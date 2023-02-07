Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
PODCAST: Notes on Nittany Lions defensive recruits and QB targets; February spiral for Penn State basketball
Penn State basketball, football and recruiting are all in the spotlight for our latest episode of the Lions247 Podcast. Joined by site colleagues Daniel Gallen and Tyler Calvaruso, we have several topics to explore. We start with Calvaruso and an update on how things are developing for Penn State in...
Cristian Driver details transition to receiver in Year 2 with Penn State
Soon after signing Liberty Christian (Argyle, Texas) High School standout and four-star recruit Cristian Driver in December 2021, James Franklin acknowledged an open-ended nature to his positional outlook at Penn State. The Nittany Lions initially offered him a scholarship on defense, then Driver expressed a desire play receiver in college before ultimately circling back to a plan at defensive back, which is where he was introduced on Signing Day.
PSU LB Abdul Carter's Tabs LaVar Arrington As The GOAT
Penn State's standout young linebacker knows all about the "LaVar Leap," and said the original No. 11 at Linebacker U (and recent CFB Hall of Fame inductee) is the best who has ever played the position at the college level.
Penn State's Shrewsberry: 'I Need To Do A Better Job'
The Nittany Lions are mired in a season-long three-game losing streak. But their second-year coach insists he is not giving up on the campaign.
Penn State basketball’s response to Micah Shrewsberry’s challenge wilts vs. Wisconsin
Micah Shrewsberry issued a challenge to his Penn State men’s basketball team Monday as it exited a stretch of back-to-back road losses and prepared to face Wisconsin at home Wednesday with its NCAA Tournament hopes dwindling. The Nittany Lions boast the nation’s oldest roster with four fifth-year seniors, one...
How To Watch: Penn State basketball vs. Wisconsin
Penn State is looking to break an ugly two-game losing streak when it faces Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday night. The game is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. Eastern tip and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 14-9 overall and 5-7 in the Big Ten...
wtaj.com
Bellwood-Antis sophomore to represent Team USA in Olympic Weightlifting
BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gracie Rice looks like your average high school girl, but you don’t want to mess with her. The Bellwood-Antis sophomore will be the first Blair County athlete to represent Team USA internationally in Olympic Weightlifting when she competes in the International Youth World Championships next month in Albania.
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone
After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
State College
State College Borough Council OKs Liquor License Transfer for Downtown Sports Bar and Grill
State College Borough Council on Monday voted 5-1 to approve a liquor license transfer for a new downtown sports bar and restaurant — without any conditions for a food-to-alcohol sales ratio or restrictions on alcoholic beverage sizes and happy hours, as had been originally proposed. Council member Peter Marshall...
Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home
State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
State College
State College Food Bank Details Plans for New Location
Plans for the State College Food Bank’s new location in College Township are coming into focus. At Thursday’s College Township Council meeting, food bank Executive Director Allayn Beck and Michael Pratt, of Keller Engineering, presented an overview of the sketch plan for renovations and additions to the 14,500-square-foot building at 105/169 Gerald Street.
State College
State College Area American Legion Post Reopens Amid Ownership Dispute
A State College area American Legion Post has reopened its club about a week after it suddenly closed amid a dispute between two related but separate entities over who owns it. American Legion Post 245, 1950 Pine Hall Road, wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday that, “We are open...
wtaj.com
Taste Test: Talking ‘gross’ candy, retro candy and more treats from Blair Candy Company
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Remember some of those classic candies that you always loved growing up? Or maybe you’ve seen some crazy candy trends on social media that you can’t wait to get your hands on. Blair Candy Company has a wide variety of candies, snacks, and novelty treats for everyone.
Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
Woman hit with insurance fraud following Altoona crash, AG says
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Hollidaysburg woman is accused of insurance fraud after the Office of the Attorney General said she added a vehicle to her policy after a crash and tried to make a claim. The investigation into Anastasia Morris, 42, of Hollidaysburg, began after Altoona police were called to a crash between a Jeep […]
Planned power outage scheduled for Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Penelec has announced that their is a scheduled power outage planned and many Clearfield residents will be affected. The outage will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. During the outage equipment upgrades will take place to enhance reliability. They also announced that there may be […]
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in DuBois, Pennsylvania
DuBois is a great place to live, work, and visit. It has plenty of history, great food options, and attractions that can keep visitors occupied during their time in DuBois. We have included just a few of these on this list, but there is far more to do here than we could fit in one article.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of Punxsy Man Extricated From Vehicle Following Route 36 Crash
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a crash that occurred on State Route 36 in Rose Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, February 7, the accident took place around 4:57 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.
Deadly Altoona house fire set by woman claiming to be ‘witch,’ report says
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Details have been released after a lengthy investigation into an Altoona woman accused of purposefully setting fires, one of which led to the death of a man. Police were called to the 100 block of E 5th Avenue in Altoona for a house fire on Feb. 15, 2022, around 6:24 […]
Costco, Wawa, Sheetz and other companies to open more stores in central Pa.
Parx Casino Shippensburg has opened in Cumberland County with hundreds of slot machines, a sports bar and a 48-seat electronic gaming area. Brick Heads, a Lego store that features a 28-foot “bulk table” of loose Legos, has opened in Dauphin County.
