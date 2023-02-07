Read full article on original website
North Dakota’s Tigirlily Gold Releases A Sassy New Single
Hazen, North Dakota's Krista, and Kendra Slaubaugh have dropped a new single on their fans "Shoot Tequila". Here's a slice of it and the official video from our favorite sisters. Video courtesy of the Tigirlily Gold YouTube Channel. This sassy single will have you reaching for a bottle of tequila...
In Bismarck – Something Fresh And Exciting Coming Soon
This is something we need more of, especially since the sad trend lately has been restaurants and businesses closing their doors for good. Do you ever feel like you are in a rut? The same thing almost every single day? You go to work 5 days a week, right around the same time every morning you take the same roads, and you arrive pretty much on "Auto-Pilot", more than likely it's the same sad sack lunch - a blah bologna sandwich ( no offense to you bologna lovers ) with a badly bruised banana. Well, something new and fresh is in the works and it's coming soon to Bismarck!
(WATCH) ‘Dateline’ NBC: Examines Murder Of North Dakota Woman
A murder case so chilling, that happened 16 years ago in 2006, shocked North Dakota and still does to this day is being re-examined and aired on National TV. Friday night viewers will be tuned into this special All-New 2-hour "Dateline" on NBC. The famous correspondent, Keith Morrison, will explore the killing of 22-year-old Mindy Morgenstern, a New Salem High School graduate and then student attending Valley City State University.
KFYR-TV
Neighbors’ backyard ice rink brings Bismarck families together
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota winters can be cold, dark, and icy. Yet for some, the weather is welcome. A group of Bismarck parents, with almost enough kids to field a couple of hockey teams, built a backyard ice rink that has brought their families and the neighborhood together.
KFYR-TV
Take home a final memory from Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been one month since Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks closed its doors quite suddenly, and many started to notice the decorations on the walls have been disappearing. As the lights go down for the last time…. “It was just time to be done.”. ...the party...
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
KFYR-TV
A day in the life of a Bismarck police officer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police officers. We see them patrolling our community or maybe even stopping a car on the side of the road. But, more than that, we see them as advocates when we are in trouble. Bismarck Police Patrol Officer Joseph Gebhardt checks his police vehicle before he...
In BisMan – Is Graffiti Considered Art?
Good question - most of us see some form of "either-or" almost every day. Think about it, you are traveling down the road, and boom, right there on the side of a simple wall or maybe an underpass of a bridge is a drawing of some sort - either with spray paint or whatever - maybe colored chalk, I'm not sure what they use. Now look, I know that it is considered vandalism, we all do, obviously when it's on the side of a local businesses wall. Another thing, some of the works of graffiti could be gang markings, but I have no clue what those could be. I had to stop just yesterday when I was driving down Main, and saw something sketched out in white, on the side of a train ( by the way another popular place for this )
Bomb threat causes evacuation at South Bismarck Walmart
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police responded to the South Bismarck Walmart early this morning regarding a bomb threat that came in around 7:50 a.m. According to the Bismarck Police Department, management at the South Walmart evacuated the store while members of the Bismarck Police Bomb Squad and Bismarck Police Department assisted management with clearing […]
Don’t Miss The Bismarck Bobcats Food Drive Tomorrow Night
Well, I apologize, the title of this story should be "Don't miss the Bismarck Bobcats EVERY night!" So I'll go ahead and tell you how special tomorrow night ( Friday, February 10th ) is going to be, it's the Bobcat's annual food drive - Your chance to bring the whole family out to the V.F.W. Sports Center as the Cat's host St. Cloud Norsemen- 5:30 pm - Alongside Farmers Union Insurance.
KFYR-TV
Brick Oven Bakery baking up a new expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the pandemic, severe winter storms and road construction, downtown Bismarck businesses have had their fair share of challenges. One restaurant, however, has stayed very busy. So busy, they are needing to expand. Brick Oven Bakery has been a downtown staple since opening in 2019, and...
YUM! Bismarck Mandan Restaurants To Cater Your Super Bowl Party
Let's be real. Time is always in short supply. Shopping takes time. Hosting a party, holiday or gathering takes time. And to be honest, hoping that the money spent on the food we all love for said special times is a stress that can be the straw that broke the camel's back.
kfgo.com
Bismarck parents wait to hear from Jamestown High School over racial slurs, taunts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Parents of Bismarck High School students who were the targets of racial slurs and taunts at a basketball game last week said officials from Jamestown Public Schools have not reached out to them yet. “I guess I would have never said anything, but it’s different...
tsln.com
Two to be Inducted into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
A long-time beef industry spokesperson and a nationally-recognized holistic range manager are the latest inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame. Nancy Jo Bateman of New Salem, ND and Jerry Doan of McKenzie, ND will be inducted March 8th, during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City.
kfgo.com
UND Chief Pathologist: Black Elk sentence a ‘miscarriage of justice,’ State appeals judge’s order
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Attorneys for the State of North Dakota have appealed a judge’s order to throw out the criminal judgment and sentence of a woman who pled guilty to neglect in the death of her 3-week-old daughter in Bismarck last year. The appeal comes even as...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislature: Bills circulating on school lunches, residents with disabilities, snow removal
(Bismarck, ND) -- Several bills are circulating involving a few hot-button issues in Bismarck as the legislative session continues. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would allocate general fund money toward school lunch programs. A House bill would allocate nearly 90-million dollars to fund lunches for the 2023 and 2024...
