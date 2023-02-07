Read full article on original website
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from West Virginia's 73-60 women's basketball win over No. 21 Iowa State on Saturday evening. The Mountaineers evened their league record at 6-6 and moved to 15-8 overall with the win, and are tied with Kansas for sixth in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State dropped...
WVNews
WVU - Texas Box Score 2/11/23
WVNews
West Virginia women pull away in 3rd, beat No. 21 Iowa St.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Madisen Smith scored six points and JJ Quinerly and Kyah Watson added five each in the pivotal third quarter as West Virginia pulled away to beat No. 21 Iowa State 73-60 on Saturday. Trailing by one at the half, West Virginia outscored Iowa State 22-13...
WVNews
An embarrassing loss to Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — On West Virginia’s first possession of what would become one of the most embarrassing losses of Bob Huggins’ long Hall of Fame coaching career, a 94-60 loss to No. 5 Texas on the Longhorns’ new home court, Erik Stevenson turned the basketball over without facing any pressure at all.
WVNews
East suffocates Hoover behind defense, Rogers and Haymond
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont girls basketball coach James Beckman has slowly built up the program over the past few years. That hard work is starting to come to fruition, as his Bees set a new school record for wins in a season by defeating visiting Herbert Hoover 93-49 Saturday afternoon at the Bee Hive.
WVNews
Rice scores 24, leads No. 5 Texas past West Virginia 94-60
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir'Jabari Rice kept making shots, and the Texas guard wasn't shy about celebrating. “Talks a lot,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said of Rice.
WVNews
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
WVNews
Penny Michelle 'Tice' 'Reed' Benedum
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Penny Michelle “Tice” “Reed” Benedum, 64, of Durbin, formerly of Nutter Fort, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Elkins Rehabilitation & Care Center. She was born on April 9, 1958, in Ohio, daughter of the late Don Wayne...
WVNews
James Crane
KINGWOOD — James N. Crane, 87, of Kingwood, went to be with his Lord on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The son of the late Alva Glen Crane and Della Murl Liston Crane, he was born in Morgantown on Sept. 12, 1935.
WVNews
Grant's 12 lead Duquesne past Saint Bonaventure 56-54
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant's 12 points helped Duquesne defeat Saint Bonaventure 56-54 on Saturday. Grant added seven rebounds and four steals for the Dukes (17-8, 7-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jimmy Clark III scored 12 points and added four steals. Kareem Rozier added 11 points.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior boys pull away from Philip Barbour on Senior Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior boys basketball collected a dominant win over Philip Barbour on Senior Day, but most of the contest was not as one-sided as the final score indicated. The Polar Bears, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA and still without a Big 10 Conference...
WVNews
No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire
FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
WVNews
Wheeling Symphony Orchestra to present 'Symphonic Soul' at Capitol Theatre
WHEELING — The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra returns next weekend for a powerhouse performance of Memphis classics during a soulful Pops concert Friday at the Capitol Theatre. Before the concert — dubbed “Symphonic Soul” — the WSO will play host to a special Business After Hours presented by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce upstairs in the Capitol Theatre Ballroom.
