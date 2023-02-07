Kenilworth Rotary Club Welcomes Mike Freda

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Jan 18, the Kenilworth Rotary Club swore in three new members. One of those members was Mike Freda of Springfield.

Throughout his life Mike has lived in nearly every town of Union County. To date he has lived in Linden, Union, Livingston, Kenilworth, Westfield, Cranford, Roselle Park, and Springfield though his ties to our borough are strong. He attended St. Theresa’s Elementary School and David Brearley High School in the 1966 - 1967 school year. Following this he attended Cranford High School of which he graduated from in 1970.

In 1961, Mike’s father Rocco Freda opened F&R Industrial Supply Company on Fairfield Avenue in Kenilworth. Mike, his brother and father all worked there growing up. In 1972, Mike joined the Kenilworth Manufacturing Association and remained a member until its dissolving. The Kenilworth Manufacturing Association was a business-social organization aimed towards businessmen of the community. As a member Mike served in a number of positions including secretary, treasurer, vice-president, and President from 1980 - 1981.

With Mike’s background and experience he was sworn into the Kenilworth Rotary Club and named its newest Vice-President. He was introduced to the Kenilworth Rotary Club by Pastor Nova of the Kenilworth Methodist Church. On June 30, 2023, Mike will be named as the Kenilworth Rotary Club president for the 2023 - 2024 year. As President he has promised to serve the borough of Kenilworth and its residents to the best of his abilities. Mike will continue to lead the Kenilworth Rotary Club into its seventy-seventh year of service in the community.

Prior to retirement in 2009 Mike was the President of F&R. Mike currently lives in Springfield with his wife Mary-Ellen, and together they have two children, Rocky and Amy, as well as a grandson. The Kenilworth Rotary Club is excited to welcome their newest member.

If anybody is interested in joining the Kenilworth Rotary Club, they may call President Terry Zuckerman at 908 - 272 - 5550.

Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net

TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook.

TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.



