YORK, PA – Police in Northern York County are searching for 18-year-old Aniya Bailey, saying her disappearance earlier this week is deemed suspicious at this time. Bailey was last seen Wednesday at around 6 pm at her job at the Crumbl Cookies store on Town Center. When her father returned to pick her up from work, she was gone. Instead, a police investigation learned she entered a Lyft vehicle at around 7 pm and was last pinged in Hanover from her cell phone. Aniya Bailey is 5′ 2″ 115 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen The post Police say disappearance of York girl “suspicious” appeared first on Shore News Network.

YORK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO