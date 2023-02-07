ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 4 Buffalo

State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
informnny.com

New York State: What lighting is permitted on a vehicle?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many lighting products on the market now may look good on a vehicle, but a release from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers what lighting is legally allowed and necessary. The following lighting is required and authorized, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Troy resident for Petit Larceny

On February 7, 2023, a Trooper out of SP Greenwich arrested Robert K. Morgan, 65, of Troy, New York, for Petit Larceny. State Police responded to a Petit Larceny complaint at Borden’s Orchard at Valley Falls Road in Easton, New York on February 6, 2023. Morgan was observed on surveillance video stealing $30 from the cashbox. He also stole a jar of apple salsa.
TROY, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
CORTLAND, NY
informnny.com

Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A broadcast reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. NewsNation posted video of correspondent Evan Lambert being arrested Wednesday in the gymnasium of an...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Syracuse.com

Central NY man charged with attempted murder, troopers say

Victory, N.Y. — A 39-year-old Weedsport man has been accused of trying to kill another person in Cayuga County, troopers said. Christopher M. Laframboise, of Weedsport, attacked the Pople Road resident in Victory on Monday with an “edged weapon” multiple times, said Trooper Mark O’Donnell, a state police spokesman. He declined to describe the weapon further.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change

New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
UTAH STATE
14850.com

Responders investigate a report of a low-flying plane heading toward Cayuga Lake

Multiple agencies are investigating a report Thursday night of an aircraft that seemed to be flying unusually low near Cayuga Lake, not toward Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. Lansing Fire Department and Airport Crash/Fire/Rescue (CFR) units were called to Myers Park to check the area. Onondaga County’s Air One helicopter and...
LANSING, NY
WIBX 950

Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York

Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
BUFFALO, NY

