State College, PA

247Sports

Cristian Driver details transition to receiver in Year 2 with Penn State

Soon after signing Liberty Christian (Argyle, Texas) High School standout and four-star recruit Cristian Driver in December 2021, James Franklin acknowledged an open-ended nature to his positional outlook at Penn State. The Nittany Lions initially offered him a scholarship on defense, then Driver expressed a desire play receiver in college before ultimately circling back to a plan at defensive back, which is where he was introduced on Signing Day.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

How To Watch: Penn State basketball vs. Wisconsin

Penn State is looking to break an ugly two-game losing streak when it faces Wisconsin at the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday night. The game is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. Eastern tip and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 14-9 overall and 5-7 in the Big Ten...
MADISON, WI
wtaj.com

Bellwood-Antis sophomore to represent Team USA in Olympic Weightlifting

BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gracie Rice looks like your average high school girl, but you don’t want to mess with her. The Bellwood-Antis sophomore will be the first Blair County athlete to represent Team USA internationally in Olympic Weightlifting when she competes in the International Youth World Championships next month in Albania.
BELLWOOD, PA
thebablueprint.com

Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone

After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
TYRONE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home

State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

State College Food Bank Details Plans for New Location

Plans for the State College Food Bank’s new location in College Township are coming into focus. At Thursday’s College Township Council meeting, food bank Executive Director Allayn Beck and Michael Pratt, of Keller Engineering, presented an overview of the sketch plan for renovations and additions to the 14,500-square-foot building at 105/169 Gerald Street.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Woman hit with insurance fraud following Altoona crash, AG says

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Hollidaysburg woman is accused of insurance fraud after the Office of the Attorney General said she added a vehicle to her policy after a crash and tried to make a claim. The investigation into Anastasia Morris, 42, of Hollidaysburg, began after Altoona police were called to a crash between a Jeep […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Planned power outage scheduled for Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Penelec has announced that their is a scheduled power outage planned and many Clearfield residents will be affected. The outage will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. During the outage equipment upgrades will take place to enhance reliability. They also announced that there may be […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in DuBois, Pennsylvania

DuBois is a great place to live, work, and visit. It has plenty of history, great food options, and attractions that can keep visitors occupied during their time in DuBois. We have included just a few of these on this list, but there is far more to do here than we could fit in one article.
DUBOIS, PA
247Sports

247Sports

