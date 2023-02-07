Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly
Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
Man sworn into N.J. office is no longer winner after recount
The results of a recount ordered in Monmouth County of four towns after a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice have yet to be completed. But in one local board of education race, a winner is no longer the winner, officials say. Months after the...
insidernj.com
Democratic Gubernatorial Primary 2025: Three Experience Advantages of Fulop and Baraka over Sherrill
The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial campaigns have already begun. On the Democratic side, the top tier has already been established: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Mikie Sherrill has established herself in Washington as a highly competent Congresswoman, with expertise in national security...
New Jersey Globe
Roselle Park mayor moves to challenge Menendez in Democratic primary
Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III has taken the first step toward challenging incumbent Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, filing a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission. Signorello, 35, is a two-term mayor of a blue-collar town in Union County with a population...
New Jersey Globe
Cruz gets Democratic line for Passaic Commissioner
Passaic County Democrats today picked Orlando Cruz, the president of the Greater Paterson and Greater Wayne Chamber of Commerce, to run for county commissioner. Cruz, whose wife serves on the Paterson school board, will get the organization line for the seat of retiring Commissioner T.J. Best after the Democratic screening committee picked him over Rodney Devore, an aide to Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter (D-Paterson),
Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why
Bronson Winslow on February 9, 2023 Several elected officials in East Hanover, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that they had switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. The leaders, including Mayor Joseph Pannullo and the entire township council, made the decision following “months of good conversations,” Pannullo stated that the decision is in the community’s best interest. Pamnullo noted that the decision follows “the nastiness, rhetoric, and social media vitriol of national politics,” and will help elected officials “focus on local issues impacting our community.” Pannullo, council President Frank DeMaio and fellow members Brian Brokaw, Carolyn Jandoli and Michael Martorelli all The post Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Globe
87-year-old Monmouth County Commissioner will retire after 53 years in government
Lillian Burry will not seek re-election to a seventh term as a Monmouth County Commissioner, marking a close to a political career that began 53 years ago when she ran for borough council in Matawan. The 87-year-old Burry informed party leaders this week that would not run for another three-year...
New Jersey Globe
In first poll of the 2025 N.J. governor’s race, Democratic race is ‘wide open’ and Ciattarelli is best known Republican
As New Jersey political insiders consider who might succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in 2025, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and just marginally, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, have the highest statewide favorables among members of their respective political parties, with most candidates still undefined, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released this morning.
insidernj.com
South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’
NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
New Jersey Globe
Benson endorsed by Mercer Central Labor Council
The Mercer County Central Labor Council today endorsed Dan Benson for Mercer County Executive. Benson, an assemblyman from Hamilton, is challenging five-term incumbent Brian Hughes in the Democratic primary. “Dan has been a labor champion for 20 years, and as County Executive, he will protect worker rights, uplift economic development,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
First Poll Of 2025 New Jersey Gubernatorial Race Show Rep. Sherrill, Ciattarelli Leading, But Race Wide Open
While the 2025 gubernatorial election in New Jersey is still more than two years away, candidates for the Republican and Democratic nomination have already begun to jockey for position being vacated by the term limited incumbent, Governor Phil Murphy. According to a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University released this...
New Jersey Globe
O’Toole re-elected Port Authority chairman
Kevin J. O’Toole was re-elected to a sixth one-year term as chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Thursday without opposition. O’Toole, a former Republican state senator and assemblyman, has secured Gov. Phil Murphy’s support to remain chairman of the massive bi-state transportation authority.
New Jersey Globe
55% of New Jerseyans want high schools to start later, FDU poll finds
Should high schoolers, that famously night-owlish cohort, be allowed to get a bit of extra sleep in the mornings? According to a new poll released this morning by Fairleigh Dickinson University, a majority of New Jerseyans say yes. 55% of respondents to the poll said that New Jersey high school...
fanwoodnj.org
(CANCELLED) Mayor And Council Special Budget Meeting 2/9/23
MAYOR AND COUNCIL SPECIAL BUDGET MEETING (CANCELLED) The Mayor and Council Special Budget meeting scheduled for tonight is cancelled. The new date and time will be posted shortly.
Move high school start times later, most N.J. residents say in new poll
The majority of New Jersey residents support pushing high school starting times later amid nationwide concerns that teenagers are not getting enough sleep, according to a new poll. The Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released Friday found 55% of those surveyed supported a proposal in the state Legislature that would set...
Controversial Publication Calls Out New Jersey City For Being the Rudest
In New Jersey, we move fast. We talk fast, we walk fast, and we drive fast. Keep up or get out of the way. Jersey is surrounded by two big cities. New York and Philadelphia. Many of the people who live in The Great Garden State are transplants from these two cities.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy approval ratings remain strong, new FDU poll shows
Gov. Phil Murphy has a solid 48%-36% job approval rating at the start of his sixth year in office and heading into the midterm legislative elections, according to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released this morning. Job approvals for the governor are up eight points, from an upside-down 40%-42% in...
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
SAF Files Amended Complaint Challenging New Jersey Gun Law
The Second Amendment Foundation has filed an amended complaint in its challenge of New Jersey’s revised gun permit law, adding one plaintiff and expanding its scope on so-called “sensitive places.” The case is now known as Koons v. Platkin. SAF and its lawsuit partners are
Leadership Assignments Lead To Accusations In Jackson
JACKSON – Two residents challenged the council majority about who would lead committees that make suggestions on important topics like finances. The elephant in the room throughout the argument was about the political divide in Jackson. There are two Republican teams. Three council members are on one side, and the mayor and other two council members are on the other. The side with the council majority apparently chose who is leading the committees.
