Left-wing global watchdog groups have raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars with secretive “exclusion lists” that target conservative media in an attempt to deny them advertising dollars, according to a bombshell report. The UK-based Global Disinformation Index (GDI) has two San Antonio, Texas-based affiliates with nonprofit status that have seen their coffers swell in the guise of tracking disinformation, according to the Washington Examiner. Tax records for 2020 cited by the news site ProPublica show Disinformation Index Inc. had total revenue of $345,000, while Disinformation Index Foundation raked in $569,219 — an increase of more than 2,800% compared to the previous...

5 HOURS AGO