New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
WCAX
Hochul credits Biden administration funding with ‘rebirth of NY’
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Washington Wednesday to speak out about how federal funding has helped create more affordable housing and jobs for New Yorkers. In the address at the State and Local Leaders Summit, Hochul credited federal funding for helping the state to grow, saying the Infrastructure Act is helping to build new roads and bridges and the CHIPS Act is keeping the state’s semiconductor industry competitive.
nystateofpolitics.com
State lawmakers propose bail training law for New York judges
Judges who preside over criminal courts would be required to undergo yearly training for New York's bail laws under a measure proposed Thursday by two state lawmakers. The proposal, which was also paired with a measure that is meant to tighten investigative oversight by the Commission on Judicial Conduct, comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed in her $227 billion budget plan a change to the law that has largely restricted cash bail requirements for many criminal charges.
nystateofpolitics.com
Proposed Hochul budget moves forward with 340B change
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Medicaid 340B program allows safety net providers that serve low income and high risk communities to purchase prescription drugs at a discount and get federal reimbursements at full price. Evergreen Health Chief Operating Officer Michael Lee said that difference amounts to roughly $14 million a year...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York lawmakers advance measures to combat addiction
New York lawmakers are weighing how to combat addiction and a record rise in overdoses across the state in the last year with legislation that is meant to expand treatment programs and give more support to service providers. The measures advanced this week in a key state Senate panel are...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York lawmakers call for end to tax breaks that hurt schools
Schools in New York last year lost an estimated $1.8 billion in tax revenue to businesses receiving tax abatements. A report released Wednesday by the national advocacy organization Good Jobs First detailed the revenue hit schools in the state with the tax breaks, using a new government accounting rule that disclosed the effect of the abatements for the first time.
New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
nystateofpolitics.com
State lawmaker proposes paper and packaging waste reduction measure for New York
Companies would be required to reduce their consumer packaging and strengthen recycling efforts for their product packaging under a measure proposed this week by Democratic state Sen. Peter Harckham. The proposal, which would effect companies that have a net annual income of more than $1 million, is meant to reduce...
nystateofpolitics.com
Supporters press for public banking measure in New York
Supporters of a measure meant to create public banks in New York state in communities that lack basic financial institutions are making a renewed push this year for plan. The creation of a public banking system has stalled over the last several years at the Capitol. If approved, it would create public institutions that provide government deposits that could in turn help lead to spending to boost affordable housing, green energy and small businesses.
When Is New York State Sending Your Tax Refund?
We are already in the second month of 2023! For some, the days are flying by, while others are waiting for spring to end the long, cold winter days. But there is another season that we are in that may bring some good or bad news depending on your situation. Tax season is underway and that means refund time for many. But when will it get here?
Did you get your New York State health care bonus?
Last year Governor Kathy Hochul announced certain health care workers would be getting a bonus up to $3,000, but some in Western New York say they have yet to get it
nystateofpolitics.com
New York state hires for its public health corps
New York health officials want to fill 500 open positions for the newly created public health corps, created in response to the COVID pandemic. The program, created in 2021, is meant to provide support for health officials responding to future and emerging public health crises in the state. The program is considered the first in the nation and is meant to strengthen communication and preparedness.
NY addressing two issues in Biden’s State of the Union
In part of his State of the Union Address, President Biden pointed to two issues that must be addressed: affordability and protecting children online. Here in New York, legislation has been introduced to alleviate both.
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates push for greater unemployment benefits, housing options and more for immigrants in state budget
Progressive activists are starting a sustained push this state budget season in New York to secure spending for programs meant to aid immigrant communities and low-income people in New York. The effort includes a push to include provisions meant to expand access to health care for immigrants and money for...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York regulators want to assess how banks serve minority and women-owned businesses
Regulators at the New York state Department of Financial Services on Wednesday moved to review how banks overseen by the state are providing services to minority-owned and women-owned businesses in their communities. The assessment will be rolled into ratings under the Community Reinvestment Act, which is meant to ensure financial...
Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities
Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York faith-based groups urge affordable housing measures
A coalition of more than 100 faith-based organizations and clergy groups on Wednesday urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to back measures designed to make it harder to raise rents and evict tenants as well as create a housing access voucher program. The letter to Hochul from the groups come as the...
wshu.org
Bill shifts reducing plastic and paper waste in New York to manufacturers
A bill proposed in New York would put the onus on corporations to reduce the amount of plastic and paper packaging they use, and relieve the burden placed on local governments. The goal is to reduce the tons of garbage that ends up at landfills. The measure would require companies...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Battery Technology Company to Establish $68 Million New York Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A developer of long-lasting energy storage systems...
