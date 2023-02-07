ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, OH

CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man driving a dump truck dies after crash on Interstate

An Ohio man died on Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 77 near milepost 51. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 51-Year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio was driving a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck on CR 35 Northbound when he traveled off right side of the roadway. The dump truck, carrying wood, struck a guardrail and […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WFMJ.com

Tuesday afternoon update planned on East Palestine derailment

Hundreds of people forced out of their homes and businesses in East Palestine are hoping a media briefing set for Tuesday afternoon will provide more information about when things will return to normal. Authorities will provide a media update at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the East Palestine Elementary School Gymnasium...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
buffalonynews.net

100-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February 4, authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored local air quality. The rail operator, Norfolk Southern, reported that a train with some 100 cars, which was carrying a variety of...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio

(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTRF

Belmont County fire death details are not being revealed

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Officials are still releasing no information about the fatal explosion and fire in St. Clairsville on Saturday. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire and explosion at 101 Woodrow Avenue. Unofficial sources have told 7News the victim was a woman in...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH

