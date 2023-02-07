ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnsonville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

Billy Roy Goude was a great jokester

Funeral services for Billy Roy Goude, 85, will be held. Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Allan Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen FWB Church Cemetery. Mr. Goude passed away Feb. 10 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Jesse B. Smith loved riding his motorcycle

MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Jesse B. Smith, 71, will be held Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Scott Enzor, the Rev. Tyler Caines and Justin O’Ferrell officiating. Committal services will be held at Carter Cemetery. Mr. Smith passed away Feb. 6. Born June...
LORIS, SC
myhorrynews.com

Rebecca Callihan Clark was a member of Old Zion Wesleyan

TABOR CITY, N.C.-Memorial services for Rebecca Callihan Clark, 71, will be held Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. in Old Zion Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Mark Klass and the Rev. Cyndi McClendon officiating. Ms. Clark passed away Feb. 6. Born March 22, 1951 in Whiteville, N.C., she was the daughter...
TABOR CITY, NC
myhorrynews.com

U.S. Navy vessel arrives in North Myrtle Beach area

A U.S. Navy vessel came ashore in Cherry Grove Thursday. Bill Rogers, a North Myrtle Beach resident, said he was walking on the beach this morning when he noticed the large military vessel moving in from the ocean. “Next thing you know, [the vessel] is on the beach, and they...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy