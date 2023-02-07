Read full article on original website
Related
BMitch & Finlay react to new report linking Jeff Bezos to Commanders
What do we make of this new report linking Jeff Bezos to the Washington Commanders and a potential sale of The Washington Post? Brian Mitchell and JP Finlay offered their reaction as the news broke.
US News and World Report
Indonesia Drafts Law Enabling Media to Receive Payments From Digital Platforms for Content
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia is drafting a regulation allowing media outlets to receive payments from digital platforms or aggregators that carry their content, its Press Council said on Thursday. The new law is expected to level the playing field between media and tech firms in terms of providing content and...
Microsoft's new Bing refused to wax lyrical about Trump and Biden, as creative content for such 'influential' politicians could be seen as 'biased or disrespectful'
ChatGPT also said it's not able to generate negative or defamatory content about individuals, regardless of their political beliefs.
AOL Corp
Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts are back
Former President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts have been reinstated, a company spokesperson said Thursday. The reinstatement had been expected after Nick Clegg, Facebook's president of global affairs, announced in late January that the suspension would be lifted. Andy Stone, policy communications director at Meta, confirmed the news to...
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Turkey. This Tuesday, we'll explain why earthquakes occur frequently in Turkey and why this one is so consequential. Then, what is the state of jobs in America? As the country grapples with the impact and usefulness of new artificial intelligence platforms, we'll examine why some worry that many jobs could be taken away and replaced by programs or faster robots.
Left-wing ‘disinformation’ groups rake in cash with blacklist of conservative news outlets: report
Left-wing global watchdog groups have raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars with secretive “exclusion lists” that target conservative media in an attempt to deny them advertising dollars, according to a bombshell report. The UK-based Global Disinformation Index (GDI) has two San Antonio, Texas-based affiliates with nonprofit status that have seen their coffers swell in the guise of tracking disinformation, according to the Washington Examiner. Tax records for 2020 cited by the news site ProPublica show Disinformation Index Inc. had total revenue of $345,000, while Disinformation Index Foundation raked in $569,219 — an increase of more than 2,800% compared to the previous...
techxplore.com
Deepfake 'news anchors' in pro-China footage: research
The "news broadcasters" appear stunningly real, but they are AI-generated deepfakes in first-of-their-kind propaganda videos that a research report published Tuesday attributed to Chinese state-aligned actors. The fake anchors—for a fictious news outlet called Wolf News—were created by artificial intelligence software and appeared in footage on social media that seemed...
straightarrownews.com
Former Twitter executives criticized over censorship policies
The much anticipated Republican-led Twitter hearing was originally intended to hold the company accountable for censoring conservatives and the Hunter Biden laptop story. But it turns out, both sides had sharp criticisms about the company’s shortcomings. Republicans focused on what they described as Twitter’s anti-conservative bias before it was...
