WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD looking for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 16 year-old Clarissa Kiser was last seen Thursday, February 9, around 10 p.m. She is 5’6″ and around 150 lbs. She may be traveling in a Red Toyota, according to police. If you...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD is investigating a homicide
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a call reported a body. On February 11, around noon, WPD responded to the 800 block of South 14th Street after a call from someone reporting a body. Upon arrival, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is one of two women sentenced to prison for their management and involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation. According to a press release, they ran the parlor between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Market Street Burger King
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for alleged armed robbery of a local Burger King. Deputies responded to the restaurant just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses said a black male entered the Burger King, showed a firearm...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Surf City Police offering free gun locks to keep children safer
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department is partnering with Project Child Safe to keep children safer. The Department is offering free gun locks to residents to make it easy for local gun owners to keep their children safer from the dangers of firearms in the home.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced for robbing Carraba’s Italian Grill, forcing employees into closet
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than 8 years (97 month) in prison for armed robbery of a local restaurant. 62-year-old Cornelius Riley robbed Carrabba’s Italian Grill on November 20, 2020 just before midnight. Riley arrived at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Wilmington...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD investigating fatal car accident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Wilmington Police department is investigating a traffic incident resulting in 2 deaths. WPD responded to an car accident at the intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff Rd on February 11th in the early morning. The accident involved two cars, leaving 1 person with severe injuries and 2 other dead. The injured person was transported to Novant NHRMC.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s office is looking for missing person
LELAND, NC (WWAY)–The Brunswick County Sheriff’s office is looking for missing person. 23 year-old Noah Douglas Jackson was last seen leaving his house on Kay Todd Rd in Leland, and then traveling by foot on HWY 17 on Thursday, February 9. He was wearing a dark green shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New facility for Southport Police Department in the works
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
publicradioeast.org
NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court
A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Efforts continue to restore 2nd oldest Black Masonic Lodge in NC located in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work to preserve a building serving the second oldest Black Masonic temple in the state of North Carolina continues. The Giblem Lodge has a partner helping them try to save the building. Built in 1871, the Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic temple in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Black History Month: Wilmington recognizes Abraham Galloway, NC’s first black elector
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Black History Month, and Wilmington is recognizing an important figure in its history. Wilmington native Abraham Galloway was born in Southport in 1837. Galloway grew up enslaved and moved to Wilmington when he was 10 years old, working as a brick mason. When...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office identifies body found floating in ocean at Fort Fisher
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found floating in the ocean near Fort Fisher. 64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison was found around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday after drowning. Officials say a man on a bike noticed the Faison in the water...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County
OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller. New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location. The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Surf City Police looking for people who allegedly stole credit cards from woman’s purse, used them for fraudulent purchases
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department is asking for help identifying two people. Police say a woman’s debit cards were stolen on January 5th from her purse while at a grocery store. The suspects then attempted to use the cards fraudulently at the Walmart...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Petitions submitted to recall Oak Island Town Council Members over paid parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement paid parking isn’t sitting well with some residents. “As far as I know, I think God put the ocean out there. I don’t think our city council did,” said Sandy Crenshaw, long time Resident of Oak Island.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man in serious condition following fiery crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Frankfort man is in serious condition after being rescued from his burning car. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by 53-year-old Jerald Williams of Frankfort, was traveling eastbound on Route 28. Troopers say the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Full Court Press February 10, 2023
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The regular season is over, and the conference tournament is here! With the Mideastern teams having played Thursday, we covered all the Waccamaw action from Friday night. See the full show below!
