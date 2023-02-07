Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Man dead after hit by car in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A man is dead after being hit and killed by a car in Midwest City. Around 9 p.m. Friday, KOCO 5 crews were on the scene near Askew Drive and Air Depot where a man was hit and killed by a car. Portions of the road were blocked off as crews investigated.
27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash
A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
KOCO
One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
TMZ.com
BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case
BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tulsa Woman Killed in Fatality Collision in Osage County
A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County. OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.
KOCO
Stillwater police officers recognized for saving man’s life following December crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater police officers were honored after they were caught on camera jumping into action to save a man's life after a crash in December. Police said the man didn't have a pulse, but they were able to revive him. Now, they're being recognized by the Stillwater Fire Department.
okcfox.com
California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
KOCO
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Moore
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the person who shot a teenager Thursday evening in Moore. Police said a group of teenagers was fighting near Northwest 12th Street and Santa Fe Avenue when one was shot in the leg. "Some aid was rendered by officers on the scene,"...
KOCO
Loose horses cause traffic problems on I-40 Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — When Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal collision on Thursday morning, they found show horses loose outside of their trailer. The horses caused parts of Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City to be blocked for hours. "The operator or the owners of the truck let...
KOCO
Looking at road conditions after light snow overnight in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — While rain and snow moved through parts of Oklahoma overnight, including in the Oklahoma City metro, the roads appear to be fine and in good condition Friday morning. The OKC metro saw some very light snow, and KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there may be...
Police Identify Victim In Deadly SW OKC Motel Shooting
Oklahoma City police have identified a man who died Wednesday morning after a shooting at a southwest Oklahoma City motel. Police said the shooting happened at around 3:06 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 40 and South MacArthur Boulevard. A security guard at a hotel in the area called police...
KOCO
Police respond to reported shooting at OKC home; person taken to hospital for panic attack
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to a hospital for a panic attack after police investigated a reported shooting Friday morning at a west Oklahoma City home. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Officers responded after receiving a report that someone had shot their...
kggfradio.com
Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver
A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
KOCO
Edmond police catch 'wet bandit' accused of randomly turning on faucets
EDMOND, Okla. — A bandit, causing a stir on social media after multiple Edmond residents said their outdoor water faucets were randomly turned on, has been caught. When Taylor Vanderford heard his faucet turn on, he didn't think it was coming from outside. “When water turns on, you hear...
KRMG
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for shooting and killing a man who attempted to drive away after a brief verbal altercation, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
KTEN.com
Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
KOCO
Firefighters have issues getting to, battling flames at OKC sports complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating after a building at a sports complex sparked up in flames Friday morning. A fire inside a metal shed at Boomer Sports Complex near I-240 and Sunnylane Road should have been an easy task to tackle for firefighters, but that wasn't the case when they got the call.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Feb. 2-9
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the Kay County jail Feb. 2-9 include:. Crystal Blue Abel, 41, BIA contract. Steven Dwayne Alexander, 53, Ponca City, distribution of a controlled substance. Anthony Wayne Bales, 61, Ponca City, lewd or indecent proposals to a...
Comments / 0