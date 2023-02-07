Read full article on original website
Legislative conservation agenda includes wildlife crossings, EV trucks, and septic tanks
More than 14,000 homes in Southern Nevada are on a septic system, which uses significantly more water per household than those connected to a municipal water system. (SNWA photo of Alfred Merritt Smith Water Treatment Facility) Historic drought and declining reservoirs have dominated the conversation around Nevada’s environmental woes, but...
All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats
When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
Nevada lithium mine wins ruling; green energy fights rage on
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. judge has ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada, but denied opponents’ efforts to block it in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the nation’s largest known deposit of the rare metal widely used in rechargeable batteries. The ruling marks a significant victory for Canada-based Lithium Americas Corp. at its subsidiary’s project near Nevada’s border with Oregon, and a setback — at least for now — for conservationists, tribes and a Nevada rancher who have all been fighting it for two years. The opponents said they are considering an appeal based in part on growing questions raised about the reach of an 150-year-old mining law. It’s the latest development in a series of high-stakes legal battles that pit environmentalists and others against so-called “green energy” projects President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing to help speed the nation’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The White House says the mine on the Nevada-Oregon line is critical to ramped up efforts to producing raw materials for electric vehicle batteries.
Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions
Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
Million-Strong Army Of Environmental Super Voters Recruits In 2 Red States
"The Environmental Voter Project is expanding to Louisiana and Nebraska ahead of key state elections." "Over six years ago, Nathaniel Stinnett set out to rally an “army of environmental super voters” who would be capable of influencing U.S. lawmakers at all levels of government to pass legislation to cut emissions as effectively as the National Rifle Association dictates the nation’s gun laws.
Adrift: Communities On Front Lines Of Pesticide Exposure Fight For Change
"Rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals used in agriculture." "A three-part series by Environmental Health News and palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, on pesticide use in California finds that rural communities of color and farmworkers are disproportionately exposed to some of the most dangerous chemicals used in agriculture.
Nevada leaders release statements following State of the Union Address
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada leaders released statements after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement:. Over the past two years, we've made bipartisan investments in Nevada's infrastructure, brought down health care costs,...
Prosecutor: Chasing Horse 'grooming' girls to replace wives
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Nevada prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that a former “Dances With Wolves" actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades should remain in custody because he was “grooming young children” to replace his older wives when he was arrested last week. The new details in the criminal case against Nathan Chasing Horse, who played young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film, were revealed in a packed North Las Vegas courtroom...
What Utah energy source did U.S. energy secretary call the ‘holy grail?’
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Utah on the heels of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. She highlighted the nation’s — and Utah’s — vast potential for geothermal as a source of clean energy.
Nevada Constitution’s slavery provision on Legislature’s radar
The 2023 Nevada Legislature is expected to take a stand against slavery -- hardly a controversial move, but a step to remove outdated language from the state constitution.
Drought, Disease Killed 36.3 Million Trees In California Last Year
"Roughly 36.3 million dead trees were counted across California in 2022, a dramatic increase from previous years that experts are blaming on drought, insects and disease, according to a report by the U.S. Forest Service. The same survey for 2021 counted 9.5 million dead trees in the state, but the...
Nevada legislature proposes removing distinctive garb requirement for DUI convicts
CARSON CITY, NV. - The Nevada legislature recently introduced a new bill to revise the current law regarding driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or controlled substances. Currently, individuals convicted of DUI are required to perform community service while wearing distinctive garb that identifies them as having been convicted of such a crime. However, the new bill being introduced aims to remove this requirement.
Federal regulators cite Nevada Gold Mines in Cortez mine worker death last year
A federal investigation into a fatality at Nevada Gold Mines faulted the company for not following its safety protocols to protect open areas and outlined four enforcement actions. The post Federal regulators cite Nevada Gold Mines in Cortez mine worker death last year appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Q&A: Treasurer warns of fallout if debt ceiling isn’t raised, previews legislative session
Faced with an ongoing stalemate over raising the federal debt ceiling, Treasurer Zach Conine said lawmakers are engaging in a “political exercise” that will have damaging, real-life consequences for Nevadans. The post Q&A: Treasurer warns of fallout if debt ceiling isn’t raised, previews legislative session appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits
The executive order relies not on a new audit headed by state auditors, but instead requires district leaders to send existing financial documents and third-party audits covering calendar year 2022 to the Governor’s Finance Office (GFO) by March 1. The post Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.
(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
Gov. Lombardo orders audit of Nevada public schools
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the first day of the Nevada Legislative Session for 2023, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed an executive order demanding an audit of Nevada’s public schools. Executive Order 2023-005 directs the Division of Internal Audits, as part of the Governor’s Finance Office, to review Nevada’s...
Progressive coalition pushes back against Lombardo’s message of “Nevada Way”
Laura Martin, executive director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) Action, said Lombardo’s plans for the coming biennium work for a “small percentage of people at the top” and not struggling Nevadans. The post Progressive coalition pushes back against Lombardo’s message of “Nevada Way” appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
