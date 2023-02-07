Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
EAST KENTUCKY MAN GETS LIFE FOR SMUGGLING FENTANYL INTO JAIL
FEBRUARY 9, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. GOING ON PERMANENT VACATION TO THE GRAYBAR HOTEL, COURTESY OF UNCLE SAM: JUSTIN D. BRYANT, OF SHELBIANA, KY., WAS SENTENCED TO LIFE IN FEDERAL PRISON, FOR SMUGGLING DRUGS INTO JAIL THAT LED TO THE OVERDOSEDEATH OF AN INMATE. A Pike County,...
fox56news.com
Defendant in 2020 Alexandria Drive homicide pleads guilty
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Wednesday, a guilty plea was entered for a man charged in connection to a 2020 homicide on Alexandria Drive in Lexington. According to court documents, Kevin Velasco-Gomez entered a guilty plea to an amended first-degree manslaughter charge and tampering with physical evidence charge.
Kentucky man gets 10 years for armed narcotics trafficking
A Christian County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking.
clayconews.com
A Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Finds an Attorney from Richmond Guilty of Charges Related to Investment Fraud
LEXINGTON, KY - The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington investment advisor and attorney, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Ky., was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury sitting in Lexington, of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According...
k105.com
Embattled Ky. prosecutor resigns instead of face impeachment
A Kentucky prosecutor facing possible impeachment over allegations that he promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her has submitted his resignation. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear that says he will resign effective February 28, news outlets reported....
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER HE STOLE FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH GRAVE VAULT THIS PAST WEEKEND IN INEZ
FEBRUARY 9, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. ‘GRAVE’ CRIMES: MARCUS DYLAN THOMPSON (LEFT PHOTO), 24, OF ULYSSES, KY., AFTER HIS ARREST BY MINGO COUNTY DEPUTIES ON MONDAY, AFTER HE STOLE A FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH A GRAVE VAULT IN ITS BED (PHOTO RIGHT), ON SATURDAY AND THEN ABANDONED IN WEST VIRGINIA ON SUNDAY.
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting at Best Western on John Puryear Drive leaves one wounded, suspect in custody
A shooting in Paducah has left one person seriously injured and another in custody. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies were called to the Best Western on John Puryear Drive, just off I-24 exit 11 in Paducah just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff Ryan Norman told West Kentucky Star that the victim...
KFVS12
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being an armed career criminal
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm. This comes after being previously convicted of felony offenses and for being an armed career criminal. According to court documents, 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels was in possession of a pistol after...
fox56news.com
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.
WKYT 27
Death investigation underway in Bath County
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Bath County. Officials tells us they were called out to a yard at the intersection of US-60, High Street and Suddith Street in Owingsville just before noon where a male was found dead. KSP says his body...
wpsdlocal6.com
KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'
FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
whvoradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
wpsdlocal6.com
Necropsy leads to new felony charge for Paducah man accused of killing dog
PADUCAH — A Paducah man who was jailed in connection to the death of his dog is now facing an additional felony charge after deputies obtained more evidence from the dog's necropsy, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, Latavious Frazier's original misdemeanor charge of...
WKYT 27
Nicholasville police adding more Flock cameras
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Flock cameras are being brought to Nicholasville. As the new tech comes to more counties across the area, the departments involved say it benefits all of them. The City of Nicholasville installed its first three Flock cameras in the new year. In December, the city council...
Woman found in road, shot in the head in Knott County
A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fight led to her being shot.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fighting fentanyl in west Kentucky
Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky. Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky.
WKYT 27
KSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in Lincoln Co.
HUSTONVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a murder-suicide in Lincoln Couty,. KSP says they received a call from Bluegrass 11 requesting investigative assistance stating two people had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County. KSP says their preliminary investigation indicates 51-year-old Jamie Fowler...
harlanenterprise.net
Richmond financial advisor found guilty of fraud in federal court
A Lexington area investment advisor and attorney, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, has been found guilty by a federal jury at U.S. District Court in Lexington of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says according to...
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested following police chase
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
