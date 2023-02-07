ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Week, Your News podcast: Skyline 500, Duke’s Thai Food, Convention Center | AUDIO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone once told me you have two options in your 20s: get really good at smoking meat, or start a podcast. Personally, I like the idea of both, and it just so happens that when I’m not throwing a brisket on the pit, I have the opportunity to report on Clarksville’s latest happenings at Clarksville Now. So why not talk about that?
1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box

There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
Peach Cobbler Factory joins Chamber Area of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The latest business to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is the Peach Cobbler Factory. Co-owners of the new business, husband and wife Philip Ladd and Wendy Ladd, said they are excited to bring the Peach Cobbler Factory to Clarksville. “We have 12...
Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown

Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow

A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting …. A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Canopy at Memphis riverside...
Ramona Joyce Limbaugh

Ramona Joyce Limbaugh, age 89, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023,at Tennova Healthcare. Mrs. Limbaugh was born March 23, 1933, in Kennett, MO, to the late George Welsey Wilkison and Lettie Mae Morgan. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Wilson Limbaugh Jr. and a brother, Wayne Wilkison.
Simpson County relocates art installation, teases master plan for parks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation recently relocated a horseshoe horse art installation, named Darlene, as part of the beginning phase of a 30-year master plan to update and maintain Jim Roberts Community Park. Officials say that Darlene’s original location, near Cracker Barrel in Franklin, was not...
Weekend top picks: ‘Dreamgirls,’ Polar Bear Plunge, Life as a USCT

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend you can enjoy a Motown musical, a Polar Plunge or historical insights. Here are your top picks for this weekend in Clarksville. Dreamgirls: Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s and ’70s, the musical “Dreamgirls” follows the rising stardom of...
