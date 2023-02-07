ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattituck, NY

riverheadlocal

Jutta Mariotti, 65

Jutta J. Mariotti of Wading River died on Feb. 8, 2023 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 65 years old. She was born on July 26, 1957 in Germany to Erik and Marianne (Krautter) Ixmeier. She attended St. Joseph’s College. She worked as a teacher at St. David’s School in Riverhead. Her hobbies included gardening and crocheting.
WADING RIVER, NY
riverheadlocal

Lewis L. Dacus, 81

Lewis L. Dacus of Riverhead died on Feb. 2, 2023 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 81 years old. He was born on May 28, 1941 in Anderson County, South Carolina to Eugene and Corine (Ware) Dacus. He graduated from Glen Cove High School. He worked for the City...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Maria Katina Mrva, 78

Maria Katina Mrva of Southold died on Feb. 6, 2023 at home. She was 78 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.
SOUTHOLD, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Police blotter Feb. 9, 2023

A total of 91 incidents were reported by Riverhead Town Police on Feb. 9, 2023, among them:. 12:13 a.m. Disturbance report, Hilton Garden Inn, Riverhead. Officer reports no charges filed. 4:57 a.m. Disturbance report, West Main Street and Kroemer Ave, Riverhead. Officer reports one person transported to PBMC. 7:55 a.m....
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Real estate transfers: Feb. 10, 2023

Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead and selected hamlets in the Town of Southampton reported by The Real Estate Report Inc. on Feb. 10, 2023. Robert DeTore to Curtis & Joy Caputo, 130 Southfields Road, $350,000, on Jun. 23, 2022. Flanders 11901. US Bank to Kalemachi Group...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Justice Court Report: January 2023

Excerpts from Riverhead Town Justice Court docket for the month of January 2023, Judge Lori Hulse and Judge Sean Walter presiding:. There was a total of 1,537 criminal and traffic cases on the court’s docket. Convictions reported here are a result of charges of misdemeanors or felonies. Felony charges are often removed to Suffolk County Criminal Court and are reported here when marked off the justice court calendar if a conviction has been entered in the superior court.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Around Town: February 5

The Ever-Ready Engine Company #3 held its annual installation of officers and inspection on Friday, January 27 at Kenny’s on the Green. Second Assistant Chief Pete Kurszyna gave the oath of office to Treasurer Thomas Pipczynski, Secretary Donald Owen, Second Lt. Thomas Andrzejewski, and First Lt. Justin Berry. Chief Joe Hartmann gave the oath of office to Captain Andrew Smith. Chief Joe Hartmann swore in all the officers for the year 2023. The prestigious A. Lloyd Case Award was presented to James Niewadomski by Captain Andrew Smith and Georgette Case. A bouquet of flowers was presented to Georgette Case and Ex Captain Joe Berezny received recognition for his 45 years of service to his company. Special mentions were given to company members Lieutenant Justin Berry and Firefighter Frank Greenwood for their valiant save of life at two separate structure fires. Afterwards everyone sat down and enjoyed the food and shared good times together.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Greater Jamesport Civic Association February meeting

The Greater Jamesport Civic Association will host its meeting on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom featuring Congressman Nick LaLota’s aide. LaLota’s aide will present how the congressman is able to assist community members with federal issues. For more information or to receive the Zoom information,...
JAMESPORT, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Town to sue property owner over alleged illegal rentals on Polish Town site where Jan. 25 fire left two elderly women homeless

Riverhead Town is bringing a lawsuit against the owner of the Polish Town property where a fire last month left two elderly women homeless. According to town records obtained by RiverheadLOCAL through a Freedom of Information Law request, the property on the corner of Pulaski Street and Sweezy Avenue includes four separate structures rented to residential tenants, including the two apartments destroyed by the Jan. 25 fire, which were located at the rear of a commercial building at 522 Pulaski Street.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Justice Court Report: Week of February 6

Excerpts from Riverhead Town Justice Court docket for the month of January 2023, Judge Sean Walter presiding:. There was a total of 218 criminal and traffic cases on the court’s docket. Convictions reported here are a result of charges of misdemeanors or felonies. Felony charges are often removed to Suffolk County Criminal Court and are reported here when marked off the justice court calendar if a conviction has been entered in the superior court.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Developers of proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street pitch Riverhead IDA for assistance

The developers of a proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street presented their plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency Monday evening. Representatives of Heatherwood Properties joined Robert Muchnick of Metro Group Properties and Alec Ornstein of Ornstein Development at the IDA meeting to make an initial pitch for financial assistance from the agency.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Police seek help locating missing teen from Timothy Hill

Riverhead Police is seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old who left Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead last night. Police said Gary Velasquez left the facility on Tuesday at about 7:45 p.m.. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet 7-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with braids. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket and red and black checkered pants.
RIVERHEAD, NY
