ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret NYC

5 Black-Owned, Brooklyn Bred Brands You Absolutely Need In Your Closet

It’s no secret that New York is one of the most stylish cities in the world. From Harlem to the Upper East Side, SoHo to Flatbush, each corner of NYC has its own signature style that has been immortalized in pop culture. Whether you grew up watching Sex and The City, are a fan of Hip-Hop, consider yourself a hipster, or all of the above, it’s impossible to ignore the impact that the Big Apple has had on fashion for decades. Fashion is one of the things that make New York, New York. It’s not just about what you see people wearing, but how the outfit is styled and where the pieces come from. And sometimes, it’s right under your nose. Over the last ten years, there has been a rise in Black Owned businesses born in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development

A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Health myths in the black community

A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life. There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New indoor roller disco to open in Brooklyn this weekend

A groovy pop-up is opening its doors on Saturday.  Looking for a fresh way to skate through the rest of the winter blues? This 24,000-square-foot venue with a 9,000-square-foot rink at the Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn is just the place.  From this weekend until June 4, borough native Harry Martin will be hosting wheeled revelers at the latest incarnation of his “traveling pop-up skating experience,” RollerWave, in Prospect Heights. The disco will feature a rotating roster of DJs, food and drink, an arcade, a live podcast space and a VIP section, according to AMNY. In addition to providing a venue for...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn bakery owner shares Valentine’s Day treats

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Spread the love this Valentine’s Day with a unique treat that is sure to melt your loved one’s heart. Anna Gordon, the founder of the Brooklyn bakery The Good Batch, joined New York Living on Thursday to share some delicious treats. Watch the...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Third NYC legal weed shop to open its doors next week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City’s third legal recreational marijuana dispensary will open its doors next week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The shop, called Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store, will open Monday at 60 East 13th Street between Broadway and University Place in Manhattan, according to the governor’s office.
MANHATTAN, NY
Gothamist

As grocery prices climb, millions of New Yorkers brace for the end of pandemic-era food stamps

Charisma White, in her building's courtyard in Sunset Park. White said the $195 in food stamp benefits she used to receive wouldn’t last an entire month. The $95-a-month boost, a nearly 50% increase to her food budget, has allowed White to buy items she typically can’t afford. Additional SNAP money is slated to end next month as inflationary grocery prices continue to climb. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn

The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy