FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
KETV.com
Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
WOWT
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium Friday night. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Stadium at around 8 p.m. According to LPD, a grey 2014 Ford Expedition was travelling eastbound...
klkntv.com
Two seriously injured in crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in north Lincoln on Friday night. One of them needed CPR, Lincoln Police said, and both were taken to a hospital. The one-vehicle crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. An SUV...
1011now.com
Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating a Saturday-morning burglary at The Highest Cloud vape shop located near North 48th Street and Huntington Avenue. According to LPD, an unknown individual broke into the shop through the glass front door at around 2:30 a.m. The burglar then took an undetermined amount of product from the store.
WOWT
Alleged road rage with cop leads to pursuit, carjacking
ONLY ON 6: Parents upset soccer coach never disclosed as sex offender. Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a registered sex offender. Updated: 7 hours ago. Three Metro fire departments responded to a house fire near 41st Street and Valley...
WOWT
Part of north Omaha road to close for sewer repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in north Omaha will close for nearly two weeks. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, beginning Friday at 1 p.m., Fort Street from north 41st Street to 42nd Street will close to through traffic. The city says the closure is...
1011now.com
Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police identify the man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and stealing a van. On Friday, Feb. 10 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Omaha Police Helicopter Able 1 advised they were following a Honda that fled from the Fugitive Unit from Council Bluffs into Omaha. The...
WOWT
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Omaha Police, crashing into house
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police make an arrest after an intense chase with a stolen vehicle. It all began along the interstate system through Council Bluffs. “We had a vehicle that was tailgating one of our detectives and kind of road raging with him,” an officer said. Police followed...
KETV.com
Missing 33-year-old man found dead at Lake Manawa, according to Council Bluffs police
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A missing 33-year-old man was found dead at Lake Manawa State Park, according to Council Bluffs police. Authorities were searching for Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. He reportedly left his home on a red ATV, believed to be heading to Lake Manawa.
16-year-old injured in Wednesday night Omaha shooting
Omaha Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that critically injured another 16-year-old boy Wednesday night.
WOWT
Arrest made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said officers made an arrest after initiating a pursuit when a driver fled a traffic stop attempt in west Omaha. According to the Omaha Police report, officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near 144th Street and West Center Road, at which point the vehicle’s occupants attempted to carjack another driver but were unsuccessful.
WOWT
FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit
Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Omaha fire...
WOWT
Person injured in fire near Mead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a building fire earlier this week near Mead in Saunders County. Wednesday night, just after 11 p.m., the Mead Fire Department responded to the area of Highway 77 and County Road Q. Firefighters said they were dispatched to...
WOWT
Three metro fire departments respond to house fire near 41st, Valley View
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha, Offutt and Bellevue fire crews responded to a house fire that displaced a family of five Friday night. Just after 8 p.m., trucks were called to a home near 41st Street and Valley View Avenue. Crews found fire visible through the front of the home and declared the fire working shortly thereafter.
WOWT
Bellevue man recovering after being found on side of interstate
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Bellevue man is in critical condition after he was found on the side of the interstate near Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 44-mile marker of I-29 southbound to investigate a call of an unresponsive male found lying on the shoulder with an apparent head wound. Medics arrived and transported the man, later identified as 39-year-old Cody Spencer of Bellevue, to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
KETV.com
Church, coworkers pour out support for injured Omaha police officer
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer faces a long recovery nearly two weeks after being shot at a storage facility. Officers Joshua Moore and Nicholas Lanning responded to a burglary at Dino's Storage near 53rd and Center. That is where they found 38-year-old Stephen Docken, who was in a storage unit with guns.
klkntv.com
Driver walks home after flipping car into ditch west of Lincoln, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A driver walked home Thursday morning after flipping his car into a ditch west of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies were sent to the single-car rollover around 3:20 a.m. near Southwest 92nd and West O Streets. When deputies arrived, they couldn’t...
klkntv.com
Car flips into ditch west of Lincoln, driver not found at scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are investigating a single-car crash just west of Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lancaster County deputies at the scene say they couldn’t find any driver or passengers when they arrived and they don’t know if there were any injuries. This all happened around...
klkntv.com
Teenager in custody after Omaha Police find 16-year-old shot in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A teenager is behind bars after police say he shot a 16-year-old boy Wednesday night. Omaha Police were called to the area of 132nd and Center Streets just after 9 p.m. and found a teenager who had been shot. He was taken to an Omaha...
kjan.com
No injuries reported after a pickup struck a bicycle in Red Oak, Thursday morning
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak say no one was hurt and no citations were issued, following an accident involving a pickup truck and a bicycle, Thursday morning. Authorities say 19-year-old Zephyr Darius Richardson, of Red Oak, was riding his bicycle eastbound in the 600 block of E. Market Street in Red Oak, at around 7:38-a.m., when he turned in front of an eastbound 2001 Chevy S-10 pickup driven by 49-year-old Gunner Wesley Magaret, of Red Oak.
