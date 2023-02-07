ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hanover, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly

Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Democratic Gubernatorial Primary 2025: Three Experience Advantages of Fulop and Baraka over Sherrill

The 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial campaigns have already begun. On the Democratic side, the top tier has already been established: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. Mikie Sherrill has established herself in Washington as a highly competent Congresswoman, with expertise in national security...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Roselle Park mayor moves to challenge Menendez in Democratic primary

Roselle Park Mayor Joseph Signorello III has taken the first step toward challenging incumbent Bob Menendez in the 2024 Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, filing a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission. Signorello, 35, is a two-term mayor of a blue-collar town in Union County with a population...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Cruz gets Democratic line for Passaic Commissioner

Passaic County Democrats today picked Orlando Cruz, the president of the Greater Paterson and Greater Wayne Chamber of Commerce, to run for county commissioner. Cruz, whose wife serves on the Paterson school board, will get the organization line for the seat of retiring Commissioner T.J. Best after the Democratic screening committee picked him over Rodney Devore, an aide to Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter (D-Paterson),
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why

Bronson Winslow on February 9, 2023 Several elected officials in East Hanover, New Jersey, announced Tuesday that they had switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. The leaders, including Mayor Joseph Pannullo and the entire township council, made the decision following “months of good conversations,” Pannullo stated that the decision is in the community’s best interest. Pamnullo noted that the decision follows “the nastiness, rhetoric, and social media vitriol of national politics,” and will help elected officials “focus on local issues impacting our community.” Pannullo, council President Frank DeMaio and fellow members Brian Brokaw, Carolyn Jandoli and Michael Martorelli all The post Entire New Jersey town’s elected officials switch parties, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
EAST HANOVER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

In first poll of the 2025 N.J. governor’s race, Democratic race is ‘wide open’ and Ciattarelli is best known Republican

As New Jersey political insiders consider who might succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in 2025, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and just marginally, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, have the highest statewide favorables among members of their respective political parties, with most candidates still undefined, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released this morning.
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’

NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Benson endorsed by Mercer Central Labor Council

The Mercer County Central Labor Council today endorsed Dan Benson for Mercer County Executive. Benson, an assemblyman from Hamilton, is challenging five-term incumbent Brian Hughes in the Democratic primary. “Dan has been a labor champion for 20 years, and as County Executive, he will protect worker rights, uplift economic development,...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

O’Toole re-elected Port Authority chairman

Kevin J. O’Toole was re-elected to a sixth one-year term as chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Thursday without opposition. O’Toole, a former Republican state senator and assemblyman, has secured Gov. Phil Murphy’s support to remain chairman of the massive bi-state transportation authority.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

55% of New Jerseyans want high schools to start later, FDU poll finds

Should high schoolers, that famously night-owlish cohort, be allowed to get a bit of extra sleep in the mornings? According to a new poll released this morning by Fairleigh Dickinson University, a majority of New Jerseyans say yes. 55% of respondents to the poll said that New Jersey high school...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Murphy approval ratings remain strong, new FDU poll shows

Gov. Phil Murphy has a solid 48%-36% job approval rating at the start of his sixth year in office and heading into the midterm legislative elections, according to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released this morning. Job approvals for the governor are up eight points, from an upside-down 40%-42% in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Leadership Assignments Lead To Accusations In Jackson

JACKSON – Two residents challenged the council majority about who would lead committees that make suggestions on important topics like finances. The elephant in the room throughout the argument was about the political divide in Jackson. There are two Republican teams. Three council members are on one side, and the mayor and other two council members are on the other. The side with the council majority apparently chose who is leading the committees.
JACKSON, NJ

