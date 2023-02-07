ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
Third NYC legal weed shop to open its doors next week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City’s third legal recreational marijuana dispensary will open its doors next week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The shop, called Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store, will open Monday at 60 East 13th Street between Broadway and University Place in Manhattan, according to the governor’s office.
Staten Island Community Board meeting schedule for the coming week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon will address a virtual full board meeting of Community Board 1 on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Also addressing the board during the public meeting will be Anthony Hill, director of community and government affairs for the New York Power Authority, and David Mandel, community liaison for public art for the Department of Cultural Affairs.
NYPD officer from Staten Island who made ultimate sacrifice on Valentine’s Day gets honor from governor. | From the Vault

Editor’s Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Dec. 21, 2000 edition of the Staten Island Advance. Nearly a year after Police Officer Matthew Dziergowski died in the line of duty, saving three fellow officers at the site of an accident on the West Shore Expressway, he was named “Police Officer of the Year” by then-Gov. George E. Pataki.
Man killed in Times Square rush-hour shooting: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was killed in Times Square late Thursday afternoon in what police believe to be a drug-related shooting, the New York Post is reporting. Two men ran from inside a deli near the corner of West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. and allegedly began shooting, striking a 22-year-old man in the side of the chest, the report said.
