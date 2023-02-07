ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umweagles.com

#18 UMW Men's Tennis Opens Spring with 8-1 Win Over Centre

The 18th ranked University of Mary Washington men's tennis team opened the 2023 spring season with an 8-1 victory over Centre College on Saturday afternoon at the University Indoor Tennis Center. The Eagles started the day with a sweep in doubles, as Peter Leese and Brock Ladehoff gained an 8-4...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy