store chain opening another new Louisiana location
A rising discount store chain is opening a new store location in Louisiana next week that promises major savings on a wide selection of name-brand items. Read on to learn more.
kjas.com
Ortego’s ex-Valentine Facebook post lands him a LIVE interview on FOX News
We recently told you about a Facebook post by Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego, who is a former Jasper County deputy. That post, announcing a “Valentines Special”, went viral and on Friday morning Ortego was interviewed LIVE on FOX News. The post said if you have...
fox26houston.com
Driver killed after alleged street racing, crashed on side of I-10 Eastbound
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking the public for information after a driver died from a supposed street racing crash. According to Chambers County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 911 calls about several cars racing on I-10 eastbound from Mont Belvieu toward Winnie. Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy found one of the vehicles had crashed on the side of I-10 in Winnie.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
kjas.com
Another Dollar General has been hit by theives
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department say at least two more Dollar General Stores have been hit by burglars and there is evidence that indicates that the crimes might have been committed by the same suspects who recently broke into the location on Highway 63 west of Jasper. Officers...
kjas.com
Man charged in Livingston murder case
A Livingston man has been arrested and charged in a murder case from late last week in Polk County. Polk County Today is reporting that 67-year-old Michael David Treadway is accused of stabbing to death Michael Shane Treadway, 47, of Elgin. It’s unknown what relation the two men had to each other.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
kjas.com
Don't play hit and run with the sheriff's right hand
In you want to be involved in a hit and run incident, it might be a good idea not to be a good idea to hit a car that is not driven by the sheriff's administrative assistant and office manager. Jo Ann Sargent does not tote a gun, badge or...
