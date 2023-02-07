ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manning, SC

Central Carolina Technical College Foundation board of trustees welcomes Rachel Gainey

The Central Carolina Technical College Foundation, Inc. recently named Rachel Gainey of Clarendon County as a new member to its governing board. Gainey is a graduate of Francis Marion University and the Medical University of South Carolina. She is the CEO of McLeod Health Clarendon and is responsible for the daily operations of the 81-inpatient bed facility. During her 18-year tenure with McLeod Health, Gainey has worked extensively in strategic and clinical operations, strategic planning, as well as growth and development in the markets that McLeod Health serves.
Woman celebrates 101st birthday

On Jan. 28, 1922, Rebel Billup was born in Clarendon County, and on Jan. 28, 2023 she celebrated 101 years of living her life in Clarendon. Billup credits trusting in God to her long life. She worked in nursing homes in Clarendon for most of her life.
Billie S. Flemming: fighting for what's right

The Manning Times is honoring one local hero each week for Black History Month. This week, Billie S. Flemming's story is being told. Billie S. Flemming was born and raised in Clarendon County and spent his life at the forefront of the civil rights movement for the county. Flemming was...
Local resident turns 100

On Jan. 11, Esau Junious celebrated his 100th birthday. Mayor Tony Junious, along with the Summerton City Council, presented Mr. Junious with a personalized cutting board and took part in celebrating Mr. Esau Junior's 100 year milestone. Join the county in wishing Esau Junious a happy 100th!
Many updates provided at school board meeting

The Clarendon County School District Board of Trustees had their monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The School Board members covered a variety of topics significant to this month. Ceth Land, Board Chair, led the meeting as he and the other members voted on matters regarding several different offices within the school system.
Historic church to hold Black History Month program

The Historic Liberty Hill African Methodist Episcopal Church will host a Black History program on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. The church is located at 2310 Liberty Hill Road in Summerton, SC. The theme of the program is "Celebrating a Legacy of Black Excellence." Members of the Liberty Hill...
Government 101: local option sales tax

The Manning Times is continuing the Government 101 series by explaining the local option sales tax. By definition, the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) is 'destination based,' meaning the tax is collected based on the location or destination where consumers or buyers take possession of an item or where it is mailed to. The tax is placed on tangible personal property that is purchased or delivered in the designated jurisdiction, being Clarendon County.

