Clarksville, TN

Montgomery County still plans to ‘bring Stokes Field alive’ despite collapse of Northwest Little League

By Christian Brown
clarksvillenow.com
 4 days ago
clarksvillenow.com

APSU and Cumberland River Compact to plant over 100 native trees on campus

CLARKSVILLE, TN – This spring, Austin Peay State University is partnering with the Cumberland River Compact to plant more than 100 native trees on campus. The project is the result of a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) grant, which was recently awarded to the Compact to improve water quality in TVA watershed areas.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for Clarksville family of 8

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Saturday with the help of supporters and community volunteers. The home of Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their six children was funded by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The home is the third for Habitat on Elder Street, near the heart of downtown Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Daycare director admits in video to running illegal childcare center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Zoom meeting started off pleasantly enough. But roughly 40 minutes later, one parent would start cursing and others would incredulously be asking for confirmation that the daycare their children had been attending for months was in fact unlicensed the entire time. It was March 2022...
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition

Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man injured in Antioch shooting

License plate readers will be watching for crime …. After years of debate, Metro Council voted to launch a six-month license plate reader (LPR) pilot program last December. Those LPRs will be installed throughout Davidson County in the coming weeks. 2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, …
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Student found with gun at La Vergne Middle School

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was removed from a middle school campus on Friday after he allegedly brought a gun onto the premises. According to a spokesperson with Rutherford County Schools, a student at La Vergne Middle School brought an unloaded gun with him to campus on Friday morning. The student was removed from class and is now facing charges.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour

CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

