vermontjournal.com
“2023” Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarships
REGION – The Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarships are awarded annually to deserving students in recognition of volunteered time and talent. These scholarships are open to students in communities served by the Crown Point Board of REALTORS (Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Clarendon, Grafton, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Reading, Rockingham, Shrewsbury, Springfield, Wallingford, Weathersfield, Weston, and West Windsor).
vermontjournal.com
Springfield’s Candidates Night – Selectboard & school board
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce for an evening of casual conversations with our candidates for the Springfield Selectboard and School Board. This is your chance to ask questions, chime in about issues that matter, and have your voice heard. This will take place on...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Rutland, Vermont
Explore the Hidden Gems of Rutland: Top Attractions and Activities. Rutland is located in central Vermont, in the heart of the Green Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the mid-1700s, this charming city is steeped in traditional New England culture and is renowned for its charming Victorian-era architecture. Despite its small size, there are plenty of things to see and do in Rutland, from outdoor recreation opportunities to cultural attractions.
nhbr.com
Proposed 95-acre multi-use development in Concord may grow even larger
The development team behind a plan to construct some 650 housing units on 95 acres in Concord has grown by one partner and taken an option to purchase 40 more acres of abutting property. The proposed Monitor Way development – near the Concord Monitor building on land owned by Newspapers...
WETM
Vermont gun center must rid property of buildings by summer
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has until summer to remove all unpermitted structures on a 30-acre firearms training center in Pawlet that neighbors complain is a menace. The property, known as Slate Ridge, includes multiple buildings and two firing ranges on land about the size of 30...
vermontjournal.com
Eagle found on Lake Rescue
LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Jan. 21 Game Warden Tim Carey received a report of a dead bald eagle on the ice on Lake Rescue in Ludlow. While retrieving the eagle Carey noticed blood on the birds feathers. He took the eagle to Eastwood Animal Clinic in Rutland who...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Ice fishing adventure after dark
PLYMOUTH, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure after dark. She headed out to Plymouth to meet up with fishermen Zachary and Fisher McNaughton, and Vt. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Shawn Good. They gave her a...
vermontjournal.com
Love your neighbor
LUDLOW, Vt. – From Feb. 8-22 the Ludlow Rotary Club will be collecting four specific foods for Black River Good Neighbors. The items needed are mayo, ketchup, ground coffee, and cereal. Help us spread some Valentines love to our local neighbors. Drop box locations will be at Berkshire Bank,...
vermontjournal.com
Create a Winter Mandala at Gallery at the VAULT
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Are you interested in embroidery or adding a new dimension to what you already create? Gallery at the VAULT is excited to offer “Winter Mandala in Stitches” with Julie Crabtree on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Create a stitchery...
WMUR.com
Debate in Milford over gender, school bathrooms leads to urinals covered with trash bags
MILFORD, N.H. — A debate over the Milford School District's bathroom policies is continuing after a temporary fix is not sitting well with students or parents. Monday night, the school board voted to limit the number of students who use restrooms and locker rooms to the number of private stalls that exist in the restroom. With trash bags now covering urinals, students and parents said the new policy isn't a good fix, and school leaders said it's affecting students' work in the classroom.
WCAX
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two fishermen fell through the ice Saturday morning on Lake Champlain in South Hero. The two men aged 71 and 88 were in an enclosed Utility Task Vehicle out on the ice when they broke through. The 71 year old, from Williamstown, was pulled out of the water, transported to UVM Medical Center where he later died. The 88 year old, from East Montpelier, was located still inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
newportdispatch.com
Man cited after yelling profanities in Arlington
ARLINGTON — A 55-year-old man was cited following an incident in Arlington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute on Vermont Route 313 west. The complaining witnesses told police that Ricky Thompson, of Arlington, drove past their vehicles and yelled profanities at them. The witnesses provided...
WCAX
Police: Shots fired in Brattleboro
In New York, a meeting is being held to talk about why some communities struggle to adopt greener practices and who should qualify as a disadvantaged community. Report outlines Vt. water conservation progress in 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Department of Environmental Conservation is hosting a virtual event to...
vermontjournal.com
Maximizing Social Security
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Springfield Town Library for an educational workshop entitled Maximizing Social Security. Meet Joshua Houle, a wealth manager from Monadnock Capital Group who is trained to give you the information you need to help ensure you fully realize the value of lifetime benefit maximization.
mynbc5.com
2 hurt when part of a house under construction collapses in Bennington
Two people were hurt on Friday when part of a house under construction collapsed in Bennington. Police and firefighters responded to the scene Friday afternoon on Bible Hill Road. Police said one of the two victims was taken to a hospital via helicopter. Representatives of the Occupational Safety and Health...
Red Cross provides aid following building collapse in Warrensburg
Financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing was provided.
1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week
The latest incident, off Grand Isle in Keeler Bay, involved a side-by-side plunging through the ice. Authorities warned members of the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week.
vermontjournal.com
Year of the rabbit
REGION – 2023 is the year of the rabbit and we know it will bring good luck to the six rabbits we have looking for loving indoor homes. These beautiful rabbits are spayed and neutered, use their litter boxes well, love veggies, and have adoption fees of only $25! To adopt one of these sweethearts go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out a rabbit application or call 802-885-3997 for more information. We are hosting another low cost cat only spay and neuter clinic on March 21. Check out our Facebook events or call for more information.
UPDATE: Two fishermen dead after fall through ice in South Hero
Vermont State Police are investigating an incident where two ice fishermen fell through thin ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero Saturday morning. Both men have died.
Stuck in Vermont: Ice Fishing for Rainbow Smelt in Plymouth With Zachary and Fisher McNaughton and Fish Biologist Shawn Good
Zachary McNaughton’s father taught him how to fish at a young age, and he is passing that tradition on to his 6-year-old son, Fisher. Zachary also publishes educational fishing videos to his YouTube channel, Vermont Master Anglers, including a few videos featuring smelt fishing and how to cook smelt. Rainbow smelt are small forage fish used for bait and sometimes eaten. Eva met up with Zachary, Fisher and Shawn Good, a fish biologist from Vermont Fish & Wildlife, at a frozen lake in Plymouth for an ice fishing adventure after dark.
