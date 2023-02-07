ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sej.org

Adrift: Communities On Front Lines Of Pesticide Exposure Fight For Change

"Rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals used in agriculture." "A three-part series by Environmental Health News and palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, on pesticide use in California finds that rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals used in agriculture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sej.org

Drought, Disease Killed 36.3 Million Trees In California Last Year

"Roughly 36.3 million dead trees were counted across California in 2022, a dramatic increase from previous years that experts are blaming on drought, insects and disease, according to a report by the U.S. Forest Service. The same survey for 2021 counted 9.5 million dead trees in the state, but the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sej.org

Million-Strong Army Of Environmental Super Voters Recruits In 2 Red States

"The Environmental Voter Project is expanding to Louisiana and Nebraska ahead of key state elections." "Over six years ago, Nathaniel Stinnett set out to rally an “army of environmental super voters” who would be capable of influencing U.S. lawmakers at all levels of government to pass legislation to cut emissions as effectively as the National Rifle Association dictates the nation’s gun laws.
NEBRASKA STATE
sej.org

"Drifting Toward Disaster: Breaking the Brazos"

"Few rivers can claim as strong a connection to Texas’ natural and cultural history—and its very identity—as the Brazos. It drains the second-largest river basin in Texas, meandering for 840 miles from the Llano Estacado near Lubbock, cutting across prairie and limestone hills to woodlands, through farms and ranches, cities, towns, and coastal marshes before finally merging with the Gulf of Mexico south of Freeport’s giant petrochemical plants.
TEXAS STATE
sej.org

"Nevada Monument Will Shield Sacred Tribal Land — From Renewables"

"For years now, Native American tribes have sought more protections for the federal lands in the Mojave Desert in southern Nevada that are central to their core beliefs about creation. But advocates say the effort took on new urgency as renewable energy developers eyed pieces of the same land for...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy