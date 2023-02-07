Read full article on original website
Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts
GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) — A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia's anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office. The state Department of Corrections says it has fired Adams from his job as warden of Smith State Prison in Glennville. The GBI says in a news release that the agency has been investigating allegations of corruption inside the southeast Georgia prison for months. Adams remains jailed Thursday and it is not clear if Adams has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Group asks how African American course violates Florida law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The organization that created a high school African American studies program rejected by Florida says it’s still waiting for specifics from the state about how the course violates state law. The College Board also disputed what it said were Florida’s claims it had deleted 19 topics from the proposed Advance Placement course at Florida’s behest. It said in a statement posted online Thursday that it already was streamlining topics so they could fit into a single academic year.
Woman sues after Louisiana lawmaker blocked her on Twitter
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman says in a federal lawsuit that she was illegally blocked from a state senator's Twitter account after posting comments critical of the lawmaker's anti-abortion efforts. And she wants a federal judge to restore her access to the account. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Monroe targets Monroe Democrat Katrina Jackson. The suit filed by the New Orleans-based Tulane First Amendment Law Clinic says the elected official's Twitter account is a public forum and that blocking comments Jackson disagrees with violates free speech rights. Jackson's office didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Montana lawmakers amend proposed transgender harassment bill
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers have amended a proposed bill that opponents criticize as letting students avoid punishment for intentionally misgendering or deadnaming their transgender peers. Under the changed legislation, schools would be allowed to discipline those who refer to transgender students by their birth name or birth gender when such behavior rises to the level of bullying. Opponents argue that the modified bill just creates a gray area allowing harassment that schools would not be able to discipline until it meets the state's legal definition of bullying. The sponsor of the bill has said he did not intend for it to lead to bullying of transgender students.
After school fight, Vermont governor presses for civility
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says the idea that a brawl would break out between adults at a middle school basketball game is a symptom of a broader problem in society. The comments Scott made Tuesday were in response to a fight Jan. 31 during a middle-school basketball game in the northwestern Vermont town of Alburgh. After the event one of the participants died, although it is unclear if the fight led to the man's death. Speaking at his regular news conference, Scott says the country is constantly being divided into camps, whether it’s politics, religion, race, or social issues where everything “has turned into us versus them.”
South Dakota lawmakers seek foreign-owned land investigation
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are advancing a number of bills that would curb Chinese influence in South Dakota’s farmland. Republican Rep. Will Mortenson proposed Thursday investigating partnerships between landowners and foreign entities. It comes after other lawmakers pushed forth other propositions tackling foreign influence, like banning contracts between state land and foreign countries, and establishing a committee to oversee future foreign purchases. Noem’s emphasis on her perception of threats posed by China comes as she plans for a series of three policy speeches in Washington that seem to portend the rollout of a possible 2024 bid for the Republican presidential nomination.
Prosecutors won't charge Wisconsin ex-senator in fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to charge a former Wisconsin state senator who was involved in a car crash that left a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead. Ashland County District Attorney David Meany told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday that there isn't enough evidence to charge former Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley with anything. He added that police and Wisconsin State Patrol investigators haven't referred charges to his office, either. Twenty-seven-year-old Alyssa Ortman and Khaleesi Fink, her daughter, were killed in the crash July 22 in Ashland County. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley, then spun across the median into the path of another vehicle.
Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Questions about female athletes' menstrual history will no longer appear on medical forms Florida high school students are required to fill out before participating in sports. The board overseeing high school sports took the action Thursday after listening to letters from the public that called the questions “humiliating,” “invasive” and part of a political agenda. Florida High School Athletic Association board members on Thursday also adopted a recommendation from its executive director that would keep most personal information revealed on the medical history forms at the doctor’s office, not at school.
Nevada battery recycler wins $2B loan from Energy Department
MCCARRAN, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration. Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla, secured a conditional loan from the Energy Department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm toured Redwood’s facility in Nevada with Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo on Thursday.
Man convicted in St. Paul bar shootout that killed 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man involved in a deadly gunfight outside a bar in Minnesota has been convicted of eight counts of attempted murder. Thirty-year-old Devondre Phillips was convicted Thursday for his role in the October 2021 shooting in St. Paul that left one person dead and at least 15 wounded, including Phillips and another alleged shooter. Prosecutors say 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed when Phillips and Terry Lorenzo Brown exchanged gunfire at the crowded bar near downtown. Phillips’ attorney argued that he acted in self-defense. Brown has also been charged, with second-degree murder and several counts of attempted murder. That trial is scheduled for April.
Companies agree to pay $45M over California oil spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Shipping companies have agreed to pay $45 million to thousands of Southern California fishermen, tour companies and property owners who sued after an offshore oil spill sent crude washing ashore. Attorneys for plaintiffs said Thursday that a tentative settlement was reached between the MV Beijing and MSC Danit and their clients who sued. A judge still needs to sign off on the agreement. The agreement comes more than a year after a pipeline owned by Amplify Energy ruptured and spilled crude off the Southern California coast. Amplify has said the two vessels damaged the duct when they dragged their anchors across it during a January 2021 storm.
Prep basketball game in Oklahoma ends with 4-2 score
An Oklahoma high school basketball game ended with a soccer-like score. Weatherford defeated Anadarko 4-2 on Tuesday after Anadarko chose to stall. The result came a month after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association voted 8-7 against adding a shot clock. Neither team scored in the first quarter. Weatherford led 2-0 at halftime. Anadarko didn’t score until the final three minutes of the game and had the ball in the final minute with a chance to win.
