Noble County, OK

KOCO

Man dead after hit by car in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A man is dead after being hit and killed by a car in Midwest City. Around 9 p.m. Friday, KOCO 5 crews were on the scene near Askew Drive and Air Depot where a man was hit and killed by a car. Portions of the road were blocked off as crews investigated.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash

A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
TMZ.com

BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case

BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tulsa Woman Killed in Fatality Collision in Osage County

A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County. OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

California man killed in early morning accident on Interstate 40

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — A 27-year-old from Temecula, California was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 on Thursday morning. The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. just west of County Line Road. Troopers said Wyatt James Martin, who was driving a Volvo tractor-trailer, was pronounced dead at the...
TEMECULA, CA
KOCO

Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Moore

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the person who shot a teenager Thursday evening in Moore. Police said a group of teenagers was fighting near Northwest 12th Street and Santa Fe Avenue when one was shot in the leg. "Some aid was rendered by officers on the scene,"...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Loose horses cause traffic problems on I-40 Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — When Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal collision on Thursday morning, they found show horses loose outside of their trailer. The horses caused parts of Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City to be blocked for hours. "The operator or the owners of the truck let...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kggfradio.com

Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver

A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Edmond police catch 'wet bandit' accused of randomly turning on faucets

EDMOND, Okla. — A bandit, causing a stir on social media after multiple Edmond residents said their outdoor water faucets were randomly turned on, has been caught. When Taylor Vanderford heard his faucet turn on, he didn't think it was coming from outside. “When water turns on, you hear...
EDMOND, OK
KTEN.com

Ardmore mom accused of leaving child in dumpster charged

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Police say an Ardmore woman accused of leaving her child in a dumpster last month is facing multiple charges. Kieara Lopez, 22, was located February 4 by police in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb. Lopez is accused of leaving her child in a dumpster in...
ARDMORE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Feb. 2-9

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the Kay County jail Feb. 2-9 include:. Crystal Blue Abel, 41, BIA contract. Steven Dwayne Alexander, 53, Ponca City, distribution of a controlled substance. Anthony Wayne Bales, 61, Ponca City, lewd or indecent proposals to a...
KAY COUNTY, OK

