United Development Q P S C : UDC Receives Five ISO Certifications for its World-Class Public Services, Dining Venues and Marina Facilities at The Pearl Island

marketscreener.com
 2 days ago
The Associated Press

The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com

Liquid Deploys Nokia’s Innovative Transport Network Technology in Africa

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, announced that it has partnered with Nokia. Through this partnership, Liquid deployed Nokia’s innovative transport network technology in the new terrestrial fibre route connecting Mombasa (Kenya) to Johannesburg (South Africa). This announcement comes in light of the...
The Associated Press

FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005861/en/ The alliance expands Anaplan’s reach to new customer segments in FPT Software’s world-leading digital transformation portfolio throughout the Southeast Asia region. Businesses customers will be able to boost their performance with enterprise-wide planning, data collection and data analysis. Furthermore, through leveraging both sides’ capabilities, the partnership also focuses on promoting continuous collaboration among finance and operations departments.
The Associated Press

DEWA is the first utility in the world to enrich its services with ChatGPT technology

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that DEWA is working to enrich its services with ChatGPT technology supported by Microsoft. This will make DEWA the first utility globally and the first UAE government entity to use this new technology. This is part of DEWA’s continuous efforts to promote its leadership locally and globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005591/en/ DEWA is the first utility in the world to enrich its services with ChatGPT technology (Photo: AETOSWire)
salestechstar.com

Save A Lot Selects SymphonyAI Retail CPG Supply Chain Solutions To Modernize and Expand Its Core Merchandising Systems

Collaboration will yield improved agility, shopper experience and profitability. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a SymphonyAI vertical, announced its selection by supermarket chain Save A Lot for data-driven supply chain solutions that provide more accurate end-to-end insights and enable grocers to better meet shopper needs while minimizing stockouts and substitutions. The SymphonyAI Retail CPG solutions being implemented by Save A Lot include Master Data Management (MDM), Core Merchandising, Insights, Vendor Portal and Retail Operations.
The Associated Press

Rovensa Group Launches Rovensa Next, a New Global Biosolutions Business Unit to Shape a Sustainable Future for Agriculture

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Faced with global challenges due to a growing population and climate change, among others, farmers need a solution to feed the planet through healthy and safe solutions. Today, Rovensa Group, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, answers that need with Rovensa Next, a new global business unit dedicated to biosolutions for agriculture that aims to give back to the Earth what the Earth gives to us. Rovensa Next makes its debut this week at Fruit Logistica Berlin (Hall 1.2, Stand B-50), the leading trade fair for the fresh fruit industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005486/en/ José Alfredo García, Co-COO Rovensa Next, Javier Calleja, incoming CEO Rovensa Group, Eric van Innis, CEO Rovensa Group and Carlos Ledó, Co-COO Rovensa Next (Photo: Business Wire)
mhwmag.com

JLT Mobile Computers unlocks greater operational efficiencies for warehouse forklift fleets with innovative software dashboard

JLT Mobile Computers, a developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, has launched JLT Insights, a new data-driven software dashboard for industries with warehouses. The customizable software solution enables warehouse and IT managers to monitor their vehicle-mount terminals (VMT) and gain greater operational insights. Based on various data points...
marketscreener.com

SolarEdge Launches its First Battery Virtual Power Plant Supporting Great Britain's National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service

Great Britain’s SolarEdge Home Battery owners can participate in the Demand Flexibility Service to help stabilize the grid and earn financial incentives utilizing their stored battery energy during pre-scheduled ‘peak demand events’. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the...
boatingmag.com

Marine Power Innovation Awards 2022: Sharrow Marine Propellers

Sharrow Marine propellers were met with skepticism when they first hit the scene. But Greg Sharrow convinced us. He related the backstory about the need to develop quieter, more efficient drone propellers for his business in the Hollywood film industry. He used that success to found Sharrow Marine, developing and marketing a truly unique product. But, there’s more to earning a Boating MPI award than simply being unique.
Quartz

Shipping giants Maersk and MSC are making different bets on the future of trade

In January, Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Co., the world’s two largest shipping lines, announced that their alliance would end in 2025. Dubbed 2M, Maersk’s and MSC’s partnership allowed the two companies to share vessels, just as airlines strike code-sharing deals. Together, they control roughly one-third of global shipping capacity, although the ships that each company contributes to the alliance jointly makes up only one-tenth of worldwide capacity.

