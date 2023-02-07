ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemine, LA

brproud.com

Viewer captures tornado in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tornado was caught on camera Wednesday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. The video of the tornado was recorded by Joshua Ballard. Mr. Ballard gave BRPROUD permission to use the video. The tornado is suspected of causing damage that was reported earlier by the National...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDBO

Tornado touches down in Louisiana, storm watches issued across the South

A tornado was spotted just outside of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans, which has urged residents to take shelter as the tornado moves north. Three people were injured after a possible tornado touched down near the village of Tangipahoa, according to Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis. On Wednesday, tornado watches were issued for several states in the South, as storms move across the region. Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and one county in Texas are also on alert for tornadoes until 10 p.m. ET, according to meteorologists.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
wbrz.com

Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker

WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Councilman wants report on effectiveness of police chases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Baton Rouge Metro Council member is calling for a report on the effectiveness of police chases. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. is asking for a report that shows how many people have been killed or injured during police chases. This comes after a police chase killed two cheerleaders on New Year’s Eve.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tangipahoa Parish feasibility study open houses scheduled by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has scheduled two pre-scoping open houses to gather public input for the Louisiana Feasibility Study for Tangipahoa Parish. The general public, interested parties and stakeholders are invited to provide input on the proposed study to identify and evaluate flood risk management solutions to flooding in Tangipahoa Parish.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Water bills are going up in Baton Rouge. Here's why and how much.

Inflation and the creation of an emergency reserve fund will cause water use rates to increase for residents of Baton Rouge beginning this month, Baton Rouge Water Company Vice President Adrienne Mire said Tuesday. A $1.09 rate increase was approved by the Louisiana Public Service Commission to enable the company...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Mayor Broome looks to create new executive position

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will ask the Metro Council to appropriate $178,320 to hire an additional assistant chief administrative officer. The new ACAO would act as a liaison between the mayor’s office and all offices under the purview of the Metro Council, says Glenn Curtis, Broome’s top administrator, who was hired last fall. The dollar amount reflects salary and benefits, he adds; all ACAOs make $129,404 annually. There are currently three ACAOs on Broome’s staff.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Latest storm takes section of Ward Creek, backyards at risk

BATON ROUGE - The storm that dumped a few inches of rain in the Baton Rouge area on January 29, took a toll on a portion of Ward Creek in the Westminster neighborhood. Some people backing up to the creek on Drusilla Drive are worried their property could go next.
BATON ROUGE, LA

