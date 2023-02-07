Read full article on original website
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Yardbarker
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legendary RB Jerome Bettis Turned Down Trade To An NFC Team Following 2003 Season
The story of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back, Jerome Bettis wanting to retire following the 2004 season is an awesome one to look back on. Ben Roethlisberger, finishing up his rookie year, asked the ball carrier to come back for one more season and told him a Super Bowl was on the horizon. Not only did the quarterback take the organization to the playoffs, but saved Bettis with the shoestring tackle heard around the NFL in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. A Super Bowl championship would follow weeks later and Bettis went out in style.
Eagles DE Brandon Graham calls Patrick Mahomes 'definitely the GOAT'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said recently that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "definitely the GOAT," days ahead of the team's Super Bowl LVII matchup. The one-time Pro Bowler made the surprising claim while also saying that he'd like to repeat his Super Bowl LII strip sack...
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
Former Ravens Coach Thinks Steelers' Legend Hines Ward Is A "Slam Dunk" Hall Of Famer
The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have 24 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former wide receiver, Hines Ward is not one of those, as he has missed out on the Hall of Fame six consecutive years now. In fact, he's yet to make the final stage, as he's simply been a semifinalist in all six years that he's been eligible for the ballot. That continued into 2022, as Ward was yet again left off the list on the final candidates.
Yardbarker
Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears
It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
49ers kicker Robbie Gould takes shot at Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
Nearly two weeks after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers seemingly still aren't over it. On Thursday, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould spoke with Trey Wingo of The 33rd Team, breaking down what the Kansas City Chiefs must do to be victorious over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII while taking a veiled shot at quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Yardbarker
Baltimore Ravens GM Has Puzzling Answer When Asked About The Wide Receiver Position
The Baltimore Ravens need a wide receiver. They have one of the most dominant running games in the league. Pair that with tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely and the Ravens’ offense should be one of the best in the league. The issue has been their receivers. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta was asked about acquiring a WR1 this offseason and he gave a puzzling answer.
Former Patriots All-Pro bashes HC Bill Belichick
Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was an All-Pro cornerback as part of two Super Bowl championship teams. While Samuel says he learned a lot in New England, he doesn't have fond memories of working under head...
Yardbarker
In pursuit of Derek Carr, Saints must jettison players
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, New Orleans is the frontrunner to land Raiders QB Derek Carr. Linebacker Demario Davis told reporters he'd welcome the "game-changing quarterback" to the team's locker room. The Saints have work to do to get under the cap — including restructuring several players' contracts —...
Yardbarker
Veteran DE headlines potential cuts for New York Jets
The New York Jets must clear cap space in order to help the team's pursuit of a starting veteran quarterback -- something owner Woody Johnson views as a "missing piece" for the team. New York is more than $3 million over the cap, per Spotrac. Here are three potential cuts:
Yardbarker
The 33rd Team Mock Draft 3.0 Features the Panthers Striking a Deal with Lions
Here in just a couple of weeks, the Carolina Panthers along with the other 31 NFL franchises will be in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Combine. There, GM Scott Fitterer and new head coach Frank Reich will get to evaluate this year's top college prospects up close and in person with their eyes fixated on the quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Assigns Blame For Passing Struggles
Justin Fields knows he has work to do this offseason to get better. The Chicago Bears quarterback made the offense exciting this season. But he did it with his legs, not his arm. The Bears brass has been open critics of Fields’ shortcomings in the passing game. General manager Ryan...
Yardbarker
Three high-profile Chiefs who may not be back for 2023
The Chiefs have $11 million in cap space, per Spotrac, but must create more financial room if they plan to make a big splash in the 2023 free-agent pool. Cutting Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler, would be a surprise, but it makes financial sense. According to OverTheCap, Clark's release before or after the June 1 deadline creates $21M in cap savings.
Yardbarker
The Clear Cut Undeniable Truth The Steelers Need To Buy Into To Be Competitive In 2023 And Beyond
How do the Pittsburgh Steelers become more of a force in the AFC with so many talented, polished teams around them? The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills have already made their marks as steady contenders, while teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers have plenty of fire power as well. The method for winning in Pittsburgh has always been defense and while these franchises are good enough on that side to get by, it is their offenses that have allowed them to generate some buzz throughout the league. Recently retained offensive coordinator, Matt Canada needs to take a lesson.
Yardbarker
Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason
Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman among top in NFL in 2022
Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels turned in a big first year in Pittsburgh in 2022. When Ryan Poles took over as general manager for the Chicago Bears, he brought a plan with him to the franchise. That plan included a rebuild on the fly as the team moved on from key pieces last offseason.
Yardbarker
49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance
Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
Yardbarker
Three potential cuts for the Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers — one of 14 teams over the NFL’s $224.8 million salary cap in 2023 — have a bit of work to do to go from $21.079 million over the cap to cap-compliant by the start of the season. Of course, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his $31.62 million cap hit and $59.46 million in guaranteed salary could determine how Green Bay approaches free agency and the draft. The Packers still have a few options to help create some wiggle room money-wise.
