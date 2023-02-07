SBLive's 3A boys basketball coaches poll: Auburn moves up to No. 5 (Feb. 7)

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 3A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. Garfield received all eight first-place votes. Mount Spokane hangs on to the No. 2 spot after jumping past No. 3 O'Dea last week.

Each poll is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 3A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Feb. 7):

CLASS 3A COACHES POLL

1. Garfield 80 (8)

Record: 18-0

2. Mount Spokane 68

Record: 18-1

Record: 15-5

4. Bellevue 46

Record: 18-2

5. Auburn 34

Record: 16-4

6. Gig Harbor 29

Record: 19-2

7. Timberline 35

Record: 16-4

8. Eastside Catholic 34

Record: 13-8

9. Rainier Beach 20

Record: 11-7

10. Arlington 22

Record: 16-4

Others receiving votes: Nathan Hale, Ferris, Mountlake Terrace, Mount Vernon

Voting 3A coaches: Garrick Phillips (University), David Wagenblast (Mount Spokane), Bradyn Leyde (Kennewick), Joe Hardy (Ingraham), Ryan Hansen (Auburn), Brett Henry (Evergreen), Omar Parker (Liberty), Allen Thomas (Timberline)