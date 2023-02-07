ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westorlandonews.com

Major Orlando Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Busted

A big drug trafficking operation in Orlando has been officially busted by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s “Operation Titan Fall” investigation. Throughout the operation, law enforcement seized guns, silencers, grenades and ammunition along with fentanyl and cocaine right in the heart of Central Florida. One search included an apartment in Orlando’s Baldwin Park area.
ORLANDO, FL
hernandosun.com

Hit-and-run incident leads to drug bust

A hit-and-run traffic incident resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple drug-related charges. He is also wanted in Hillsborough County on similar charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). According to an HCSO posting, at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 3, deputies responded to the...
SPRING HILL, FL
LkldNow

Neo-Nazis Distribute Antisemitic Literature in Lakeland

Neo-Nazis have shown up again in Lakeland. On Saturday afternoon, a group of men riding around in a rented U-Haul pickup truck did a Nazi salute and threw antisemitic propaganda onto people’s lawns in neighborhoods between Edgewood Drive and Lake Hollingsworth Drive before being stopped by Lakeland police. It...
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy