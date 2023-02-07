Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Otay Mesa continues to grow as a commerce hub
SAN DIEGO — Otay Mesa has quickly transformed into a community with dozens of new industrial projects. While some neighbors are impressed with the economic growth, those who have decided to leave the area, have done it mainly because they are tired of San Diego's industrial center, especially with more warehouses and airport renovations coming in the near future.
Cyber security expert weighs in on Sharp HealthCare data breach
Expert weighs in on Sharp HealthCare cyber security breach. Sharp said nearly 63,000 patients were impacted.
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
Downtown unsheltered population grows for sixth straight month
The number of unsheltered individuals in downtown San Diego hit a record high in January, marking the sixth straight month with population growth in the area.
Eater
Taiwan’s Biggest Dumpling Chain Is Expanding to Mira Mesa
The largest Taiwanese dumpling maker, Bafang Dumpling, has confirmed to Eater that it will be opening its first San Diego restaurant at the Village at Mira Mesa before the end of the year. Its corner storefront will be part of the retail center’s new expansion area (where Crumbl Cookies is already located) near the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Reagan Road.
Past due on your SDG&E bill? Assistance is available
Are you behind on your San Diego Gas & Electric bill? If so, you may qualify for financial assistance.
Inside the $125 million renovation of Copley Symphony Hall
The restored, 94-year-old venue will reopen Nov. 4, 2023. 🎻
Supervisors Approve Plan to Help Homeless Veterans Find Place to Live
The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved the development of a plan to help homeless veterans find a place to live. As proposed by Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Nora Vargas, the plan could be ready in April and feature input from community groups, government representatives and people who have experienced homelessness.
kusi.com
DeMaio: 30% of SDG&E bills are hidden state taxes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you had enough taxes yet?. After outrage grew among San Diego Gas & Electric customers as a result of soaring January prices, people are demanding answers. Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming the utilities, but he himself is more likely the person to point the...
Incurable citrus tree disease prompts plant quarantine
A potentially threatening citrus tree disease was detected in Rancho Bernardo this week, said the County of San Diego Communications Office.
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month
San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
KPBS
San Diego scientists identify new fish species 6,000 feet under the sea
A pair of San Diego researchers have helped identify a new species of fish in the deep ocean waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean near Costa Rica. The Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) scientists named the new species Pyrolycus jaco. Schmidt Ocean Institute researchers have visited, on a number of...
Controversy Sparked over LGBT Books in North County School Libraries
The district says some of the books have been in libraries for several years
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
KPBS
Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway
Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
hotelnewsresource.com
La Quinta Inn by Wyndham San Diego Vista For Sale
CBRE Hotels is soliciting offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the La Quinta Inn by Wyndham in San Diego Vista, California. Located off Highway 78, the hotel is in proximity to Carlsbad State Beach, Oceanside Harbor, Temecula Valley Wine Country, and more than 20 public golf courses. Thanks to its ideal location, the hotel receives business from a diverse population of both corporate and leisure segments.
KPBS
Community members want answers from San Diego City Council over high SDG&E bills
San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has among the highest energy bills in the country. In January, SDG&E experienced a 114% natural gas rate hike, or about $120 a month increase for a typical customer. A coalition made up of several consumer, energy and political groups held a protest Monday...
Supervisors Approve Minimum Wage Policy for Road Project Workers
The Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved minimum wage requirements for traffic control workers on privately funded projects on San Diego County roads. Supervisors voted on consent to codify an ordinance, dubbed “Right-of- Way Done Right,” as part of a required second reading. After a first reading of the ordinance during the Jan. 25 meeting, supervisors voted 3-2 to advance it, with Joel Anderson and Jim Desmond opposed.
kusi.com
El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
times-advocate.com
First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
