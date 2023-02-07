(STACKER) – Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.

