Buffalo, NY

Country 106.5 WYRK

What’s A Cop City And Does Buffalo Need One?

After several high-profile incidents that have involved police departments all over the country, there have been lots of interest over the last several years regarding the type and style of training that police departments receive to ensure they are adequately prepared to serve the people they are changed to protect.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Deadly Stabbing Of College Student At University At Buffalo Still Not Solved

A mother and family are still fighting to get closure and justice in the murder case of their beloved son, nephew, and grandson. It has been 4 months since 19-year-old Buffalo State College sophomore Tyler Lewis was murdered at the North Campus of the University at Buffalo. The campus police are supposed to be handling the case. In my opinion, it would seem that the Buffalo Police Department's homicide unit would have more resources and experience in investigating a crime of this magnitude. It would also seem that since UB is a SUNY school, state resources should be utilized to move the case forward.
BUFFALO, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Pharmacies push for Medicaid reimbursement change to move forward

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Niagara Apothecary is a small independent pharmacy in Niagara Falls. Owner Jamie Latko said shops like hers offer extra services customers can't always get from the big chains. "We're delivering. Here we're doing diabetes education classes. We're certified federally to do that. We do a lot...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fully furnished Buffalo ‘Triangle House’ could be yours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A one-of-a-kind Buffalo residence has caught the eye of the popular “Zillow Gone Wild” Facebook page. Artist Ben Perrone’s 2019 “Triangle House” at 133 School St. on Buffalo’s West Side can be yours for $760,000, a price tag that includes everything inside the house and a studio on the property. The […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man in serious condition after Thursday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police have made an arrest after a shooting left a man in serious condition Thursday morning, according to a city spokesperson. 35-year-old Salvatore Rizzo of Buffalo was arrested Thursday evening and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree. At approximately 10:20 a.m., police responded to the […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase

Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Folks in West Seneca react to the earthquake

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The earthquake sent people running Monday morning, unsure of whether an explosion had happened or their house was hit by something. "It woke me up, and I literally felt the house shake. So nothing fell off the walls, it wasn't that drastic, but it was enough for me," said Judith Powers.
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

‘The entire region is in mourning:’ Buffalo State professor with ties to Turkey reacts to earthquake aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers with family and friends in Turkey are keeping a close eye on the situation. Buffalo State University professor Barish Ali is originally from Cyprus and still has family there. He also has friends and Colleagues who live in Turkey and says everyone is shaken up over this. “Earthquakes […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

This Jamestown Felon Is Headed Back To Prison

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown felon is headed back to prison after he was convicted and sentenced for criminal possession of a weapon. On Monday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced 56-year-old Carlos Rivera was sentenced in county court to two to four years indeterminate in state prison plus one-year post-release supervision.
JAMESTOWN, NY
CNY News

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
Shore News Network

16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY – A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Buffalo and police are asking the public to keep an eye out for her. The Buffalo Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old Tannia Jones, a black female approximately 5’3, 200lds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a black shirt underneath, blue leggings, and carrying a black and pink duffle bag. Last seen in the 100 block of Deshler Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. The post 16-year-old reported missing in Buffalo appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY

