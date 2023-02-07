Read full article on original website
Whopper, Whopper, Whopper, Whopper: A pro sings it at Staten Island drive-thru | Fast Food Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If that fresh, new Burger King jingle is stuck in your head — or your kids are singing it ad nauseum — you are not alone. To kick the tune up a notch and serenade our collective audience, Wagner College adjunct vocal professor Anthony Turner came along with us this Fast Food Friday.
NY Lottery: Looking for scratch-offs with an annual 20-year payout? Here’s how many winners are left
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Lots of New York Lottery scratch-offs can net big paydays, but there are 18 games that offer top prizes of annual sums for 20 years. In total, there are 23 out of those 63 top prize printed tickets left in circulation, and some offer as much as $150,000 a year over the two-decade period.
5 Black-Owned, Brooklyn Bred Brands You Absolutely Need In Your Closet
It’s no secret that New York is one of the most stylish cities in the world. From Harlem to the Upper East Side, SoHo to Flatbush, each corner of NYC has its own signature style that has been immortalized in pop culture. Whether you grew up watching Sex and The City, are a fan of Hip-Hop, consider yourself a hipster, or all of the above, it’s impossible to ignore the impact that the Big Apple has had on fashion for decades. Fashion is one of the things that make New York, New York. It’s not just about what you see people wearing, but how the outfit is styled and where the pieces come from. And sometimes, it’s right under your nose. Over the last ten years, there has been a rise in Black Owned businesses born in the city.
Here’s a list of legal weed dispensaries open in NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are three legal weed dispensaries open across New York State, and another set to open next week. Currently, there are two open dispensaries in New York City and one upstate:. Just Breathe, located at 75 Court St. in Binghamton, just opened on Friday, Feb. 10.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development
A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
Stars of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ hit Staten Island for youth basketball tournament
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The fourth annual “Because We Can Sports” basketball league wrapped up their four-week league with a championship game on Jan. 29 at Gateway Church, the Integrated Athletic Initiative (The Initiative) announced. The event, sponsored by South Shore Kiwanis Club and Frontline, was attended...
pix11.com
Health myths in the black community
A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life. There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk...
New indoor roller disco to open in Brooklyn this weekend
A groovy pop-up is opening its doors on Saturday. Looking for a fresh way to skate through the rest of the winter blues? This 24,000-square-foot venue with a 9,000-square-foot rink at the Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn is just the place. From this weekend until June 4, borough native Harry Martin will be hosting wheeled revelers at the latest incarnation of his “traveling pop-up skating experience,” RollerWave, in Prospect Heights. The disco will feature a rotating roster of DJs, food and drink, an arcade, a live podcast space and a VIP section, according to AMNY. In addition to providing a venue for...
pix11.com
Brooklyn bakery owner shares Valentine’s Day treats
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Spread the love this Valentine’s Day with a unique treat that is sure to melt your loved one’s heart. Anna Gordon, the founder of the Brooklyn bakery The Good Batch, joined New York Living on Thursday to share some delicious treats. Watch the...
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon to open cannabis dispensary/lounge in New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon the Chef is bringing the Hashstoria experience to the east coast with a cannabis dispensary/consumption lounge in Newark, N.J. Hashstoria, which was co-founded by Raekwon the Chef, features several brands with premium ingredients, delivering “best in class vibes.” Brands...
brickunderground.com
From the UES to East Harlem: I wanted a bigger place so now I'm renting a penthouse
Chandler loved living on the Upper East Side, but rising rents pushed her to look farther north. She happily landed in a much bigger apartment with private outdoor space in East Harlem, where she's still close enough to her favorite haunts. I was born at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital on the...
Third NYC legal weed shop to open its doors next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City’s third legal recreational marijuana dispensary will open its doors next week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The shop, called Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store, will open Monday at 60 East 13th Street between Broadway and University Place in Manhattan, according to the governor’s office.
A 1940′s farm stand in West Brighton | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — I came across this photo of the Forest Avenue Farmers on Forest Avenue from the early 1940s and it stopped me in my tracks. It was located opposite McDonald Playground, where the Dunkin’ Donuts is now, close to Pastosa’s. Some might remember other...
bkreader.com
NYC rents hit record January levels, with Brooklyn and Manhattan costs soaring: report
The rent’s really too damn high. A newly-released report indicates the average city rents and rent per square foot soared last month, with record January median highs of more than $4,000 a month reported in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The median Manhattan rent climbed to more than $4,097 last month,...
Third legal weed dispensary to open in New York: Find out when, where
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The state’s third legal weed dispensary is set to open on Friday, Feb. 10. Just Breathe, located at 75 Court St. in Binghamton, is the first legal adult-use recreational weed dispensary to open outside of New York City. The dispensary is set to open...
As grocery prices climb, millions of New Yorkers brace for the end of pandemic-era food stamps
Charisma White, in her building's courtyard in Sunset Park. White said the $195 in food stamp benefits she used to receive wouldn’t last an entire month. The $95-a-month boost, a nearly 50% increase to her food budget, has allowed White to buy items she typically can’t afford. Additional SNAP money is slated to end next month as inflationary grocery prices continue to climb. [ more › ]
Staten Island community celebrates the life of Eric Garvin, who was killed in Chile
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The warmth of the sun provided some much needed comfort to the dozens gathered at Stapleton Waterfront Park. Community leaders, some family, and loved ones united to remember the legacy of Eric Garvin, the 38 year old advocate from Stapleton who’s life many say was taken too soon.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
bkreader.com
NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
T-Mobile’s ‘Grease’ themed Super Bowl commercial to air with John Travolta, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Grease is the word, but not in this new ‘Grease’ themed Super Bowl commercial starring John Travolta, Zach Braff and Donald Faison about home internet. Travolta, who starred as Danny Zuko in the 1978 hit movie “Grease,” will sing alongside Braff and Faison, who...
