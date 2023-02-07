Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie, Priscilla Presley 'Forced Relationship'; Elvis' Daughter Didn't Want Anything To Do With Her Mom
When Lisa Marie Presley passed away last month, there was apparently no contact between Priscilla Presley and her. The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla passed away at the age of 54 after what was likely a heart attack in her Calabasas home more than two weeks ago. After she was...
‘It was a closeness like a mother and a daughter’: Country legend’s widow describes bond with Lisa Marie Presley
To the world, she was Elvis Presley's only child, but to those close to her, Lisa Marie Presley was a kind and loving person.
wegotthiscovered.com
If those Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ rumors are true, here’s how he could fit into Taylor Sheridan’s universe
Yellowstone fans know that Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is ever-evolving and always growing to include new talent and intricately interwoven storylines, linking scenes and pieces of dialogue through years of family lineage and various relationships. The latest rumor in the Yellowverse regarding the talented Matthew McConaughey has us excited about the possibility of a new power player in the Dutton storyline, and it’s alright alright alright.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Says He and Their 14-Year-Old Twin Daughters Are ‘Reeling’ From Her ‘Incomprehensible’ Death
An “incomprehensible” loss. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood shared a heart-wrenching update on how he and their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are coping in the wake of the singer’s death. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and […]
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress
A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
Elvis Presley’s Graceland: Lisa Marie’s Childhood Playground Scarred From Her Father’s Wild Hobby
Lisa Marie's childhood playground at her Graceland home in Memphis, TN holds scars from her father's dangerous hobby.
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Proudly Shares New Photos of Their Baby Girl: 'I Shall Call Her Squishy'
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed a baby girl, Frankie Moore, on Jan. 24 Shemar Moore and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are enjoying parenthood. On Monday, Dizon, 39, shared new photos of her and Moore's newborn baby daughter, Frankie Moore. In one photo Frankie struck a pose in a cozy sherpa with a newborn hat tied into a bow. The model sweetly kissed Frankie's forehead in another intimate image, and proudly snapped selfies in what marked her first post dedicated to baby Frankie since the newborn's arrival. RELATED: Shemar Moore Shares Sweet...
Are Any ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The quirky comedy irked critics, entertained audiences, and made several actors famous. So, are any 'Beverly Hillbillies' cast members still alive?
thedigitalfix.com
Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?
Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons
Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Friend Says Lisa Marie Presley Wanted Trust to Go to Kids as Mom Priscilla Presley Contests Will
Lisa Marie Presley left her trust to her children, as she "did not have a relationship" with mom Priscilla Presley, a friend close to the star tells PEOPLE Weeks after the death of Lisa Marie Presley, a contentious battle over the star's will has emerged. When Lisa Marie, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12 at age 54, she left her trust — which includes Elvis' Graceland property and 15 percent ownership of Elvis' estate— to her three daughters. But on Thursday, attorneys for Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla...
See Inside Priscilla Presley’s Lavish California Penthouse [Pictures]
Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that offers every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion. The 77-year-old Presley sold her...
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo
Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
Wide Open Country
Nashville, TN
41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.https://www.wideopencountry.com/
Comments / 0