KELOLAND TV
Stretch of dry days ahead
Though it’s cold enough for snow today, it’s another dry day in Sioux Falls. That’s something we haven’t had a lot of this winter. So far Sioux Falls is at its seventh wettest winter on record. But, we are in the middle of a dry spell.
KELOLAND TV
Quiet Through Monday; Watching the Midweek Outlook – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, February 11
We’ve been able to enjoy a beautiful day across KELOLAND, but some murky conditions are on the way for some as we head into the night. Some fog may develop overnight in portions of our East River viewing area. Be mindful of poor visibility at times as we head into the night. Overall, however, it’s largely quiet with partly cloudy skies in place. Overnight lows fall into the teens and low 20s to the east, with low to mid 20s out west.
KELOLAND TV
Mild weekend weather; Changes ahead next week
Temperatures are colder this morning in eastern KELOLAND with a few areas of fog, including the Watertown area. Any fog issues will be short-lived as sunny skies will dominate much of the region. Even with the wind and blustery conditions yesterday, highs stayed in the 30s for many areas. We...
KELOLAND TV
Looking Good This Weekend; Watching Next Tuesday Through Thursday – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, February 11
We’re off to a great start this morning, and we’ll keep the ball rolling as we head through not just the first half of the weekend, but also the second half. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll watch as temperatures climb quite nicely…especially with a lack of snow on the ground to the west. Out there, we’ll see highs in the 40s and low 50s. Though snow will keep temperatures a little more in check to the east, it’ll still be a beautiful day with highs in the 30s and low 40s.
dakotanewsnow.com
Unpaved snow leaves blind pedestrians worried about their safety and livelihood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was supposed to be routine half-hour walk on a sunny and dry winter day for Koni Simms. Just a couple of stops for errands — the bank, then a convenience store to grab a gallon of milk. Instead, January 24 was...
KELOLAND TV
Gusty winds and blowing snow in NE KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Various parts of northeast KELOLAND are experiencing some snow sticking to the roads due to the strong winds. Many counties are warning drivers to be cautious when driving, by slowing down and wearing their seatbelts. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: February 12th
DAVIS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy a small town shopping experience in Davis, SD. The Indoor Vintage Market is taking place at four shopping locations, all within walking distance, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items for sale include antiques, vintage, salvaged, up-cycled, furniture and home decor. The Black Hills...
KELOLAND TV
City asking people to report potholes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is asking people to report potholes through its app. Crews say they completed 600 pothole reports in January. With warmer temperatures will in the forecast, more snow will continue to melt, revealing even more potholes. You can report a...
KELOLAND TV
Snow squalls blowing in on Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of weather that is heading into KELOLAND. Thursday will see the passage of a cold front that will bring snow and wind, along with possible snow squalls. A snow squall is a quick burst of moderate to heavy...
KELOLAND TV
New things happening at the Outdoor Campus
The warmer weather that has hit KELOLAND has more people looking forward to spring season and getting into the great outdoors. And no one knows that better than the team from South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation. Today’s guests understand the appeal of all that surrounds the warmer weather and they’re here to fill us in on how we can soon get outside with the new Outdoor Campus Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation Executive Director, Kristina Coby and Director of the Outdoor Campus Sioux Falls, David Parker, joined us in the studio today to tell us more about how the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation & the outdoor campus are working to bring us closer to the outdoors.
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: February 11th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Bulls & Broncs is a night of bull riding and saddle broncs at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The action starts with a mini bull event starting at 5:30 p.m. The main event begins at 7:30 p.m. with music by The Barn Flies to follow. There will also be a kids boot scramble with a chance to win a pair of cowboy boots. Admission is $23, $18 for children and free for ages 5 & under.
KELOLAND TV
50 year old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50 year old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR...
KELOLAND TV
HB 1080 headed to Senate; High winds today, calmer tomorrow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 9. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. House Bill 1080 will move to the Senate floor where lawmakers will debate whether to advance the bill to the governor’s desk. Various parts of northeast KELOLAND are experiencing...
KELOLAND TV
To-go Valentino’s now open in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved restaurant chain that closed in Sioux Falls in 2015 is now back open. Valentin’os returned to the west side of the city this week, with plenty of people thrilled to have their favorite flavors back in town. The changes at this...
KELOLAND TV
Shop local at boutique crawl in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You have the opportunity to participate in a unique shopping event in downtown Sioux Falls this weekend. Grab your friends for a weekend of shopping to celebrate Galentine’s Day. “Our Galentine’s Day Boutique Crawl is a fun opportunity to grab your pals and...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Brookings, South Dakota
Brookings, South Dakota, is located in the eastern part of the state and is the fourth largest city in South Dakota. It is home to South Dakota State University, the state’s largest university and a hub of cultural, educational, and economic activities. Brookings has a rich history, with roots dating back to the late 1800s when it was founded as a stop on the Milwaukee Railroad line.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
