wbrz.com
Homes destroyed after Tangipahoa tornado; hundreds still without power Thursday
TANGIPAHOA - Multiple mobile homes were hit by a tornado as it thrashed through part of Tangipahoa Parish late Wednesday, and energy officials are reporting extensive equipment damage. Residents near Tangipahoa shared photos and video shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday showing the tornado not far from I-55. The Tangipahoa Parish...
theadvocate.com
Tornado touches down in Tangipahoa Parish; at least 3 mobile homes damaged
At least three mobile homes were damaged when a tornado touched down in the village of Tangipahoa between U.S. 51 and Interstate 55 just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis said one of the homes was occupied by a family but no one inside...
brproud.com
Viewer captures tornado in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tornado was caught on camera Wednesday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. The video of the tornado was recorded by Joshua Ballard. Mr. Ballard gave BRPROUD permission to use the video. The tornado is suspected of causing damage that was reported earlier by the National...
wbrz.com
Ramps still closed at Airline overpass after May damage; work reportedly to start soon
BATON ROUGE - The delay in repairing the Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard interchange has dragged on. It was damaged by a City-Parish DPW truck and closed in May 2022. The state says that even though the project has met several obstacles, work to replace the damaged girder is happening out of state, and construction to make repairs will start soon.
EBR Dept. of Transportation narrows down 15 roadways to move traffic during I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge leaders are looking at some actions they can take to mitigate before the I-10 widening lane restrictions begin. Metro Council members will hear a report from the East Baton Rouge Department of Transportation director on what they plan to do to make things easier for drivers.
theadvocate.com
Close calls, at least 30 homes hit in Tangipahoa tornado, which NWS says may have been an EF-2
The storm that wrecked multiple homes and put several people in danger in Tangipahoa Parish on Wednesday night likely included an EF-2 tornado, the National Weather Service said Thursday. Shelia Martin, mayor of the village of Tangipahoa, said at least 30 homes were damaged. Sheriff's Office Chief Jimmy Travis said...
999ktdy.com
Severe Storms, High Winds Rolling in Right as School Lets Out in Acadiana
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - As meteorologists warm of possible severe storms Wednesday afternoon, the timeline of serious weather could impact students and parents trying to get their kids home after school. According to the National Weather Service, "a low pressure system is strengthening over the southern Plains, which...
Tornado touches down in Louisiana, storm watches issued across the South
A tornado was spotted just outside of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans, which has urged residents to take shelter as the tornado moves north. Three people were injured after a possible tornado touched down near the village of Tangipahoa, according to Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis. On Wednesday, tornado watches were issued for several states in the South, as storms move across the region. Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and one county in Texas are also on alert for tornadoes until 10 p.m. ET, according to meteorologists.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
wbrz.com
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker
WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
brproud.com
Councilman wants report on effectiveness of police chases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Baton Rouge Metro Council member is calling for a report on the effectiveness of police chases. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. is asking for a report that shows how many people have been killed or injured during police chases. This comes after a police chase killed two cheerleaders on New Year’s Eve.
Monique Blanco Boulet, Daughter of Late Gov. Kathleen Blanco, Announces Run for Lafayette Mayor-President
Monique Blanco Boulet will run as a Republican against Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Attorney Jan Swift.
theadvocate.com
Tangipahoa Parish feasibility study open houses scheduled by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled two pre-scoping open houses to gather public input for the Louisiana Feasibility Study for Tangipahoa Parish. The general public, interested parties and stakeholders are invited to provide input on the proposed study to identify and evaluate flood risk management solutions to flooding in Tangipahoa Parish.
theadvocate.com
Water bills are going up in Baton Rouge. Here's why and how much.
Inflation and the creation of an emergency reserve fund will cause water use rates to increase for residents of Baton Rouge beginning this month, Baton Rouge Water Company Vice President Adrienne Mire said Tuesday. A $1.09 rate increase was approved by the Louisiana Public Service Commission to enable the company...
Driver rescued through windshield after 18-wheeler crash in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be rescued through its windshield after a crash caused the truck to overturn in Livingston Parish late Wednesday, Feb. 8. It happened before 10 p.m. on I-12 East near Walker. A Livingston police officer along with a Livingston sheriff’s...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Mayor Broome looks to create new executive position
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will ask the Metro Council to appropriate $178,320 to hire an additional assistant chief administrative officer. The new ACAO would act as a liaison between the mayor’s office and all offices under the purview of the Metro Council, says Glenn Curtis, Broome’s top administrator, who was hired last fall. The dollar amount reflects salary and benefits, he adds; all ACAOs make $129,404 annually. There are currently three ACAOs on Broome’s staff.
wbrz.com
Latest storm takes section of Ward Creek, backyards at risk
BATON ROUGE - The storm that dumped a few inches of rain in the Baton Rouge area on January 29, took a toll on a portion of Ward Creek in the Westminster neighborhood. Some people backing up to the creek on Drusilla Drive are worried their property could go next.
