Deputies: Person accused of shooting man at Ruskin subdivision in custody
RUSKIN, Fla. — Deputies say they have the person responsible for shooting a man Sunday afternoon at a subdivision in Ruskin in custody. At around 4:30 p.m., a man was found shot near the neighborhood sports complex at the River Bend subdivision on Dakota Rock Drive, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
westorlandonews.com
Major Orlando Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Busted
A big drug trafficking operation in Orlando has been officially busted by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s “Operation Titan Fall” investigation. Throughout the operation, law enforcement seized guns, silencers, grenades and ammunition along with fentanyl and cocaine right in the heart of Central Florida. One search included an apartment in Orlando’s Baldwin Park area.
HCSO is looking for a woman they consider to be "armed and dangerous"
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office(HCSO) is looking for a woman who they consider to be "armed and dangerous".
fox13news.com
Largest crystal meth bust in Citrus County history lands 3 in jail, deputies say
FLORAL CITY, Fla. - Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office say they seized the largest amount of pure, uncut crystal methamphetamine in agency history. According to CCSO, deputies took three people into custody while serving a warrant at a home located on South Kik Point in Floral City, Florida.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Deputy Arrested For DUI
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested for drinking and driving. On February 9, 2023, at approximately 11:56 p.m., a Tampa Police officer observed a vehicle speeding, failing to stay in a single lane, and hitting a curb. The officer conducted
Floral City trio arrested in ‘historic’ crystal meth drug bust, deputies say
A Floral City trio was arrested after deputies said they seized the largest quantity of pure, uncut crystal methamphetamine in agency history.
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
hernandosun.com
Hit-and-run incident leads to drug bust
A hit-and-run traffic incident resulted in the arrest of a man on multiple drug-related charges. He is also wanted in Hillsborough County on similar charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). According to an HCSO posting, at around 7 a.m. on Feb. 3, deputies responded to the...
Victim dies after being stabbed behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill, deputies say
The victim in a Spring Hill stabbing died Sunday morning, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" woman accused of stabbing someone on Saturday.
Florida sheriff’s cadet accused of theft on 2nd day at academy
A sheriff's deputy cadet in Florida is accused of taking ATM money while working a previous job for a cash-handling company, authorities said.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
Woman arrested after dog found with rope embedded in neck, deputies say
A Polk County woman was arrested after her dog was found with a rope embedded in its neck, deputies said.
Have you seen Chloe? Pasco deputies searching for missing teen
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Have you seen Chloe MacMillan?. Deputies in Pasco County are searching for the missing 16-year-old who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Sweetbroom Circle area of Wesley Chapel. She was dressed in a black tank top and denim shorts, the Pasco Sheriff's...
Neo-Nazis Distribute Antisemitic Literature in Lakeland
Neo-Nazis have shown up again in Lakeland. On Saturday afternoon, a group of men riding around in a rented U-Haul pickup truck did a Nazi salute and threw antisemitic propaganda onto people’s lawns in neighborhoods between Edgewood Drive and Lake Hollingsworth Drive before being stopped by Lakeland police. It...
2 men on the run after armed gas station robbery in Hernando County
Hernando County deputies are searching for two men who robbed a gas station on Friday.
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
