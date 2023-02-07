Madison Brooks isn't alive to testify in her rape case. Here's how that affects prosecuting it.

Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Detective says evidence not found to back defendant’s self defense claim in Lafayette murder trial
On the third day of trial testimony in the 2019 shooting death of Kendrick Flugence Jr., prosecutors played interview clips depicting suspect Taveon Leary claiming he shot Flugence after being threatened by armed men, though the homicide’s lead investigator said no evidence was found to support the claim. On...
2 arrested in Baton Rouge nightclub shooting that wounded 12
Police have arrested two people responsible for what investigators called a "targeted" attack that left 12 people wounded at a nightclub on Bennington Avenue last month. Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy'Shaun Jackson, also 19, were arrested late Friday night. Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first degree murder while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first degree murder.
Louisiana man used info of inmates, dead people to collect $95K in COVID benefits, feds say
A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to using Louisiana residents' personal information — including that of prison inmates and dead people — to collect $95,000 in COVID unemployment benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and could get up...
Opelousas man given two life sentences for 2016 slayings
An Opelousas man has been sentenced to two life sentences in the 2016 slayings of two men. Jamarcus McLendon was convicted last week by a St. Landry Parish jury after a trial. The jury found McLendon guilty as charged in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nakia Ramar Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.
Update: Man who barricaded himself in home near Watson died of self-inflicted gun shot: deputies
Update:4:43 p.m. Saturday: A Denham Springs man shot himself and died Saturday after having barricaded himself in a Watson-area home and sparking an hours-long standoff with Livingston sheriff's deputies, authorities said. Rocky Lecamus, 39, had refused to leave the home around 10 a.m. Saturday and fired shots at sheriff's deputies...
Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked
An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
Denham Spring man fatally shoots himself after hours-long standoff with Livingston deputies
A Denham Springs man who barricaded himself in a Watson-area home early Saturday and triggered an hours-long standoff with Livingston sheriff's deputies fatally shot himself, authorities said. Rocky Lecamus, 39, had refused to leave the home on Austin Drive and fired shots at sheriff's deputies trying to speak with him...
Man arrested, accused of cutting tails off live nutria and posting videos online
A Patterson man was arrested in St. Mary Parish this week on accusations that he cut the tails of live nutria and released the injured animals back into the wild. State wildlife agents were alerted to a video on social media in which Harris DeHart, 45, uses a hook to catch a nutria and then severs the still-living rodent’s tail, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents said they found “multiple” other videos of DeHart cutting tails off other nutria and teaching a juvenile how to do the same while keeping the animals alive. He was arrested on Tuesday.
2 arrested after deputies find baby sleeping next to fentanyl, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
The parents of a four-month-old baby were taken into custody after deputies found the child sleeping next to fentanyl during a raid of the family's home Thursday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the department's narcotics unit conducted a drug bust at the Bard Drive apartment of 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who had been the subject of a months-long investigation after law enforcement suspected him of selling the synthetic opioid.
Baton Rouge shelters are facing a steep increase in homelessness. Here's what they're seeing.
The Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless One Stop Services Center had only been open for about two hours Monday morning, but already around 40 people had passed through its doors. "We’ve been busting at the seams all day here," said Weston Schild, the center's executive director. For the...
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
Acadiana newsmakers: 2 among new partners elected at Jones Walker LLP
Carmen Rodriguez and Jessica Allain were among eight new partners elected at Jones Walker. Both are members of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group in the Lafayette office. Rodriguez’s practice includes admiralty, commercial litigation, administrative law, telecommunications, environmental and toxic tort litigation, insurance coverage and fraud matters. She earned...
Man found shot dead in car on Greenwell Springs Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was found shot dead inside a car on Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon, authorities say. The vehicle with the man's body inside was found shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection with Frenchtown Road, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Greenwell Springs Road...
Community: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosts human trafficking awareness forum
The Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted a “Human Trafficking and Abduction: Awareness, Prevention, and Defense” forum Jan. 21 at the ExxonMobil YMCA. The free forum was aimed at helping the community learn more about human trafficking and how to help prevent...
Their homes flooded 40 years ago. Soon, they'll share a $101.5 million settlement
After waiting 40 years, the victims of a Tangipahoa Parish flood caused by construction practices along a then-new stretch of Interstate 12 will soon see compensation from the state for the damages they endured. District Judge Jeff Johnson has given final approval to a $101.5 million class-action settlement for the...
Photos: The Krewe of Orion rolls through Baton Rouge on Saturday night
The Krewe of Orion rolls along South River Road in downtown Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The Krewe of Orions’s theme for its 24th annual Mardi Gras Parade is “In Our Wildest Dreams.”
Monique Blanco Boulet enters race for Lafayette Mayor-President
Monique Blanco Boulet, daughter of late Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, on Thursday announced her candidacy for Lafayette Mayor-President. She is the third candidate to enter the race, the others being current Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Lafayette attorney Jan Swift. All three are Republicans. "As CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission,...
Photos: Krewe of Artemis
The Krewe of Artemis rolled through downtown Baton Rouge delivering another year of their parade for people of all ages. Families filled the streets for the Mardi Gras event.
Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team
The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
New traffic cameras, license plate readers coming to Pointe Coupee, sheriff says
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office plans to install 15 license plate readers across the parish in an effort to prevent vehicle thefts. Sheriff Renee Thibodeaux said the tools will help stop and solve crimes such as car, lawn mower and four-wheeler theft. “We have a very safe community, and...
