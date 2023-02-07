ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Madison Brooks isn't alive to testify in her rape case. Here's how that affects prosecuting it.

By ANDREA GALLO AND JAMES FINN
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago
theadvocate.com

2 arrested in Baton Rouge nightclub shooting that wounded 12

Police have arrested two people responsible for what investigators called a "targeted" attack that left 12 people wounded at a nightclub on Bennington Avenue last month. Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy'Shaun Jackson, also 19, were arrested late Friday night. Franklin faces 12 counts of attempted first degree murder while Jackson faces 12 counts of principal to attempted first degree murder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man given two life sentences for 2016 slayings

An Opelousas man has been sentenced to two life sentences in the 2016 slayings of two men. Jamarcus McLendon was convicted last week by a St. Landry Parish jury after a trial. The jury found McLendon guilty as charged in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nakia Ramar Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked

An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested, accused of cutting tails off live nutria and posting videos online

A Patterson man was arrested in St. Mary Parish this week on accusations that he cut the tails of live nutria and released the injured animals back into the wild. State wildlife agents were alerted to a video on social media in which Harris DeHart, 45, uses a hook to catch a nutria and then severs the still-living rodent’s tail, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents said they found “multiple” other videos of DeHart cutting tails off other nutria and teaching a juvenile how to do the same while keeping the animals alive. He was arrested on Tuesday.
PATTERSON, LA
theadvocate.com

2 arrested after deputies find baby sleeping next to fentanyl, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says

The parents of a four-month-old baby were taken into custody after deputies found the child sleeping next to fentanyl during a raid of the family's home Thursday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the department's narcotics unit conducted a drug bust at the Bard Drive apartment of 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who had been the subject of a months-long investigation after law enforcement suspected him of selling the synthetic opioid.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: 2 among new partners elected at Jones Walker LLP

Carmen Rodriguez and Jessica Allain were among eight new partners elected at Jones Walker. Both are members of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group in the Lafayette office. Rodriguez’s practice includes admiralty, commercial litigation, administrative law, telecommunications, environmental and toxic tort litigation, insurance coverage and fraud matters. She earned...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Monique Blanco Boulet enters race for Lafayette Mayor-President

Monique Blanco Boulet, daughter of late Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, on Thursday announced her candidacy for Lafayette Mayor-President. She is the third candidate to enter the race, the others being current Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Lafayette attorney Jan Swift. All three are Republicans. "As CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Photos: Krewe of Artemis

The Krewe of Artemis rolled through downtown Baton Rouge delivering another year of their parade for people of all ages. Families filled the streets for the Mardi Gras event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana State Capitol to be lit in purple and gold Saturday in honor of LSU Women's Basketball Team

The Louisiana State Capitol will be celebrating LSU's Tigers this weekend. June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in purple and gold to commemorating the LSU Women's Basketball Team's undefeated record, while cheering on Head Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers as they face No. 1 South Carolina Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE

