Here’s a list of legal weed dispensaries open in NY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are three legal weed dispensaries open across New York State, and another set to open next week. Currently, there are two open dispensaries in New York City and one upstate:. Just Breathe, located at 75 Court St. in Binghamton, just opened on Friday, Feb. 10.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
Third NYC legal weed shop to open its doors next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City’s third legal recreational marijuana dispensary will open its doors next week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The shop, called Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store, will open Monday at 60 East 13th Street between Broadway and University Place in Manhattan, according to the governor’s office.
Three men scam NY grandparents out of 24k; money recovered from Airbnb, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Grandparents in upstate New York thinking they were helping their grandson who was in jail were instead scammed out of $24,000, authorities said. The alleged caller, posing as the grandson, said he had been in a car crash and needed bail money, reported Syracuse.com, SILive.com’s sister site.
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon to open cannabis dispensary/lounge in New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon the Chef is bringing the Hashstoria experience to the east coast with a cannabis dispensary/consumption lounge in Newark, N.J. Hashstoria, which was co-founded by Raekwon the Chef, features several brands with premium ingredients, delivering “best in class vibes.” Brands...
NYPD: Armed robbery at bagel store in Meiers Corners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in Meiers Corners on Friday night. The incident was reported at 9:45 p.m. at 310 Bradley Ave., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Bradley Bagels is the business listed...
NYC casino bid includes a massive Ferris wheel next to the UN, per report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- According to The New York Times, Soloviev Group, the longtime owner of a 6.7-acre plot near the United Nations headquarters in Midtown, announced that it will partner with Mohegan, a casino and resort operator, to compete for a casino license. If all goes as planned, the casino will feature all the usual amenities and a giant wheel of its own.
Staten Island community celebrates the life of Eric Garvin, who was killed in Chile
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The warmth of the sun provided some much needed comfort to the dozens gathered at Stapleton Waterfront Park. Community leaders, some family, and loved ones united to remember the legacy of Eric Garvin, the 38 year old advocate from Stapleton who’s life many say was taken too soon.
Staten Island loan shark sentenced to life in prison for NYC businessman’s murder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the extortion and murder of a New York City business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 43, had been charged with the October 2017 death of Queens business owner Hani Kasem, 64.
Third legal weed dispensary to open in New York: Find out when, where
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The state’s third legal weed dispensary is set to open on Friday, Feb. 10. Just Breathe, located at 75 Court St. in Binghamton, is the first legal adult-use recreational weed dispensary to open outside of New York City. The dispensary is set to open...
Proposed speed cameras on Verrazzano Bridge: Here’s how the fine structure could work
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s speeding motorists have grown accustomed to receiving $50 violations from the city’s school zone speed cameras, but the proposed automated enforcement tools that could be coming to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge would hit repeat offenders’ with even heavier fines. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Feb. 12 at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Developer: $151M affordable housing complex rising in Stapleton to be complete later this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Construction is rapidly progressing at 475 Bay St. -- the 12-story, $151 million complex that will add 270 apartments to the Stapleton area -- and, according to developers, the project will be complete and ready for residents in less than 10 months. “Mother Nature has been...
Staten Island Community Board meeting schedule for the coming week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon will address a virtual full board meeting of Community Board 1 on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Also addressing the board during the public meeting will be Anthony Hill, director of community and government affairs for the New York Power Authority, and David Mandel, community liaison for public art for the Department of Cultural Affairs.
New York removes health care facility mask mandate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York state health officials announced that face mask requirements for hospitals and other health care facilities will be lifted on Sunday. Acting state Health Commissioner James V. McDonald made the remarks during a meeting of the state’s Public Health & Health Planning Council on Thursday.
Arrest made in death of NJ kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez; second suspect wanted by authorities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Authorities have made an arrest in the death of New Jersey kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, who was found dead buried in a shallow grave, according to prosecutors and media reports. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested Friday morning in Miami, Florida, by U.S .Marshals, the Hudson County...
NYPD officer from Staten Island who made ultimate sacrifice on Valentine’s Day gets honor from governor. | From the Vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Dec. 21, 2000 edition of the Staten Island Advance. Nearly a year after Police Officer Matthew Dziergowski died in the line of duty, saving three fellow officers at the site of an accident on the West Shore Expressway, he was named “Police Officer of the Year” by then-Gov. George E. Pataki.
A 1940′s farm stand in West Brighton | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — I came across this photo of the Forest Avenue Farmers on Forest Avenue from the early 1940s and it stopped me in my tracks. It was located opposite McDonald Playground, where the Dunkin’ Donuts is now, close to Pastosa’s. Some might remember other...
MTA nabs 32 toll evaders with fines totaling $900K in record-setting day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA continues to set new daily records for the amount of toll evaders caught at the agency’s bridges and tunnels. On Thursday, the MTA set a new agency record, interdicting and impounding 28 vehicles at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge for unpaid tolls and fines, the most vehicles ever impounded in a single day at an MTA crossing.
Man killed in Times Square rush-hour shooting: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was killed in Times Square late Thursday afternoon in what police believe to be a drug-related shooting, the New York Post is reporting. Two men ran from inside a deli near the corner of West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. and allegedly began shooting, striking a 22-year-old man in the side of the chest, the report said.
