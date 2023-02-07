ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

7 Tax Credits & Expenses You Can Claim In 2023 That Could Save You Money When Filing

Tax season is just around the corner in Canada, and there are a bunch of tax credits and benefits to claim in 2023 that could help you save money when filing. According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Canadians may qualify for a whole bunch of tax benefits out there depending, of course, on their situation.
rvlifestyle.com

How to Budget for Full-Time RV Life (5 Steps + Resources!)

Here are 5 steps outlining how to budget for full-time RV life PLUS MANY RESOURCES to help you supplement your income, cut costs, and more…. If you’re considering hitting the road and living in your RV full-time, it’s important to make sure you have a solid budget in place. A budget can help you make the most of your money and ensure that you have the resources you need to enjoy your travels.
ARIZONA STATE
homesenator.com

How Commissions Work in Real Estate

Real estate agents offer a number of services to help enable property sales between homebuyers and sellers. The commission charged in exchange for these services is usually how realtors make their income. Typically, realtors charge 3-7% of the final selling price, depending on the agreement between the seller and realtor....
CBC News

City proposes rules to tax, limit Winnipeg Airbnb rentals

People in Winnipeg who rent out properties on sites like Airbnb could face a long list of new regulations. Neigbhours and industry members have advocated for regulations for years, but some raised concerns the proposed rules might go too far, while others say they don't go far enough. A new...

