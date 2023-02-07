Read full article on original website
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
Blueberry pruning
Blueberries are a popular landscape plant for homeowners in Sampson County. They are fairly easy to grow if provided the right conditions and
savvygardening.com
When to plant zinnias: 3 options for months of beautiful blooms
Zinnias are one of the easiest annuals to grow from seeds started indoors or direct sown in the garden. The colorful blooms attract pollinators like bees and beneficial insects. They also make long-lived cut flowers in bouquets and arrangements. Knowing when to plant zinnias can mean the difference between months of beautiful blooms or a short show at the end of the growing season. For the best display of flowers you need to plant zinnias at the right time. Below I’ll walk you through all the steps of when to plant zinnias.
These 7 winter-blooming plants nourish bees
During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
How to Brighten Your Home with Houseplants That Bloom
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brighten your indoor décor with plants that bloom. Whether you grow traditional favorites, flowering tropical plants, or annuals that get moved inside for winter, their colorful flowers are sure to elicit smiles and months of enjoyment. Just provide the right growing conditions and sufficient light, and you will be enjoying months of indoor color.
a-z-animals.com
Choosing The Best Soil For Pothos
Like any good houseplant parent, you’re probably wanting to ensure you choose the best soil for pothos to help it thrive and beautifully grow. Using a growing medium that meets your plant’s growing needs will help it develop healthy roots and beautiful foliage. While pothos is known for being an easy grower and low maintenance, it still needs to grow in adequate soil in order to thrive.
Tree Hugger
The Importance of Scale in a Garden
When thinking about garden design, many people will think about space. But fewer will think about the importance of scale in a garden. Whenever we talk about space or size, we are talking about objective measurement, but of course everything is connected. Scale involves thinking about the size of something in relation to something else.
a-z-animals.com
Do Pothos Plants Produce Flowers?
If you have pothos house plants, you may wonder if these lovely vines will ever flower. Well, the short answer is that pothos plants grown indoors are juvenile plants not capable of producing flowers. However, pothos can enter maturity and produce flowers in suitable growing conditions. In this guide, we’ll...
Nevada Appeal
Trina Machacek: Layers of layers
It’s not just because we are in the throws of deep winter. It’s not because we are reaching for extra layers of clothes. It is however because of those things that layers of different things have come into view in the past few days. Let’s peel away some layers to peek at a few examples.
growinginthegarden.com
Vertical Gardening: Arch Walkway Trellises
This post answers my most asked question, “Where did you get your arch walkway trellises?” I’ll also give you a behind-the-scenes look at the arch walkway trellises: how they were installed, the exact dimensions, what has grown on them through the years, and what I would change if I could make them again.
