Yankees, Mets could be in mix for slugging All-Star third baseman
To dream the impossible dream. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can hit the open market after the 2023 season if he opts out of his 10-year, $300 million contract. If that happens, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal believes both the New York Yankees and New York Mets could be in the mix.
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB insider has 'monster' prediction for Manny Machado, Padres
The San Diego Padres have elevated themselves into big spender territory, and they’ll have to continue to spend big if they want to retain one of their best players. One reporter thinks it’s quite possible they will do so. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Chicago White Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Chicago White Sox added Andrew Benintendi and Mike Clevinger to their roster over the winter. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the White Sox for the 2023 MLB season.
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons
Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Cubs, White Sox in Same Division Under MLB Insider's Realignment
MLB insider floats realignment idea for Cubs, Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL and NFL both have 32 franchises, and if Major League Baseball were to ever follow suit, it could require a significant realignment, and one insider’s proposal could be very intriguing to fans of the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.
Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres
The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
Report: Bears Will Fetch 'Unbelievable' Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick
Ever since claiming the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have been the subject of much intrigue around the league. The Bears are not expected to draft a quarterback, with several reports indicating that they plan to build around former first-round pick Justin Fields. So, ...
Dave Roberts Not Making Guarantee, But Still Expects Dodgers To Win 2023 World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made headlines during Spring Training last year when he guaranteed his team would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers went on to set a franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season and looked poised to fulfill Roberts’ prophecy, but suffered a heartbreaking loss to the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.
Cardinals: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win 2023 World Series
With their primary goal for the offseason taken care of, the Cardinals looked to solidify their 2023 roster as they head to Spring Training. The Cardinals went into this offseason intending to get the best available catcher to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. The team did that when they signed...
Guardians Claim Jason Bilous From White Sox
The Guardians announced that they have claimed right-hander Jason Bilous off waivers from the White Sox. He had been designated for assignment recently when the White Sox acquired Franklin German from the Red Sox. The Guardians freed up a spot on their 40-man roster yesterday by trading Will Benson to the Reds, so no corresponding move will be required for this claim.
The 33rd Team Mock Draft 3.0 Features the Panthers Striking a Deal with Lions
Here in just a couple of weeks, the Carolina Panthers along with the other 31 NFL franchises will be in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Combine. There, GM Scott Fitterer and new head coach Frank Reich will get to evaluate this year's top college prospects up close and in person with their eyes fixated on the quarterbacks.
ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
Eagles legend: Cardinals should 'absolutely not' hire Giants' Mike Kafka
Philadelphia Eagles legend Donovan McNabb made it clear he's convinced the Arizona Cardinals should not hire New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as their new head coach. "Absolutely not," McNabb answered when asked about the topic during an appearance on Fox Sports 910 Phoenix, per Donnie Druin of FanNation's...
Coining one of the Mets’ most underrated signings this winter
In an off-season filled with thrilling splashes, most of the free-agent signings made by the New York Mets came with little to no surprise. The positions of need at various places across the roster were clear, and the Mets added players who had been linked to the team throughout the free-agency process. Most notably Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.
New Era Releases 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Hat
New Era released the 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training cap, which keeps many of the same design features that were introduced last year. The New Era Dodgers 59FIFTY Spring Training hat is available for purchase, and players again are due to sport a blue lid with the team’s trademark “LA” logo embroidered in blue on the front with a white outline and Cactus League logo on the right panel along with a large “23” and MLB batterman.
New Rangers Rivals via Expansion
If MLB expands to 32 teams, realignment would have implications for the Rangers.
