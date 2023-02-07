Read full article on original website
myhorrynews.com
Billy Roy Goude was a great jokester
Funeral services for Billy Roy Goude, 85, will be held. Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Allan Goodman officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen FWB Church Cemetery. Mr. Goude passed away Feb. 10 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born...
myhorrynews.com
Jesse B. Smith loved riding his motorcycle
MYRTLE BEACH-Funeral services for Jesse B. Smith, 71, will be held Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Scott Enzor, the Rev. Tyler Caines and Justin O’Ferrell officiating. Committal services will be held at Carter Cemetery. Mr. Smith passed away Feb. 6. Born June...
myhorrynews.com
Rebecca Callihan Clark was a member of Old Zion Wesleyan
TABOR CITY, N.C.-Memorial services for Rebecca Callihan Clark, 71, will be held Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. in Old Zion Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Mark Klass and the Rev. Cyndi McClendon officiating. Ms. Clark passed away Feb. 6. Born March 22, 1951 in Whiteville, N.C., she was the daughter...
myhorrynews.com
John Carl Lyerly coached basketball and baseball at the Conwy Recreation Department
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for John Carl Lyerly, 69, to be held Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. in First Baptist Church, Conway. A reception will be held after the service at the church. Mr. Lyerly of Owensboro, Ky., passed away Feb. 6 in Owensboro...
myhorrynews.com
U.S. Navy vessel arrives in North Myrtle Beach area
A U.S. Navy vessel came ashore in Cherry Grove Thursday. Bill Rogers, a North Myrtle Beach resident, said he was walking on the beach this morning when he noticed the large military vessel moving in from the ocean. “Next thing you know, [the vessel] is on the beach, and they...
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach recover stolen equipment used for Chinese balloon clean-up
Equipment used to clean up the Chinese balloon offshore was reported stolen in North Myrtle Beach on Thursday, according to the city's police department. On Friday afternoon, police said the equipment was recovered thanks to the assistance of the community. Police said the department has all the information needed to investigate the incident.
myhorrynews.com
This Italian restaurant's expansion will satisfy a craving in North Myrtle Beach
After eight successful years in Myrtle Beach, Crave Italian Oven and Bar is expanding to North Myrtle Beach. The second Crave will be located at 200 U.S. 17 North, in a former Five Guys burger restaurant in the Surfwood Shopping Center, which is anchored by a Lowe’s home improvement store.
myhorrynews.com
Balloon recovery efforts could continue for at least a week off Myrtle Beach coast
Recovery efforts could continue for at least a week after the U.S. military shot down a Chinese balloon off the Myrtle Beach coast Saturday, a U.S. Department of Defense spokesman said. Two loud booms shook the Myrtle Beach area Saturday afternoon and the explosions could be heard for miles as...
