Montgomery County still plans to ‘bring Stokes Field alive’ despite collapse of Northwest Little League

clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: 10-story building, rooftop bar, convention center and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. 10-story building, Millan Center, planned downtown: A massive mixed-use development is headed for downtown, and it will become Clarksville’s tallest building. READ MORE. EV supplier to bring 68 high-wage jobs...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU and Cumberland River Compact to plant over 100 native trees on campus
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This spring, Austin Peay State University is partnering with the Cumberland River Compact to plant more than 100 native trees on campus. The project is the result of a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) grant, which was recently awarded to the Compact to improve water quality in TVA watershed areas.
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
Neighbors on Elm Hill Pike meet with officials after fiery crash
On Saturday, Metro Councilmember Russ Bradford has organized a town hall to address concerns with neighbors, police and the Nashville Department of Transportation.
clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville employees celebrate years of service at 2023 Pin Breakfast
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville celebrated employees for years of continued service this week at its annual Employee Pin Breakfast. The event recognizes city employees with a special commemorative pin presented by Mayor Joe Pitts for every five years of service. Michael McWhorter, an employee with Clarksville...
Williamson community pushing to name new school after first Black principal
The one in Spring Hill is where many parents are hoping it's named after an educator who started teaching in the 1930s in a segregated all-Black school in Thompson's Station.
Spring Hill community rallies behind restaurant owner
Restaurants have had it rough these last couple of years. Now, one Spring Hill restaurant owner is facing an even bigger challenge, health problems and costly surgeries.
clarksvillenow.com
Fiber repair work to prompt roadblocks on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, CDE Lightband will be replacing aging fiber across Interstate 24 to improve services to customers. During this maintenance, there will be rolling roadblocks around Exit 11. This area will be blocked in short intervals between 7 and 9 a.m.
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for Clarksville family of 8
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Saturday with the help of supporters and community volunteers. The home of Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their six children was funded by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The home is the third for Habitat on Elder Street, near the heart of downtown Clarksville.
WSMV
Daycare director admits in video to running illegal childcare center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Zoom meeting started off pleasantly enough. But roughly 40 minutes later, one parent would start cursing and others would incredulously be asking for confirmation that the daycare their children had been attending for months was in fact unlicensed the entire time. It was March 2022...
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition
Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Defiance to host Surrender of Clarksville living history demonstration
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Fort Defiance Interpretive Center will host a living history event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, to commemorate the surrender of Fort Defiance to Union soldiers in 1862. The surrender of Clarksville was a significant event in Civil War history, opening the South...
WKRN
Man injured in Antioch shooting
License plate readers will be watching for crime …. After years of debate, Metro Council voted to launch a six-month license plate reader (LPR) pilot program last December. Those LPRs will be installed throughout Davidson County in the coming weeks. 2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, …
clarksvillenow.com
Owner of Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom on our changing downtown | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While growing up near downtown, Wes Cunningham enjoyed visiting the restaurants and shops. Today, he’s the owner of not one but two downtown restaurants: Strawberry Alley Ale Works and now The Mailroom. This week, Cunningham joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s...
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
WSMV
Student found with gun at La Vergne Middle School
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student was removed from a middle school campus on Friday after he allegedly brought a gun onto the premises. According to a spokesperson with Rutherford County Schools, a student at La Vergne Middle School brought an unloaded gun with him to campus on Friday morning. The student was removed from class and is now facing charges.
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
Clarksville, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Clarksville. The Clarksville Academy basketball team will have a game with Northeast High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00. The West Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Rossview High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour
CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
Nashville Pike Shopping Center Access to be Partially Closed for 90 Days
UPDATE (2/8, 11:32 am) Beginning February 14, 2023 contractors will begin construction on the pedestrian signals at the Kroger shopping center on Nashville Pike (the right in/out at Taco Bell, right in/out at Burger King, and the full intersection at Starbucks). The city is working with contractors on a plan...
