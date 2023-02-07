Read full article on original website
FDA BLOOD DONATION GUIDELINES
Officer-involved shooting deemed justified, called ‘suicide by police’
UPDATE (4:06 p.m.) — Peoria Police Chief Eric P. Echevarria released a statement after the shooting death of Samuel Vincent Richmond by police was deemed legally justified by the Peoria County State’s Attorney. We appreciate the thorough independent investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police and the Peoria...
ISU professor says family is safe in Turkey and Syria earthquake aftermath
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Monday morning a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Dr. Aslihan Spaulding, a professor at Illinois State University, immediately texted her parents who live in Turkey. “They are not on the epicenter but sometimes you can feel far away. Thank God they...
Echevarria statement on officer-involved shooting
Blood drive raising awareness about sickle cell disease
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State University Association of Black Academic Employees (ABAE) held a blood drive on Friday. The goal was to raise awareness about sickle cell disease. People with sickle cell disease have red blood cell shortages, so blood donations are a big help. According to...
New Amazon Fulfillment Center opens in North Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The world’s largest retailer is setting up shop in Central Illinois. Amazon opened its new fulfillment center in North Pekin Thursday. The launch was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-million dollar facility is will be a delivery station where employees will get...
9th Annual Food Fight Competition | Good Day Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kristen Delbo of Catering Peoria joined us in the kitchen to discuss the 9th Annual Food Fight Event; hosted by the Neighborhood House. She also made us a delicious salad. Check out our interview to see just how it’s made. The Food Fight competition...
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Man found shot near Peoria’s Lexington Hills Apartments Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police said one man is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting Saturday night. PPD’s Public Information Officer, Semone Roth, said at 6:58 p.m. police were called to the 3400 block of Oakcrest Drive regarding shots fired. When officers arrived they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.
Juvenile arrested for 2 armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile was arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal Tuesday. According to a Normal police press release, a 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery in two incidents. On Dec. 7, 2022, two individuals were approached by a...
Peoria Council to hear new hotel proposal
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria City Council is considering a multi-million dollar hotel and apartment unit project. A hotel developer is bringing plans for vacant buildings off of SW Adams St that would include the construction of 140 hotel guestrooms, 50 residential apartment units, and a restaurant. The proposal would...
Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point shooting and in the classroom
La Niña is Fading Fast, El Niño Likely to Develop by Late Summer
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Warming sea surface temperatures across the Equatorial Pacific suggest that our rare triple dip La Niña is quickly coming to an end. With that trend expected to continue through Spring, it’s likely El Niño conditions will be in place by late Summer.
Retired teacher receives honorary street naming
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Friday afternoon, friends, family and old students spoke at Manual High School sharing the impact one retiring teacher had on them. George Graves Jr. served as band director for Manual high school from 1977 until 2008. The street named in his honor is located at...
Problematic intersection in Washington to be realigned
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three million dollars in state grants are headed to Washington to realign a troublesome intersection at Nofsinger Rd. and Route 24, in addition to $4 million in federal funds granted in October. There have been five fatalities in the past 20 years at the intersection....
$57 million hotel proposed in downtown Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria City Council will hear a proposal on Tuesday to transform a dormant section of SW Adams St. into a $57 million hotel and apartment complex. Florida-based Fulton Hotel Development LLC owns the former Sully’s Bar on the 100 block of SW Adams St. The proposal would raze the former bar and adjacent Illinois Central College building to construct a 140-room hotel and 50-apartment complex with a pool, gym and rooftop bar.
4 displaced in overnight fire in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire displaced four residents after a fire at a quad-plex home Thursday. According to a Normal Fire Department press release, Normal firefighters responded to a fire near 208 Parktrail Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a working fire on the second...
Arrest made in Monday’s armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery that took place Monday night near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street. John H. Johnson, age 27, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after detectives identified him as the suspect. He was located and taken into custody at around 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of NE Madison, according to a PPD press release.
CI Hero: ART Inc.'s Joy Holmquist named employee of the year
The program director for Peoria non-profit Artists Re-Envisioning Tomorrow, better known as ART Inc., has been named employee of the year for her dedication to inspiring and empowering the community through arts, education, and culture. CI Hero: ART Inc.’s Joy Holmquist named employee …. The program director for Peoria...
PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot
