Good question - most of us see some form of "either-or" almost every day. Think about it, you are traveling down the road, and boom, right there on the side of a simple wall or maybe an underpass of a bridge is a drawing of some sort - either with spray paint or whatever - maybe colored chalk, I'm not sure what they use. Now look, I know that it is considered vandalism, we all do, obviously when it's on the side of a local businesses wall. Another thing, some of the works of graffiti could be gang markings, but I have no clue what those could be. I had to stop just yesterday when I was driving down Main, and saw something sketched out in white, on the side of a train ( by the way another popular place for this )

BISMARCK, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO