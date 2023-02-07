Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
abc27.com
New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
local21news.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly threatened Harrisburg officers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Harrisburg Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man after they say he threatened officers. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Cameron and Market Streets around 7:30 AM on Friday, January 20 for reports of a man acting suspiciously.
abc27.com
Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was allegedly in possession of a stolen firearm, as well as cocaine and marijuana, struck a police car as he tried to navigate around emergency vehicles that were responding to a call with their lights activated. According to the Lower Allen...
abc27.com
Police investigating Lancaster County homicide, suspect in custody
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a homicide with a suspect in custody. Columbia Borough Police say officers began an investigation after a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Ave. H around 8:18 a.m. A suspect is in...
abc27.com
York County police phone number being used in scams
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), phone numbers associated with the LWTPD are being used as a part of phone scams. The LWTPD says scammers are spoofing their phone numbers and asking people to go to the police department in-person...
abc27.com
Police find missing York County woman safe
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
Someone with a fake ID walked into a Mechanicsburg bank and stole $9k from man’s account
On Sunday, Craig Himmel Jr., of Mechanicsburg, received an alert from PNC Bank notifying him that the password to his online account had been changed. The automated message also noted that a telephone number had been added to his online banking account and a Zelle account created. Zelle is a smart phone application, like CashApp, or Venmo, that allows money transfers between people without those people having to go through a bank.
abc27.com
One dead after Route 30 crash in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
abc27.com
Man charged after allegedly fleeing police officer, barricading himself in Harrisburg home
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, a man was arrested after he allegedly fled police and then barricaded himself in his home with a knife after police attempted to take him into custody on a previously existing warrant. On Feb. 4, the Lower...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police investigating after two dogs shot in Lancaster yard
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting of two dogs who were in their yard. As a result of the shooting one of the dogs died and one of the dogs was injured. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Feb. 1 at around...
Police say disappearance of York girl “suspicious”
YORK, PA – Police in Northern York County are searching for 18-year-old Aniya Bailey, saying her disappearance earlier this week is deemed suspicious at this time. Bailey was last seen Wednesday at around 6 pm at her job at the Crumbl Cookies store on Town Center. When her father returned to pick her up from work, she was gone. Instead, a police investigation learned she entered a Lyft vehicle at around 7 pm and was last pinged in Hanover from her cell phone. Aniya Bailey is 5′ 2″ 115 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen The post Police say disappearance of York girl “suspicious” appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGAL
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
WGAL
Lancaster City police release warning of potential scam
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster city police have received multiple reports of residents receiving scam phone calls. According to officials, residents have reported receiving calls from the main department phone number and someone is impersonating an officer on the other end of the line. Lancaster police are currently investigating the...
Police drop charges against Carlisle teen arrested in December Dollar General armed robbery
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
Police investigating death in central Pa. home, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a body was found in a Lancaster County home on Friday morning, according to police. Colombia Borough officers were dispatched at 8:18 a.m. to the 500 block of Avenue H, for a report of a person found dead inside the residence. Police said the...
WGAL
Late night crash under investigation in Lancaster County
A late night crash shut down a Lancaster County road Friday night. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just before midnight, in the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the East Hempfield Township Police Department.
abc27.com
Community supports Lower Windsor Township Police
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are giving law enforcement in York County more protection. Lower Windsor Township Police accepted a check to purchase a ballistic shield, which costs several hundred dollars. Members from the following organizations contributed:. Water’s Edge UMC. Rev. Ed Zeiders.
