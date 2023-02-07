Read full article on original website
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Buffalo supermarket mass shooter to appear in federal court next week
He admitted to killing 10 people and injuring three others in a mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo this past May.
What’s A Cop City And Does Buffalo Need One?
After several high-profile incidents that have involved police departments all over the country, there have been lots of interest over the last several years regarding the type and style of training that police departments receive to ensure they are adequately prepared to serve the people they are changed to protect.
Deadly Stabbing Of College Student At University At Buffalo Still Not Solved
A mother and family are still fighting to get closure and justice in the murder case of their beloved son, nephew, and grandson. It has been 4 months since 19-year-old Buffalo State College sophomore Tyler Lewis was murdered at the North Campus of the University at Buffalo. The campus police are supposed to be handling the case. In my opinion, it would seem that the Buffalo Police Department's homicide unit would have more resources and experience in investigating a crime of this magnitude. It would also seem that since UB is a SUNY school, state resources should be utilized to move the case forward.
Buffalo Schools, board move to close contract negotiations with Buffalo Teachers union
The Buffalo Public Schools’ Board of Education gathered at City Hall to hold a special meeting designed to come together to fully commit to the deal that was suggested to both the union and the school district via a third party fact-finder.
One year since McKinley HS attack, teen stabbed still faces ‘daily struggle’
Mother of teen stabbed at McKinley HS gives update on son, lawsuit pushing for better security
nystateofpolitics.com
Pharmacies push for Medicaid reimbursement change to move forward
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Niagara Apothecary is a small independent pharmacy in Niagara Falls. Owner Jamie Latko said shops like hers offer extra services customers can't always get from the big chains. "We're delivering. Here we're doing diabetes education classes. We're certified federally to do that. We do a lot...
Fully furnished Buffalo ‘Triangle House’ could be yours
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A one-of-a-kind Buffalo residence has caught the eye of the popular “Zillow Gone Wild” Facebook page. Artist Ben Perrone’s 2019 “Triangle House” at 133 School St. on Buffalo’s West Side can be yours for $760,000, a price tag that includes everything inside the house and a studio on the property. The […]
Tonawanda man says insurance company owes him more than $5,000
A Tonawanda man says a company he thought was providing him with medical coverage owes him more than $5,000.
WNYers and county leaders encourage emergency preparedness
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Tina Destro said she woke up feeling like someone was shaking her headboard. Having lived in the same home for the past 25 years, the West Seneca native thought she’d seen it all. But when an earthquake struck less than a mile away, for...
Hamburg man in serious condition after Thursday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a shooting left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson. 35-year-old Salvatore Rizzo of Buffalo was arrested Thursday evening and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the […]
wesb.com
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase
Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake.
Folks in West Seneca react to the earthquake
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The earthquake sent people running Monday morning, unsure of whether an explosion had happened or their house was hit by something. "It woke me up, and I literally felt the house shake. So nothing fell off the walls, it wasn't that drastic, but it was enough for me," said Judith Powers.
‘The entire region is in mourning:’ Buffalo State professor with ties to Turkey reacts to earthquake aftermath
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers with family and friends in Turkey are keeping a close eye on the situation. Buffalo State University professor Barish Ali is originally from Cyprus and still has family there. He also has friends and Colleagues who live in Turkey and says everyone is shaken up over this. “Earthquakes […]
Crazy Videos From Monday Morning Earthquake In Buffalo New York
Monday morning started out with a bang in Buffalo.... literally. Reports of an earthquake started rolling in on social media around 6:15 Monday morning and were confirmed to be a 3.8 earthquake that hit just north of West Seneca. Here is another video that was captured this morning. This video...
wnynewsnow.com
This Jamestown Felon Is Headed Back To Prison
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown felon is headed back to prison after he was convicted and sentenced for criminal possession of a weapon. On Monday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced 56-year-old Carlos Rivera was sentenced in county court to two to four years indeterminate in state prison plus one-year post-release supervision.
What was the largest earthquake in Buffalo?
Where does the February 2023 earthquake rank? These are the largest earthquakes to hit Buffalo and Western New York, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo
BUFFALO, NY – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Buffalo and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her. The Buffalo Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Tannia Jones, a black female approximately 5’3, 200lds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a black shirt underneath, blue leggings, and carrying a black and pink duffle bag. Last seen in the 100 block of Deshler Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
Niagara professor, Grand Island resident set to appear on Jeopardy!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara professor is set to appear on Jeopardy! later this week. Dr. Carolyn Shivers is set to compete to be the next champion. She is an associate professor in Niagara’s psychology department, having joined last fall. She has made it her mission to learn more about people with disabilities and […]
