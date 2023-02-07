Read full article on original website
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people are charged with grand larceny and conspiracy after scamming a Throop elderly couple out of $24,000, New York State Police announced Friday. On February 8, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. They say...
State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
NY survivor of acid attack seeks justice as reward increases to $50,000
A New York woman who was disfigured and partially blinded in a horrific acid attack two years ago spoke out on Wednesday, after a reward for information in the case increased to $50,000.
Two arrested, cocaine and other drugs found in vehicle; say NY State Police
MOREAU, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people after finding drugs and other drug related items inside a vehicle. Investigators say on February 8th, just before 2:00 AM, troopers observed a vehicle pulled over on Route 9 in the Town of Moreau. While talking with...
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office addresses ‘swatting’ calls, assures community
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is addressing “swatting” incidents in an effort to assure the community that deputies will take any threats made locally seriously. The Sheriff’s Office said that law enforcement agencies throughout Vermont received calls reporting active...
Missing: Why are there so many cases in Western New York?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police agencies have a lot of numbers, but behind every number is a person and a story. When it's a missing person, particularly a child, the story can be complicated. New York State Police Troop A, which covers the eight counties of Western New York, had...
New York State: What lighting is permitted on a vehicle?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many lighting products on the market now may look good on a vehicle, but a release from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers what lighting is legally allowed and necessary. The following lighting is required and authorized, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s...
Criminal simulation, burglary, strangulation: 320 new arrests added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 21 and Feb. 5, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 69.
Meth lab found in St. Lawrence County, suspect arrested
MADRID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged the suspect in an investigation involving a methamphetamine lab found in the town of Madrid on February 6, 2023. On February 6, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a meth lab being located and on February 8, […]
State Police arrest a Troy resident for Petit Larceny
On February 7, 2023, a Trooper out of SP Greenwich arrested Robert K. Morgan, 65, of Troy, New York, for Petit Larceny. State Police responded to a Petit Larceny complaint at Borden’s Orchard at Valley Falls Road in Easton, New York on February 6, 2023. Morgan was observed on surveillance video stealing $30 from the cashbox. He also stole a jar of apple salsa.
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
.05 The New Legal Blood Alcohol Limit in New York State?
A chemical test is not required to prove that you were driving intoxicated, according to New York State. In fact, the law in New York State could possibly be changing--lowering the legal BAC of intoxication from .08% to .05%.
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A broadcast reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. NewsNation posted video of correspondent Evan Lambert being arrested Wednesday in the gymnasium of an...
Central NY man charged with attempted murder, troopers say
Victory, N.Y. — A 39-year-old Weedsport man has been accused of trying to kill another person in Cayuga County, troopers said. Christopher M. Laframboise, of Weedsport, attacked the Pople Road resident in Victory on Monday with an “edged weapon” multiple times, said Trooper Mark O’Donnell, a state police spokesman. He declined to describe the weapon further.
5 Year-Old In Upstate New York School Found With Gun Ammo & More
The stories begin to become more frequent but no less disturbing. Five weeks ago, a six year old in Virginia intentionally shot his first grade teacher. Tuesday, a kindergartener in upstate New York, was found with a mini arsenal in their backpack. According to a report by Darian Stevenson of...
New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change
New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
Responders investigate a report of a low-flying plane heading toward Cayuga Lake
Multiple agencies are investigating a report Thursday night of an aircraft that seemed to be flying unusually low near Cayuga Lake, not toward Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. Lansing Fire Department and Airport Crash/Fire/Rescue (CFR) units were called to Myers Park to check the area. Onondaga County’s Air One helicopter and...
Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York
Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
