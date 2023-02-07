Read full article on original website
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" WeekKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Metro Atlanta gym home to more than 300 kids being forced to close
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Gina White is taking her gymnastics team out of state for a competition this weekend. She will have to do so knowing the gym where they practice will no longer be available to her in a few weeks. The City of Sandy Springs terminated a...
Sandy Springs terminates lease of gymnastics program helping underserved kids
The owner of a Sandy Springs gymnastics program at Hammond Park Gym says she’s fighting for her business to survive afte...
Itty Bitty is on the loose! | Georgia goat with spinal disability enjoys new life on wheels
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — There is a new goat rolling around town and she's just a kid with new wheels. Despite her name, Itty Bitty has brought her big personality to TMMA Farms and Sanctuary in Walton County, Ga. The baby goat is recognizable by the brown markings on her face, her love of life and her wheelchair.
The Best Singles Bars in Atlanta for Actually Meeting Someone
You may not have met your future significant other just yet, but there are plenty of places in Atlanta to find someone new. Notable bars like The St. Regis and Ponce City Market’s 12 Cocktail provide an upscale vibe when you’re feeling classy, while spots like Johnny’s Hideaway are go-to establishments when you want to let loose and have an old-fashioned good time. Here are the best spots in the city of singles.
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking Trails
As avid hikers, we keep a list of all our favorite hiking spots in Georgia and beyond. And sometimes, when considering our next trip, we fall victim to the "we've been there before" trap. But experience shows that's a mistake, so we've developed our own partial immunity to this reasoning. Now, we look forward to returning and finding new experiences in all seasons.
Chick-fil-A testing first plant-forward entrée
ATLANTA — Eat more veggies? For the first time ever, Chick-fil-A is testing a plant-forward entrée -- from the ground up. On Thursday, the Atlanta-based restaurant said they will start serving a cauliflower sandwich in three markets starting next week. Looking at the sandwich, you might do a...
7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to dozens of neighborhoods and is surrounded by just as many suburbs, all unique and worth visiting. The city is often discussed in terms of areas “inside the perimeter” (ITP) and “outside the perimeter” (OTP), referring to the highway that loops around the city. In this article, we’ve focused on some of […] The post 7 highly-rated places to live that are located inside the Perimeter in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta loses major music festival, partially due to security concerns and fights over gun control
Georgia law says guns cannot be banned on public property.
Atlanta club closes days after co-owner shot, killed outside of building
An Atlanta club, Republic Lounge has closed its doors just days after its co-owner was shot and killed outside of the building.
All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
Atlanta man with multiple warrants arrested while walking dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man was arrested while walking his dog, dragging the dog during a brief foot chase. Michael Hardeman was walking his dog on Victoria Place Feb. 3 when he was met by Atlanta police officers. The officers questioned him before he fled, dragging his dog behind him. The officers tased Hardeman after Hardeman took a firearm out of his pocket and threw it into the street.
Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb
Another Black-owned coffee shop is headed to metro Atlanta. Locally-owned Dope Coffee is opening its first physical location later this month, a 6,000-square-foot facility including a cafe, community space and distribution center in Decatur. The company’s founders, Michael and Michelle Loyd, will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 18, featuring live music, coffee roasting […] The post Black-owned Dope Coffee to open first brick-and-mortar location in south DeKalb appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
Vigil held for Atlanta nightlife legend, family posts $100k reward for info on suspect
Industry colleagues say Gidewon was Atlanta nightlife royalty.
Neighbors shocked after 'witch doctor' lured woman to Duluth apartment for ritual
ATLANTA — A self-proclaimed "witch doctor" is in jail after Duluth Police said he sexually assaulted someone during a cleansing ritual and police believe there may be more victims. Duluth resident She’ Lewis couldn't believe the bizarre news so close to home, calling it both "crazy" and "far-fetched."
SCAD introduces first-ever sneaker minor for students
ATLANTA — Students at Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta are all about creativity. But for one minor, the "S" in SCAD, could also stand for "Sneaker." Last Spring, SCAD started a sneaker design minor at the Savannah and Atlanta campuses. George Saxon, who's a junior at SCAD, is pursuing a sneaker design minor.
2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated
An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
Exchange of gunfire outside DeKalb Walmart sends shoppers into panic
An exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon outside a Walmart in DeKalb County stirred anxiety among shoppers in the area....
Cats ready to 'take a dump' on your ex's name this Valentine's Day (for a good cause, of course)
ATLANTA — For those recovering from a bad breakup or nursing a broken heart, celebrate this Valentine’s Day by letting a four-legged friend “take a dump” on your ex’s name. It's for a good cause, of course. For a $10 donation, the Atlanta Humane Society...
