Read full article on original website
Related
Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
Quartz
Norfolk Southern is giving $25,000 to an Ohio town where it caused a life-or-death evacuation
On Feb. 6, an apocalyptic plume of gas rose over the village of East Palestine, Ohio, blotting out the sky. Norfolk Southern, the US railway company responsible for the toxic spew of vinyl chloride, has now offered a $25,000 donation to assist the area’s nearly 5,000 residents who were ordered to evacuate their homes, or face death.
WTOV 9
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
Erin Brokovich talks about East Palestine train derailment
Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich talked with our sister network NEWSNATION about the events unfolding in East Palestine following last week's train derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.
WKYC
East Palestine fire chief becomes frustrated with line of questioning over train derailment
'I want nothing more than to get my residents back home,' Chief Keith Drabick said of the current evacuation order. 'I can't do that without that data.'
WV governor: Train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine, Ohio.
whbc.com
North Canton FD Investigating Blaze in ‘Unoccupied’ Apartment Unit
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the City of North Canton Fire Department, investigating a fire. That fire in an unoccupied unit of a three-story apartment building in the city Wednesday morning. The fire in the bedroom of the...
Ohio man driving a dump truck dies after crash on Interstate
An Ohio man died on Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 77 near milepost 51. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 51-Year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio was driving a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck on CR 35 Northbound when he traveled off right side of the roadway. The dump truck, carrying wood, struck a guardrail and […]
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
WFMJ.com
Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment
Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
Fatality report released in West Virginia mine death, West Virginia mine receives a citation
The fatality report has been released in the death of a contractor at the Ohio County Coal Company’s Ohio County Mine, located in Marshall County by the U.S Department of Labor. On January 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Jeffrey Phillips arrived at the preparation plant. Phillips traveled with the NexGen crew, including Kenneth Rowan, […]
buffalonynews.net
100-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February 4, authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored local air quality. The rail operator, Norfolk Southern, reported that a train with some 100 cars, which was carrying a variety of...
27 First News
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio
(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
WTRF
Belmont County fire death details are not being revealed
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are still releasing no information about the fatal explosion and fire in St. Clairsville on Saturday. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire and explosion at 101 Woodrow Avenue. Unofficial sources have told 7News the victim was a woman in...
Ohio man plead no contest following crash that killed “Tennis Shoe Ernie”
An Ohio man was in court on Thursday following a crash that killed “Tennis Shoe” Ernie Hollinger. 48-year-old Richard Gualtere of Wintersville, Ohio plead no contest. Gualtere was originally cited with failure to control. Gualtere was charged with assured clear distance and was fined $50 with a court fee of $99. Officials say there is […]
WTRF
Wheeling Redevelopment Proposal will determine the future of the Clay School
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Grow Ohio Valley was approved for $3.2 million dollars to refurbish and add on to the Nelson Jordan Center and the surrounding area where the Clay School resides, and the development of East Wheeling has been an important topic of discussion. Last year, the City...
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
Comments / 0