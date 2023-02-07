NEW YORK, N.Y. -- According to The New York Times, Soloviev Group, the longtime owner of a 6.7-acre plot near the United Nations headquarters in Midtown, announced that it will partner with Mohegan, a casino and resort operator, to compete for a casino license. If all goes as planned, the casino will feature all the usual amenities and a giant wheel of its own.

