Surf City, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD looking for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD is investigating a homicide

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a call reported a body. On February 11, around noon, WPD responded to the 800 block of South 14th Street after a call from someone reporting a body. Upon arrival, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Surf City Police offering free gun locks to keep children safer

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department is partnering with Project Child Safe to keep children safer. The Department is offering free gun locks to residents to make it easy for local gun owners to keep their children safer from the dangers of firearms in the home.
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD investigating fatal car accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Wilmington Police department is investigating a traffic incident resulting in 2 deaths. WPD responded to an car accident at the intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff Rd on February 11th in the early morning. The accident involved two cars, leaving 1 person with severe injuries and 2 other dead. The injured person was transported to Novant NHRMC.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New facility for Southport Police Department in the works

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
SOUTHPORT, NC
publicradioeast.org

NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court

A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
WILMINGTON, NC
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man in serious condition following fiery crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Frankfort man is in serious condition after being rescued from his burning car. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by 53-year-old Jerald Williams of Frankfort, was traveling eastbound on Route 28. Troopers say the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees.
FRANKFORT, OH
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Full Court Press February 10, 2023

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The regular season is over, and the conference tournament is here! With the Mideastern teams having played Thursday, we covered all the Waccamaw action from Friday night. See the full show below!
LELAND, NC

