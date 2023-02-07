Read full article on original website
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tony Pollard Connected To Broncos Ahead Of NFL Free Agency
2022 was a big season for running back Tony Pollard. After playing a part-time role with the Dallas Cowboys behind Ezekiel Elliott for the first three seasons of his career, he took on a bigger role in the offense this season and thrived. Tony Pollard proved that he can not...
New Broncos coach Sean Payton quickly makes it clear what he thinks of the Chiefs
The new Broncos coach is clearly not a fan of the Chiefs.
Former NFL GM Tells Dallas Cowboys to Draft Another Quarterback
Is it time for the Dallas Cowboys to start thinking about drafting a new quarterback? Former NFL executive and current... The post Former NFL GM Tells Dallas Cowboys to Draft Another Quarterback appeared first on Outsider.
prosportsextra.com
Sean Payton Lays Down The Law On Russell Wilson
New Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton is making new rules regarding QB Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason?
Sean Payton was linked to the Arizona Cardinals even before Kliff Kingsbury was fired, but Payton never really seemed to have interest in the job. There may have been one big reason for that. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl. Bradshaw, who... The post Sean Payton turned down Cardinals job for 1 reason? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Broncos: Sean Payton takes subtle shot at former head coach
It is no secret the Denver Broncos had problems last season on offense. In fact, the biggest problem was coaching, and I think most would agree, which is why Nathaniel Hackett is no longer there, and Sean Payton is. Hackett was a great dude who the players loved, but it...
Yardbarker
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Sign with Kellen’s Chargers?
Kellen Moore’s success in his new job as the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers is obviously tied to budding superstar QB Justin Herbert. But maybe we should tie Dallas Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush into the equation as well. Said coming free agent Rush: “I’ve never been...
Sean Payton reportedly initially resisted Denver Broncos’ gig due to Russell Wilson
After a whirlwind few weeks that featured all kinds of rumors about Sean Payton, the head coach has landed with
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Watch: Paige Spiranac Runs Football Drills During Super Bowl Week Coverage
The former pro golfer is a guest Super Bowl LVII correspondent for ‘Inside Edition.’
ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
CBS Sports
Terry Bradshaw says Sean Payton didn't want Kyler Murray, has 'no choice' but to embrace Russell Wilson
Sean Payton may be committed to maximizing quarterback Russell Wilson as the new head coach of the Broncos. But that doesn't mean he's particularly thrilled about Wilson in general. Besides firmly disallowing Wilson's personal assistants from access to team facilities, Payton wasn't overly keen on inheriting the former Seahawks QB when he took the job, according to Fox Sports colleague Terry Bradshaw.
NFL Fans Blown Away by Appearance of Former Broncos QB Turned Mushroom Farmer
Jake Plummer is a mushroom farmer — and he looks the part, too. After retiring from the NFL in 2007, Plummer, a former Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals quarterback, got into the CBD and hemp business before the marijiana industry exploded in Colorado. Now, he’s a mushroom farmer living his best life.
2 Texas QBs in Super Bowl, but who already won the state’s heart?
In Super Bowl LVII, Texas natives Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts battle it out in the quarterback position. But who is Texas rooting for, according to Twitter?
NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire
The San Francisco 49ers lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans in the hiring cycle. So the Niners, one of the top contenders in the NFC, needed to make sure they aced their next hire. They arguably did exactly that on Monday as the team hired Steve Wilks to be their new defensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive 49ers hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Brian Schottenheimer was the safe hire for the Dallas Cowboys
On Saturday, the Cowboys announced they hired Brain Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator. After four seasons, the Cowboys finally moved on from Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer spent the 2022 season as a coaching analyst for the Cowboys. Even with Schottenheimer hired as the offensive coordinator, Cowboys head coach Mike...
chatsports.com
Ravens News 2/9: Landing Spots and more
Whether it’s signing Jackson via the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, the Ravens arguably have too much committed to the rest of this team to start over at the quarterback position. That being said, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared in his notes from the Senior Bowl that some folks...
