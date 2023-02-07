The Central Carolina Technical College Foundation, Inc. recently named Rachel Gainey of Clarendon County as a new member to its governing board. Gainey is a graduate of Francis Marion University and the Medical University of South Carolina. She is the CEO of McLeod Health Clarendon and is responsible for the daily operations of the 81-inpatient bed facility. During her 18-year tenure with McLeod Health, Gainey has worked extensively in strategic and clinical operations, strategic planning, as well as growth and development in the markets that McLeod Health serves.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO