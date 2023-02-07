ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

KETV.com

Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium Friday night. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Stadium at around 8 p.m. According to LPD, a grey 2014 Ford Expedition was travelling eastbound...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two seriously injured in crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in north Lincoln on Friday night. One of them needed CPR, Lincoln Police said, and both were taken to a hospital. The one-vehicle crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. An SUV...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue. According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Alleged road rage with cop leads to pursuit, carjacking

ONLY ON 6: Parents upset soccer coach never disclosed as sex offender. Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a registered sex offender. Updated: 7 hours ago. Three Metro fire departments responded to a house fire near 41st Street and Valley...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Part of north Omaha road to close for sewer repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in north Omaha will close for nearly two weeks. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, beginning Friday at 1 p.m., Fort Street from north 41st Street to 42nd Street will close to through traffic. The city says the closure is...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police identify the man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and stealing a van. On Friday, Feb. 10 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Omaha Police Helicopter Able 1 advised they were following a Honda that fled from the Fugitive Unit from Council Bluffs into Omaha. The...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Arrest made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said officers made an arrest after initiating a pursuit when a driver fled a traffic stop attempt in west Omaha. According to the Omaha Police report, officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near 144th Street and West Center Road, at which point the vehicle’s occupants attempted to carjack another driver but were unsuccessful.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit

Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Omaha fire...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Person injured in fire near Mead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a building fire earlier this week near Mead in Saunders County. Wednesday night, just after 11 p.m., the Mead Fire Department responded to the area of Highway 77 and County Road Q. Firefighters said they were dispatched to...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Three metro fire departments respond to house fire near 41st, Valley View

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha, Offutt and Bellevue fire crews responded to a house fire that displaced a family of five Friday night. Just after 8 p.m., trucks were called to a home near 41st Street and Valley View Avenue. Crews found fire visible through the front of the home and declared the fire working shortly thereafter.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue man recovering after being found on side of interstate

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Bellevue man is in critical condition after he was found on the side of the interstate near Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 44-mile marker of I-29 southbound to investigate a call of an unresponsive male found lying on the shoulder with an apparent head wound. Medics arrived and transported the man, later identified as 39-year-old Cody Spencer of Bellevue, to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Church, coworkers pour out support for injured Omaha police officer

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer faces a long recovery nearly two weeks after being shot at a storage facility. Officers Joshua Moore and Nicholas Lanning responded to a burglary at Dino's Storage near 53rd and Center. That is where they found 38-year-old Stephen Docken, who was in a storage unit with guns.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
LINCOLN, NE
kjan.com

No injuries reported after a pickup struck a bicycle in Red Oak, Thursday morning

(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak say no one was hurt and no citations were issued, following an accident involving a pickup truck and a bicycle, Thursday morning. Authorities say 19-year-old Zephyr Darius Richardson, of Red Oak, was riding his bicycle eastbound in the 600 block of E. Market Street in Red Oak, at around 7:38-a.m., when he turned in front of an eastbound 2001 Chevy S-10 pickup driven by 49-year-old Gunner Wesley Magaret, of Red Oak.
RED OAK, IA

